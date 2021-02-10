 

Crown Crafts Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 12:45  |  23   |   |   

  • Net sales increased 4.8% for the quarter and 8.0% year-to-date
  • Higher gross profit for the quarter and year-to-date periods
  • Company ended the quarter with a $3.7 million cash balance
  • Board declares a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share

GONZALES, La., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ-CM: CRWS) (the “Company”) today reported results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended December 27, 2020.

“Demand for our products was strong in the third quarter and has remained so throughout the first nine months of fiscal 2021,” said E. Randall Chestnut, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our financial performance reflects the success of our strategies and the continued popularity of our product portfolio, which has remained aligned with consumer preferences even in these most challenging times,” Chestnut continued.

“In addition to our positive momentum in sales and earnings, our cash flows and balance sheet also remained strong in the third quarter,” said Olivia Elliott, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “As we continue to operate from a position of financial strength, we will maintain our focus on generating cash flow, controlling costs and developing new products for the marketplace,” Elliott continued.

Financial Results

Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $2.1 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, on net sales of $19.5 million, compared with net income of $2.1 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, on net sales of $18.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Gross profit for the current year quarter increased to 31.6% of net sales, up from 31.3% of net sales in the prior-year quarter.

For the nine-month fiscal period, net income was $5.8 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, on net sales of $57.3 million, compared with net income of $5.0 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, on net sales of $53.1 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2020. Gross profit for the current year nine-month period was 31.9% of net sales, up from 30.6% of net sales in the prior-year period.

The recognition of certain tax credits favorably impacted the current year quarter and year-to-date periods by $74,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, and the prior year quarter and year-to-date periods by $274,000, or $0.03 per diluted share. Prior year net income for the year-to-date period was also impacted favorably by $292,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, due to the reversal of a portion of reserves for unrecognized tax benefits and the related interest and penalties that had been previously recorded.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s Series A common stock of $0.08 per share, which will be paid on April 2, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 12, 2021. “Our Board remains confident in the ongoing strength of our Company, including its financial position, management team and business operations, to deliver consistently solid returns to shareholders for both the short term and the long term,” Chestnut said.

Conference Call

The Company will host a teleconference today at 1:00 p.m. Central Standard Time to discuss the Company’s results, during which interested individuals will be given the opportunity to ask appropriate questions. To join the teleconference, dial (844) 861-5504 and ask to be joined into the Crown Crafts, Inc. call. The teleconference can also be accessed in listen-only mode by visiting the Company’s website at www.crowncrafts.com. The financial information to be discussed during the teleconference may be accessed prior to the call on the investor relations portion of the Company’s website.   A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available one hour after the end of the call through 4:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time on May 11, 2021. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 in the United States or (412) 317-0088 from international locations and refer to conference number 10151502.

About Crown Crafts, Inc.

Crown Crafts, Inc. designs, markets and distributes infant, toddler and juvenile consumer products. Founded in 1957, Crown Crafts is one of America’s largest producers of infant bedding, toddler bedding, bibs and developmental toys. The Company operates through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, NoJo Baby & Kids, Inc., Sassy Baby, Inc. and Carousel Designs, LLC, which market a variety of infant, toddler and juvenile products under Company-owned trademarks, as well as licensed collections and exclusive private label programs. Sales are made directly to retailers such as mass merchants, large chain stores and juvenile specialty stores, as well as directly to consumers through www.babybedding.com. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.crowncrafts.com.

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations, projections, estimates and assumptions. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates” and variations of such words and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, among others, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business operations, general economic conditions, including changes in interest rates, in the overall level of consumer spending and in the price of oil, cotton and other raw materials used in the Company’s products, changing competition, changes in the retail environment, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate newly acquired businesses, the level and pricing of future orders from the Company’s customers, the extent to which the Company’s business is concentrated in a small number of customers, the Company’s dependence upon third-party suppliers, including some located in foreign countries, customer acceptance of both new designs and newly-introduced product lines, actions of competitors that may impact the Company’s business, disruptions to transportation systems or shipping lanes used by the Company or its suppliers, and the Company’s dependence upon licenses from third parties. Reference is also made to the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional factors that may impact the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. The Company does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to conform to actual results or changes in our expectations, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:
Olivia W. Elliott
President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
(225) 647-9124
oelliott@crowncrafts.com        

CROWN CRAFTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
In thousands, except percentages and per share data
(Unaudited)

               
    Three-Month Periods Ended   Nine-Month Periods Ended  
    December 27, 2020 December 29, 2019   December 27, 2020 December 29, 2019  
Net sales   $ 19,476   $ 18,587     $ 57,340   $ 53,089    
Gross profit     6,153     5,821       18,270     16,241    
Gross profit percentage     31.6%     31.3%       31.9%     30.6%    
Income from operations     2,733     2,405       7,668     5,897    
Income before income tax expense     2,723     2,377       7,653     5,895    
Income tax expense     582     282       1,810     942    
Net income     2,141     2,095       5,843     4,953    
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.21   $ 0.21     $ 0.57   $ 0.49    
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.21   $ 0.21     $ 0.57   $ 0.49    
               
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:              
Basic     10,208     10,166       10,195     10,143    
Diluted     10,224     10,177       10,200     10,144    
               

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
In thousands

               
    December 27, 2020
 		               
    (Unaudited)
 		  March 29, 2020
 		         
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 3,658   $ 282          
Accounts receivable, net of allowances     18,249     17,803          
Inventories     22,842     17,732          
Total current assets     46,941     37,041          
Operating lease right of use assets     4,528     4,896          
Finite-lived intangible assets - net     4,981     5,577          
Goodwill     7,125     7,125          
Total assets   $ 65,806   $ 57,173          
               
Total current liabilities     17,192     6,479          
Long-term debt     524     2,578          
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent     4,824     4,959          
               
Shareholders' equity     42,441     42,436          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 65,806   $ 57,173          
               



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Crown Crafts Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results Net sales increased 4.8% for the quarter and 8.0% year-to-dateHigher gross profit for the quarter and year-to-date periodsCompany ended the quarter with a $3.7 million cash balanceBoard declares a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
CVR Partners to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Results
Medigus: Smart Repair Pro Expands its Presence on Amazon Marketplace with Agreement to Purchase Two New ...
Ballard Announces US$350 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
OptimizeRx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Platinum Bank Quickly Deploys the nCino Bank Operating System to Streamline Business Lending
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
Crown Crafts, Inc. to Announce Results for Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter