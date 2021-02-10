 

Wells Fargo & Company Declares Cash Dividends on Preferred Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021   

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced dividends on 12 series of preferred stock.

Financial documents (Photo: Wells Fargo)

A quarterly cash dividend of $18.75 per share was declared on its 7.50% noncumulative perpetual convertible class A preferred stock, Series L, liquidation preference $1,000 per share, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrL”. The Series L dividend is payable on March 15, 2021, to holders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 26, 2021.

A quarterly cash dividend of $325.00 per share was declared on its 5.20% noncumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series N, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.325 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a share of Series N preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrN”. The Series N dividend is payable on March 15, 2021, to holders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 26, 2021.

A quarterly cash dividend of $320.31 per share was declared on its 5.125% noncumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series O, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.32031 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a share of Series O preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrO”. The Series O dividend is payable on March 15, 2021, to holders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 26, 2021.

A quarterly cash dividend of $328.13 per share was declared on its 5.25% noncumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series P, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.32813 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a share of Series P preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrP”. The Series P dividend is payable on March 15, 2021, to holders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 26, 2021.

A quarterly cash dividend of $365.63 per share was declared on its 5.85% fixed-to-floating, noncumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series Q, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.36563 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a share of Series Q preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrQ”. The Series Q dividend is payable on March 15, 2021, to holders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 26, 2021.

Wertpapier


