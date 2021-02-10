 

Gatos Silver Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Earnings Call

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) (“Gatos Silver”) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 operational and financial results prior to market open on Monday, March 29, 2021. Management will be hosting a webcast and conference call at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time/12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, March 29, 2021.

Conference Call Details:

To register for this conference call, please use this link http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4694588. After registering a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call.

Webcast Details:

Title: Gatos Silver Q4 and Year-End 2020 Earnings Call
URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2947513/5F4E4D046E9773348E0C0EC9CA166866

A replay of the webcast will also be available following the conference call on the Company’s website, www.gatossilver.com.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver is a silver dominant exploration, development and production company that discovered a new silver and zinc-rich mineral district in southern Chihuahua State, Mexico. To-date, 14 zones of mineralization have been defined within the district and all are characterized by silver-zinc-lead epithermal mineralization. More than 85% of the approximately 103,087-hectare mineral rights package has yet to be drilled, representing a highly prospective and underexplored district. The Company recently built and commissioned its first operating mine and mineral processing plant at the Cerro Los Gatos deposit, which is expected to produce 12.2 million silver equivalent ounces annually.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. and Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the expected average annual production are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities commissions. Certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, qualifications and procedures which are set out only in the technical report entitled “Los Gatos Project, Chihuahua, Mexico,” dated July, 2020 with an effective date of July 1, 2020 (the “Los Gatos Technical Report”) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities commissions. Scientific and technical disclosures in this press release were approved by Philip Pyle, Vice President of Exploration and Chief Geologist of Gatos Silver who is a “Qualified Person,” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators. For a complete description of assumptions, qualifications and procedures associated with such information, reference should be made to the full text of the Los Gatos Technical Report. Gatos Silver expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

