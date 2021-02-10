 

Impel NeuroPharma Partners With Veeva Systems to Build Integrated, Digital-First Commercial Foundation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 13:03  |  40   |   |   

Impel NeuroPharma and Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced a strategic partnership as Impel continues advancing its pipeline of innovative medicines for central nervous system (CNS) diseases with high unmet needs. Veeva and Impel will collaborate on important pre-launch preparations for Impel’s migraine treatment INP104 which, if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), will be marketed under the trade name TRUDHESA. With Veeva Commercial Cloud, Impel will have a complete commercial suite of data, software, and consulting services to drive its strategy and accelerate field engagement.

“In January we were pleased that the FDA accepted for review Impel’s new drug application (NDA) for TRUDHESA. Given this milestone, this is the perfect time for us to enter this strategic collaboration as Veeva is a proven technology leader and the ideal partner to help us meet our aggressive commercial timelines,” said Adrian Adams, chairman and chief executive officer, Impel NeuroPharma. “We look forward to Veeva’s support and expertise to help us ensure an efficient, digital-first, and compliant approach to commercialization subject, of course, to approval by the FDA later this year.”

FDA review of Impel’s NDA for TRUDHESA marks a major advance toward commercialization of this novel therapy. TRUDHESA is the first and only product to utilize Impel’s first-of-its-kind, proprietary Precision Olfactory Delivery (POD) technology to deliver treatment directly to the vascular-rich upper nasal space. Traditional nasal delivery systems, such as pumps or sprays, deliver medicine to the lower nasal cavity which can result in variability in efficacy because of unpredictable delivery and variable absorption into the bloodstream.

Studies have shown that Impel’s POD technology allows for more predictable response due to the more consistent delivery and rapid absorption into the bloodstream, while being easy to use for patients. This new delivery technology may be particularly important for the majority of patients with migraine who experience nausea and vomiting during an attack.

To accelerate its market preparation, Impel will adopt Veeva’s suite of commercial applications, including multichannel Veeva CRM as the foundation for in-person and digital engagement with physicians and Veeva Data Cloud for longitudinal patient data to effectively segment right patients groups. Veeva business consulting will also help design and implement customer-centric strategies that will enable Impel sales professionals to increase the value of their targeted interactions with healthcare professionals.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Impel NeuroPharma Partners With Veeva Systems to Build Integrated, Digital-First Commercial Foundation Impel NeuroPharma and Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced a strategic partnership as Impel continues advancing its pipeline of innovative medicines for central nervous system (CNS) diseases with high unmet needs. Veeva and Impel will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Cyclo Therapeutics Presents Positive Data from Clinical Development Program for Lead Candidate, ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
Indian Motorcycle Celebrates 100 Years of Chief With Completely Reimagined 2022 Indian Chief Lineup
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Pricing of Upsized $30.0 Million Underwritten ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
6 der 7 weltweit führenden Auftragsforschungsunternehmen kooperieren mit Veeva zur schnelleren Durchführung klinischer Studien für Sponsoren
04.02.21
6 of the Top 7 Global CROs Partner With Veeva to Run Faster Clinical Trials for Sponsors
04.02.21
Epredia setzt Veeva MedTech-Lösungen zur Vereinheitlichung der Änderungskontrolle in den Bereichen Qualität und Regulierung ein
03.02.21
Epredia Adopts Veeva MedTech Solutions to Unify Change Control Across Quality and Regulatory
31.01.21
3 Top-Aktien aus dem Gesundheitswesen, die im Jahr 2021 echte Vermögen schaffen können
17.01.21
Start ins Jahr 2021: 3 Top-Tech-Aktien, die du jetzt kaufen solltest
14.01.21
Veeva wird die erste Aktiengesellschaft, die in eine gemeinnützige Gesellschaft umgewandelt wird
14.01.21
Veeva Becomes First Public Company to Convert to a Public Benefit Corporation
13.01.21
Veeva Becomes First Public Company to Convert to a Public Benefit Corporation