 Sema4, a Disruptive AI-driven Genomic & Clinical Data Platform Company, to Combine with CM Life Sciences to Accelerate Growth

“This transaction is a significant milestone for Sema4,” said Eric Schadt , Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Sema4. “The additional resources will allow us to greatly accelerate our business plans organically and inorganically, developing and bringing in more cutting-edge precision model solutions across multiple disease areas. This is the most exciting time in the history of our industry and I look forward to working closely with Eli, Keith, and their teams, to deliver on the massive potential to transform clinical and life sciences through better leveraging of data.”

Sema4 , an AI- and machine learning-driven patient-centered genomic and clinical data intelligence company, and CM Life Sciences (Nasdaq: CMLF), a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, sponsored by affiliates of Casdin Capital, LLC and Corvex Management LP, today announced they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, CM Life Sciences will be renamed and its common stock will be listed on the Nasdaq global market under a name and a ticker symbol to be announced at a later date.

Sema4 Overview

Sema4 is a purpose built and rapidly growing, patient-centered genomic and clinical data insight platform company. Leveraging world leading data scientists using artificial intelligence and machine learning, the company is powering remarkable and unique insights that transform the practice of medicine and how disease is diagnosed, treated, and prevented.

Sema4 today has established the largest, most comprehensive, and fastest growing integrated genomic & clinical data platform. Sema4 has established its platform in partnership with patients, healthcare providers and a far-reaching ecosystem of life science industry contributors.

Sema4’s database includes more than 10 million patient genomic profiles and de-identified clinical records, integrated and delivered in a way that enables physicians to proactively diagnose and manage disease. The virtuous cycle of data helps improve decision making but also accelerates the development of next generation diagnostic tools and therapeutics.

“We exist in a remarkable period of time as the life sciences and broad healthcare industries undergo a technology-driven data revolution,” said Eli Casdin, founder and CIO of Casdin Capital. “The disruptive promise in combining these genomic and clinical data sets, at the patient level, is profound but takes a team of experts, the right business model, and lots of growth capital. We therefore could not be more excited to lend our partnership and fill the balance sheet for the foremost leader in the field, Eric Schadt and the expert team he’s assembled at Sema4. With an early start, unique business strategy and more than 150 leading data scientists, this is the premier company in one of the biggest, winner-take-most markets in life sciences.”