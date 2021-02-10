 

Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 13:00  |  23   |   |   

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today reported results for the year and the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005298/en/

Q4 2020 and FY 2020 highlights:

 

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Revenues

 

$4.5 billion

$16.7 billion

Cash flow from operating activities

 

$331 million

$1,216 million

Free cash flow

 

$471 million

$2,110 million

GAAP earnings (loss) per share

 

$0.14

$(3.64)

Non-GAAP EPS

 

$0.68

$2.57

  • 2021 business outlook:
    • Revenues are expected to be $16.4 - $16.8 billion (2020 actual results include ~$240 million in revenues from generic products in Japan divested on February 1, 2021, along with a manufacturing site)
    • Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be $2.50 - $2.70
    • Free cash flow is expected to be $2.0 - $2.3 billion

"In 2020, Teva continued to provide essential medicines to millions of patients around the world every day, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic challenges, we saw minimal impact on our supply chain, R&D programs and product launches. Following a strong fourth quarter performance, we have met all components of our 2020 financial guidance," said Mr. Kåre Schultz, Teva’s President and CEO.

"Our key growth drivers delivered promising results and milestones, including the continued growth of AUSTEDO and our leading biosimilar TRUXIMA, as AJOVY sales continued to improve following the launch of the auto-injector. Our generic performance was boosted by the successful launch of the generic versions of HIV-1 treatments Truvada and Atripla tablets in the U.S. We have also taken steps to strengthen our biopharmaceutical pipeline, with a biosimilar commercialization agreement, and are advancing other pipeline assets, including the recently announced positive results from the phase 3 trial of risperidone extended-release injectable for patients with schizophrenia."

Mr. Schultz continued, “Looking ahead, we will continue to optimize our manufacturing network, portfolio and pipeline, improve our profitability and generate cash, as we remain on track to repay our debt and achieve our long-term financial targets."

2020 Annual Consolidated Results

Revenues in 2020 were $16,659 million, a decrease of 1% in both U.S. dollar and local currency terms, compared to 2019, mainly due to a decline in revenues from certain oncology products, COPAXONE and certain respiratory products, partially offset by higher revenues from AUSTEDO and AJOVY. The decline in revenues was also affected by reduced demand for certain products resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Exchange rate movements during 2020 including hedging effects, in comparison with 2019, negatively impacted our revenues by $33 million, our GAAP operating loss by $56 million and our non-GAAP operating income by $49 million.

GAAP gross profit was $7,726 million in 2020, an increase of 3% compared to 2019. GAAP gross profit margin was 46.4% in 2020, compared to 44.6% in 2019. Non-GAAP gross profit was $8,734 million in 2020, slightly higher than 2019, and Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 52.4% in 2020, compared to 51.5% in 2019. The increase in gross profit as a percentage of revenues was mainly due to higher profitability in North America, resulting from higher revenues from AUSTEDO and AJOVY, higher gross profit margin in our U.S. generics business, partially offset by a decline in COPAXONE revenues due to generic competition.

GAAP Research and Development (R&D) expenses in 2020 were $997 million, a decrease of 1% compared to 2019. Non-GAAP R&D expenses in 2020 were $941 million, or 5.6% of revenues, compared to $1,004 million, or 5.9% of revenues, in 2019. Our lower R&D expenses in 2020, compared to 2019, resulted primarily from project milestone timing and pipeline optimization.

GAAP Selling and Marketing (S&M) expenses in 2020 were $2,498 million, a decrease of 4% compared to 2019. Non-GAAP S&M expenses were $2,322 million, or 13.9% of revenues, in 2020, compared to $2,438 million, or 14.4% of revenues, in 2019. This decrease was mainly due to lower marketing and travel costs attributed to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

GAAP General and Administrative (G&A) expenses in 2020 were $1,173 million, a decrease of 2% compared to 2019. Non-GAAP G&A expenses were $1,115 million in 2020, or 6.7% of revenues, compared to $1,145 million, or 6.8% of revenues, in 2019.

We recorded a goodwill impairment charge of $4,628 million related to our North America reporting unit in 2020, in connection with current market capitalization influenced by uncertainty regarding the timeframe for resolution of certain litigations.

GAAP other income in 2020 was $40 million, compared to $76 million in 2019. Non-GAAP other income in 2020 was $31 million, compared to $27 million in 2019.

