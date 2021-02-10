 

Quectel announces 2nd gen of 5G NR modules compliant with 3GPP R16 standard

SHANGHAI, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions, the leading global supplier of Internet of Things (IoT) modules, today announced the release of second generation 5G new radio (NR) modules that comply with the 3GPP Release 16 standards. The release includes the sub-6GHz modules Rx520F and the Rx520N series as well as the RM530x series of mmWave modules.

The newly-launched 5G NR modules are based on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 and X62 5G Modem-RF Systems and are designed to satisfy the needs of industries that require enhanced mobile broadband and reliable communication capabilities. The modules will also speed up the commercialization of 5G technologies and bring the benefits of mobile broadband to typical scenarios including Fixed Wireless Access, Industrial IoT, Mobile Compute, telemedicine, private networks, and more.

Quectel's new 5G NR sub-6GHz modules include the RG520F (LGA), the RM520F (M.2) based on Snapdragon X65, and the RG520N (LGA), the RM520N (M.2) based on Snapdragon X62. The module supplier will also offer second-generation modules that support sub-6GHz and mmWave dual connectivity, the Quectel RM530F and RM530N modules (M.2).

It's worth noting that Quectel's new 5G modules support all three combinations of sub-6GHz TDD and FDD carrier aggregation (CA). This ensures greater 5G coverage, capacity and throughput by enabling the combination of available 5G spectrum assets.

Compared with prior modules, Quectel's new-generation 5G products provide the important foundational enhancements to deliver even better link reliability and ultra-low latency, which is expected to accelerate the commercial deployment of 5G applications such as industrial IoT, factory automation and connected vehicles.

The high-end Snapdragon X65 based modules can support fiber-like peak download speeds up to 10Gbps, which can address specific 5G eMBB use cases requiring extremely high data rates, such as 4K/8K ultra high definition (UHD) live steaming.

Read the full text: https://www.quectel.com/infocenter/news/quectel-announces-second-gen-of-5g-nr-modules-compliant-with-3gpp-r16-standard.htm

