Lazard Reports January 2021 Assets Under Management

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) reported today that its preliminary assets under management (“AUM”) as of January 31, 2021 totaled approximately $255.2 billion. The month’s AUM included market depreciation of $1.2 billion, foreign exchange depreciation of $1.1 billion and net outflows of $1.1 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (“AUM”)

(unaudited)

($ in millions)

As of:

January 31, December 31,

20211 2020

Equity $206,246 $209,732

Fixed Income 43,872 43,784

Other 5,064 5,126

Total AUM $255,182 $258,642

(1) Preliminary – subject to adjustment