GAAP operating loss was $3,572 million in 2020, compared to operating loss of $443 million in 2019. The increase was mainly due to a goodwill impairment charge recorded in 2020. Non-GAAP operating income was $4,388 million, an increase of 6% compared to $4,142 million in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP operating income, which excludes amortization and certain other items, and excluding depreciation expenses) in 2020 was $4,912 million, compared to $4,685 million in 2019.

In 2020, GAAP financial expenses were $834 million, compared to $822 million in 2019. Non-GAAP financial expenses were $918 million in 2020, compared to $824 million in 2019.

In 2020, we recognized a GAAP tax benefit of $168 million, or 4%, on a pre-tax loss of $4,406 million. In 2019, we recognized a tax benefit of $278 million, or 22%, on a pre-tax loss of $1,265 million. Our tax rate for 2020 was lower than in 2019, mainly due to goodwill impairments that did not have a corresponding tax effect.

Non-GAAP income taxes for 2020 were $577 million on non-GAAP pre-tax income of $3,470 million. Non-GAAP income taxes in 2019 were $597 million on non-GAAP pre-tax income of $3,317 million. The non-GAAP tax rate for 2020 was 17%, compared to 18% in 2019.

GAAP net loss attributable to Teva’s ordinary shareholders and GAAP diluted loss per share in 2020 were $3,990 million and $3.64, respectively, compared to net loss of $999 million and diluted loss per share of $0.91 in 2019. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for calculating diluted EPS and non-GAAP diluted EPS in 2020 were $2,830 million and $2.57, respectively, compared to $2,627 million and $2.40 in 2019.

The weighted average diluted shares outstanding used for the fully diluted share calculation on a GAAP basis for 2020 and 2019 were 1,095 million and 1,091 million shares, respectively. The weighted average outstanding shares used for the fully diluted EPS calculation on a non-GAAP basis for 2020 and 2019 were 1,099 million and 1,094 million shares, respectively.

As of December 31, 2020 and 2019, the fully diluted share count for purposes of calculating our market capitalization was approximately 1,117 million and 1,108 million shares, respectively.

Non-GAAP information: Net non-GAAP adjustments in 2020 were $6,820 million. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS for the year were adjusted to exclude the following items:

  • A goodwill impairment charge of $4,628 million related to our North America reporting unit in the third quarter of 2020;
  • $1,918 million impairment of long-lived assets comprised mainly of impairments of identifiable intangible assets totaling $1,502 million ($797 million of IPR&D assets and $705 million of identifiable product rights);
  • Amortization of purchased intangible assets totaling $1,020 million, of which $894 million is included in cost of goods sold and the remaining $126 million in selling and marketing expenses;
  • Legal settlements and loss contingencies of $60 million;
  • Restructuring expenses of $120 million;
  • Purchase of in process R&D of $37 million;
  • Contingent consideration income of $81 million, mainly related to a decrease in future royalties
  • Gain from equity investment of $134 million, reflecting the difference between the book value of our investment in American Well Corporation and its fair value as of the date it completed its initial public offering in September 2020;
  • Finance income of $85 million, mainly related to the American Well equity holding;
  • Equity compensation expenses of $129 million;
  • Other non-GAAP items of $130 million;
  • Minority interest adjustment of $177; and
  • Related tax effect of $745 million.

Teva believes that excluding such items facilitates investors’ understanding of its business. For further information, see below the U.S. GAAP to adjusted non-GAAP reconciliation tables under “Financial Tables” and the information under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as replacement for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Cash flow generated from operating activities in 2020 was $1,216 million, an increase of $468 million, or 63%, compared to 2019. The increase was mainly due to higher profit in our North America segment during 2020.

Free cash flow (Cash flow generated from operating activities in 2020, net of cash used for capital investments and beneficial interest collected in exchange for securitized trade receivables) was $2,110 million in 2020, compared to $2,053 million in 2019. The increase in 2020 resulted mainly from higher cash flow generated from operating activities, partially offset by less cash generated from sales of assets and higher capital investments.

As of December 31, 2020, our debt was $25,919 million, compared to $26,908 million as of December 31, 2019. This decrease was mainly due to senior notes repaid at maturity with cash generated during the year, partially offset by exchange rate fluctuations. The portion of total debt classified as short-term as of December 31, 2020 was 12%, compared to 9% as of December 31, 2019, due to a reclassification of upcoming maturities in 2021. Our average debt maturity was approximately 5.8 years as of December 31, 2020, compared to 6.4 years as of December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Consolidated Results

Revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $4,454 million, flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. In local currency terms, revenues decreased by 1%, mainly due to lower revenues from Anda, our distribution business in the United States, COPAXONE and certain oncology products, offset by higher revenues from our U.S. generics business, AUSTEDO, most markets in our International Markets segment and AJOVY. Revenues in our North America and Europe segments were impacted by some reductions in volume due to less physician and hospital activity during the COVID-19 pandemic, but our North America segment also experienced increases in demand for certain products related to the treatment of COVID-19 and its symptoms.

