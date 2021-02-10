 

Lazard Reports January 2021 Assets Under Management

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) reported today that its preliminary assets under management (“AUM”) as of January 31, 2021 totaled approximately $255.2 billion. The month’s AUM included market depreciation of $1.2 billion, foreign exchange depreciation of $1.1 billion and net outflows of $1.1 billion.

LAZARD LTD

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (“AUM”)

(unaudited)

($ in millions)

 

 

 

As of:

 

January 31,

December 31,

 

20211

2020

Equity

 

$206,246

$209,732

Fixed Income

 

43,872

43,784

Other

 

5,064

5,126

Total AUM

 

$255,182

$258,642

(1) Preliminary – subject to adjustment

About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from more than 40 cities across 25 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

Wertpapier


