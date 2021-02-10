 

Philip Morris International Inc. Hosts 2021 Investor Day

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 12:59  |  54   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc.’s (NYSE:PM) senior management will present the company’s business strategies and growth outlook today at a virtual investor meeting, broadcast from the company’s Operations Center in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Investor Day Highlights

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Philip Morris International Inc!
Long
Basispreis 73,84€
Hebel 7,00
Ask 1,01
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 98,35€
Hebel 6,60
Ask 1,09
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The company:

  • Reaffirms its 2021 full-year reported diluted EPS forecast, provided on February 4th, to be in a range of $5.90 to $6.00, at the then prevailing exchange rates, representing a projected increase of approximately 14% to 16% versus reported diluted EPS of $5.16 in 2020;
  • Provides 2021 to 2023 targets, including net revenue and adjusted diluted EPS compound annual organic growth of more than 5% and 9%, respectively, and 2023 heated tobacco unit shipment volume of 140 to 160 billion units;
  • Announces the planned launch of IQOS ILUMA, the next generation of its IQOS heat-not-burn product featuring internal heating based on Smartcore induction technology, in the second half of 2021;
  • Plans to launch IQOS VEEV, its MESH technology e-vapor product, in over 20 markets this year;
  • Expects to commercialize IQOS in a total of 100 markets by the end of 2025, from 64 markets at the end of 2020;
  • Increases its 2025 ambition for the contribution of its smoke-free products to total net revenues to more than 50%, compared to a range of 38% to 42%, previously;
  • Announces its target of at least $1 billion in net revenues from ‘beyond nicotine’ products in 2025; and
  • Believes that with the right regulatory frameworks, dialogue and support from civil society, cigarette sales can end within 10 to 15 years in many countries.

“In just five years, we have thoroughly transformed our company, building IQOS into a top-5 global nicotine brand— with nearly $7 billion in net revenues and over 17 million users across 64 markets—while maintaining our leadership position in the international cigarette category," said André Calantzopoulos, Chief Executive Officer.

“We are now embarking on our next growth phase, further shifting to a better, more sustainable business by driving the development of the smoke-free category and leveraging our leading commercial model, which places the consumer at the core, to switch more adult smokers to our smoke-free products.”

“This next growth phase is underpinned by our unmatched portfolio of innovative products. We are very excited to announce the planned launch of IQOS ILUMA—the next generation of our IQOS heat-not-burn product featuring a new internal heating induction technology—during the second half of this year.”

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Philip Morris Int. - Zigaretten non-US
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Philip Morris International Inc. Hosts 2021 Investor Day Regulatory News: Philip Morris International Inc.’s (NYSE:PM) senior management will present the company’s business strategies and growth outlook today at a virtual investor meeting, broadcast from the company’s Operations Center in Lausanne, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
Cresco Labs Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Award-winning California Cannabis Producer, ...
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Cyclo Therapeutics Presents Positive Data from Clinical Development Program for Lead Candidate, ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
Indian Motorcycle Celebrates 100 Years of Chief With Completely Reimagined 2022 Indian Chief Lineup
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
MedMen to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 16, 2021
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Philip Morris International Appoints Business Innovator Bonin Bough to Its Board of Directors
04.02.21
Philip Morris International Inc. Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Results; 2020 Full-Year Reported Diluted EPS of $5.16 Versus $4.61 in 2019, Reflecting Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth of 7.0% on an Organic Basis; Provides 2021 EPS Forecast
03.02.21
EU-Ziel im Kampf gegen Krebs: Nur noch fünf Prozent Raucher 2040
01.02.21
Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2021 Virtual Investor Day
29.01.21
PMI Partners with U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Combatting Illicit Trade
29.01.21
An der Börse wird es wieder volatiler! Auf wen du jetzt hören solltest
28.01.21
Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
27.01.21
Philip Morris International Named to the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Recognizing Company’s Commitment to Advancing Gender Equity
21.01.21
Aktien Osteuropa Schluss: Mehrheitlich Verluste
19.01.21
PMI’s Charles Bendotti Recognized by INvolve and Yahoo Finance on OUTstanding 50 Ally Executives List 2020; Nikki Symmons named on LGBT+ Future Leader List 2020

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
80
Philip Morris Int. - Zigaretten non-US