Exchange rate differences between the fourth quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019, including hedging effects positively impacted our revenues by $35 million and negatively impacted our GAAP operating income by $30 million. Our non-GAAP operating income was negatively impacted by $24 million.

GAAP gross profit was $2,048 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. GAAP gross profit margin was 46.0% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 43.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP gross profit was $2,327 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 52.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 50.6% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in non-GAAP gross profit margin in the fourth quarter of 2020 resulted from higher revenues from AUSTEDO and AJOVY, higher gross margin in our U.S. generics business, partially offset by a decline in COPAXONE revenues due to generic competition.

GAAP Research and Development (R&D) expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $293 million, an increase of 26% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $254 million, or 5.7% of quarterly revenues, in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $237 million, or 5.3% of quarterly revenues, in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in R&D expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 resulted primarily from initiation and advanced development activities for certain specialty and biosimilar products.

GAAP Selling and Marketing (S&M) expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $683 million, a decrease of 3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP S&M expenses were $627 million, or 14.1% of quarterly revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $665 million, or 14.9% of quarterly revenues in the fourth quarter of 2019.

GAAP General and Administrative (G&A) expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $327 million, an increase of 3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP G&A expenses were $312 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, or 7.0% of quarterly revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $309 million, or 6.9% of quarterly revenues in the fourth quarter of 2019.

GAAP other income in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $10 million, compared to $47 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP other income in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $5 million, compared to $9 million in fourth quarter of 2019.

GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $406 million, compared to an income of $148 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1,140 million, an increase of 7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

EBITDA (non-GAAP operating income, which excludes amortization and certain other items, as well as depreciation expenses) was $1,277 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 6% compared to $1,204 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

GAAP financial expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $268, compared to $186 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP financial expenses were $235 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $198 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, we recognized a GAAP tax benefit of $22 million on a pre-tax GAAP income of $138 million. In the fourth quarter of 2019, we recognized a GAAP tax benefit of $119 million on a pre-tax GAAP loss of $38 million. Non-GAAP income taxes for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $141 million, or 16%, on pre-tax non-GAAP income of $905 million. Non-GAAP income taxes in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $155 million, or 18%, on pre-tax non-GAAP income of $863 million.

GAAP net income attributable to Teva and GAAP diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $150 million and $0.14, respectively, compared to GAAP net income attributable to Teva and GAAP diluted earnings per share of $110 million and $0.10, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Teva and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $753 million and $0.68, respectively, compared to $683 million and $0.62, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the weighted average outstanding shares for the fully diluted EPS calculation on a GAAP basis was 1,100 million shares, compared to 1,094 million shares in the fourth quarter of 2019. The weighted average outstanding shares for the fully diluted EPS calculation on a non-GAAP basis was 1,100 million shares in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 1,094 million shares in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP information: Net non-GAAP adjustments in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $603 million. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter were adjusted to exclude the following items:

  • $233 million impairment of long-lived assets, comprised mainly of impairments of identifiable intangible assets totaling $224 million ($135 million of identifiable product rights globally, of which $127 million are from the U.S., and $89 million of in process R&D assets);
  • Amortization of purchased intangible assets of $262 million, of which $231 million is included in cost of sales and the remaining $31 million in S&M expenses;
  • Legal settlements and loss contingencies of $50 million;
  • Restructuring expenses of $38 million;
  • Purchase of in process R&D of $34 million;
  • Contingent consideration of $15 million, mainly related to bendamustine;
  • Finance expenses of $33 million, mainly related to the American Well equity holding;
  • Equity compensation expenses of $40 million;
  • Other non-GAAP items of $60 million; and
  • Related tax effect of $162 million.

Teva believes that excluding such items facilitates investors' understanding of its business. For further information, see below the U.S. GAAP to adjusted non-GAAP reconciliation tables under “Financial Tables” and the information under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as replacement for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Cash flow generated from operating activities during the fourth quarter of 2020 was $331 million, compared to $538 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to higher payments to suppliers in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Free cash flow (Cash flow generated from operating activities, net of cash used for capital investments and beneficial interest collected in exchange for securitized accounts receivables) was $471 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $974 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in 2020 resulted mainly from lower cash flow generated from operating activities, less cash generated from sales of assets and higher capital investments.

