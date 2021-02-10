Significantly enhances digital payments capability and sector reach as part of continued step change in strategic delivery

Founded in 1999, RSM 2000 provide a wide range of digital payment solutions, including Direct Debit processing, card and text payments and innovative mobile event payment solutions to a significant number of clients across diverse sectors, including charities, not-for-profit organisations and SMEs in the UK

Enhances PayPoint’s existing MultiPay digital payments portfolio - brings Direct Debit processing and BACS Bureau capability in-house and adds facilities management accreditation enabling management of Direct Debits on behalf of clients

Enables PayPoint to offer additional digital payment services to existing clients and reach into new sectors, including Text Donation product for charities and EventPay solution to support digital payments within the Events and Live Entertainment Sector

Combination of RSM 2000’s capability with PayPoint Group’s existing client sales and marketing expertise to accelerate revenue growth in digital payments

Strong margin business delivering accelerated future growth - £2.1 million gross revenue and adjusted EBITDA of £0.1 million in financial year ended 31 March 2020

Over 700 clients across a diverse range of sectors with high customer satisfaction (+56 Net Promoter Score)

Transaction expected to complete in first quarter of 2021/22 financial year, subject to regulatory approvals

PayPoint is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement to acquire RSM 2000 Ltd (“RSM 2000”), a leading digital payments business providing innovative solutions to a significant number of clients across diverse sectors, including charities, not-for-profit organisations and SMEs in the UK.

PayPoint is well-placed to take advantage of the trends that have accelerated over the past year due to Covid-19, including the continued shift from cash to digital payments, and the acquisition of RSM 2000 reinforces that position. The UK Direct Debit market continues to expand, with over 4.5 billion payments with an overall value of £1,327 billion made in 2019. Direct Debits are used by 90% of the UK population to pay some or all of their regular bills.