Segment Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2020

North America Segment

Our North America segment includes the United States and Canada.

The following table presents revenues, expenses and profit for our North America segment for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:

 

Three months ended December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

(U.S. $ in millions / % of Segment Revenues)

Revenues

$

2,300

 

100

%

$

2,373

 

100.0

%

Gross profit

 

1,281

 

55.7

%

 

1,196

 

50.4

%

R&D expenses

 

167

 

7.2

%

 

155

 

6.5

%

S&M expenses

 

258

 

11.2

%

 

265

 

11.2

%

G&A expenses

 

119

 

5.2

%

 

97

 

4.1

%

Other (income) expense

 

(1

)

§

 

(7

)

§

Segment profit*

$

738

 

32.1

%

$

686

 

28.9

%

_________

* Segment profit does not include amortization and certain other items.
§ Represents an amount less than 0.5%.

Revenues from our North America segment in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $2,300 million, a decrease of $73 million, or 3%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, mainly due to lower revenues from Anda, our distribution business in the United States, COPAXONE and BENDEKA/TREANDA, partially offset by higher revenues from our U.S. generics business, AUSTEDO and AJOVY.

Our North America segment has experienced some reductions in volume due to less physician and hospital activity during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has also experienced increase in demand for certain products related to the treatment of COVID-19 and its symptoms. In addition, the ability to promote our new specialty products, primarily AJOVY and AUSTEDO, has been impacted by less physician visits by patients and less physician interactions by our sales personnel.

Revenues in the United States, our largest market, were $2,170 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $48 million, or 2%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Revenues by Major Products and Activities

The following table presents revenues for our North America segment by major products and activities for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:

 

 

Three months ended
December 31,

 

Percentage
Change

 

2020

 

2019

 

2019-2020

 

 

(U.S. $ in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Generic products

 

$

1,206

 

$

1,137

 

6

%

AJOVY

 

 

36

 

 

25

 

42

%

AUSTEDO

 

 

185

 

 

136

 

36

%

BENDEKA/TREANDA

 

 

102

 

 

125

 

(19

%)

COPAXONE

 

 

213

 

 

264

 

(19

%)

ProAir*

 

 

67

 

 

80

 

(17

%)

QVAR

 

 

40

 

 

67

 

(40

%)

Anda

 

 

321

 

 

412

 

(22

%)

Other

 

 

131

 

 

128

 

2

%

Total

 

$

2,300

 

$

2,373

 

(3

%)

_________

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Does not include revenues from the ProAir authorized generic, which are included under generic products

Generic products revenues in our North America segment in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by 6% to $1,206 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, mainly due to new generic product launches, higher revenues from TRUXIMA (the biosimilar to Rituxan) and our ProAir authorized generic, partially offset by lower revenues from other generic products.

On September 30, 2020, we launched emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate tablets (the generic equivalent of Truvada) and efavirenz, emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate tablets (the generic equivalent for Atripla) in the United States.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, we led the U.S. generics market in total prescriptions and new prescriptions, with approximately 348 million total prescriptions (based on trailing twelve months), representing 9.6% of total U.S. generic prescriptions according to IQVIA data.

AJOVY revenues in our North America segment in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $36 million compared to $25 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This increase was mainly due to growth in volume. AJOVY’s exit market share in the United Stated in terms of total number of prescriptions during 2020 was 20% compared to 17% in 2019.

AUSTEDO revenues in our North America segment in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $185 million, compared to $136 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This increase was mainly due to growth in volume.

BENDEKA and TREANDA combined revenues in our North America segment in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by 19% to $102 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, mainly due to the emergence of alternative novel therapies and continued competition from Belrapzo (a ready-to-dilute bendamustine hydrochloride product from Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.).

COPAXONE revenues in our North America segment in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by 19% to $213 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, mainly due to generic competition in the United States.

ProAir (HFA and RespiClick) revenues in our North America segment in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by 17% to $67 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. In January 2019, we launched our own ProAir authorized generic in the United States, following the launch of a generic version of Ventolin HFA, another albuterol inhaler. Revenues from our ProAir authorized generic are included in “generic products” above.

QVAR revenues in our North America segment in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased to $40 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. This decrease was mainly due to lower volume.

Anda revenues in our North America segment in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by 22% to $321 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, mainly due to lower volume partially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

North America Gross Profit

Gross profit from our North America segment in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1,281 million, an increase of 7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. This increase was mainly due to new generic product launches and higher revenues from AUSTEDO, partially offset by lower revenues from COPAXONE.

Gross profit margin for our North America segment in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased to 55.7%, compared to 50.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019. This increase was mainly due to new generic product launches and higher revenues from AUSTEDO.

North America Profit

Profit from our North America segment in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $738 million, an increase of 8% compared to $686 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Profit increased mainly due to higher revenues from new generic product launches as well as from AUSTEDO, partially offset by lower revenues from COPAXONE and higher legal expenses.

Europe Segment

Our Europe segment includes the European Union and certain other European countries.

The following table presents revenues, expenses and profit for our Europe segment for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:

 

Three months ended December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

(U.S. $ in millions / % of Segment Revenues)

Revenues

$

1,237

100

%

$

1,184

100

%

Gross profit

 

657

53.1

%

 

638

53.9

%

R&D expenses

 

67

5.4

%

 

63

5.3

%

S&M expenses

 

239

19.4

%

 

253

21.3

%

G&A expenses

 

77

6.2

%

 

65

5.5

%

Other (income) expense

§

§

§

§

Segment profit*

$

273

22.1

%

$

258

21.8

%

___________

 

 

 

 

* Segment profit does not include amortization and certain other items.
§ Represents an amount less than $1 million or 0.5%, as applicable.

Revenues from our Europe segment in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $1,237 million, an increase of $52 million, or 4%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. In local currency terms, revenues decreased by 1%, mainly due to reduced demand for certain products resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a decline in doctor and hospital visits by patients resulting in fewer prescriptions during the fourth quarter of 2020. This decrease is also attributed to price declines for oncology products as a result of generic competition and a decline in COPAXONE revenues due to competing glatiramer acetate products, partially offset by the launch of AJOVY.

Revenues by Major Products and Activities

The following table presents revenues for our Europe segment by major products and activities for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:

 

 

Three months ended
December 31,

 

Percentage
Change

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2019-2020

 

 

(U.S. $ in millions)

 

 

Generic products

 

$920

 

$

871

 

6

%

AJOVY

 

13

 

 

2

 

639

%

COPAXONE

 

106

 

 

106

 

§

Respiratory products

 

90

 

 

86

 

5

%

Other

 

107

 

 

120

 

(11

%)

Total

 

$1,237

 

$

1,184

 

4

%

______________

§ Represents an amount less than 0.5%.

Generic products revenues in our Europe segment in the fourth quarter of 2020, including OTC products, increased by 6% to $920 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. In local currency terms, revenues decreased by 1%, mainly due to reduced demand for certain products resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a decline in doctor and hospital visits by patients resulting in fewer prescriptions during the fourth quarter of 2020.

AJOVY revenues in our Europe segment in the fourth quarter 2020, were $13 million, compared to $2 million in fourth quarter of 2019, mainly due to launches and reimbursements in additional European countries.

COPAXONE revenues in our Europe segment in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $106 million, flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. In local currency terms, revenues decreased by 6% due to price reductions and a decline in volume resulting from competing glatiramer acetate products.

Respiratory products revenues in our Europe segment in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by 5% to $90 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. In local currency terms, revenues were flat.

Europe Gross Profit

Gross profit from our Europe segment in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $657 million, an increase of 3% compared to $638 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was mainly due to higher revenues, as discussed above.

Gross profit margin for our Europe segment in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased to 53.1%, compared to 53.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019. This decrease was mainly due to higher cost of goods sold.

Europe Profit

Profit from our Europe segment consists of gross profit less R&D expenses, S&M expenses, G&A expenses and any other income related to this segment. Segment profit does not include amortization and certain other items.

Profit from our Europe segment in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $273 million, an increase of 6% compared to $258 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This increase was mainly due to higher gross profit, as discussed above.

International Markets Segment

Our International Markets segment includes all countries other than those in our North America and Europe segments. The key markets in this segment are Japan, Russia and Israel.

The following table presents revenues, expenses and profit for our International Markets segment for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:

 

Three months ended December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

(U.S. $ in millions / % of Segment Revenues)

Revenues

$

572

 

100

%

$

578

 

100

%

Gross profit

 

268

 

46.9

%

 

290

 

50.1

%

R&D expenses

 

19

 

3.3

%

 

21

 

3.7

%

S&M expenses

 

115

 

20.1

%

 

133

 

23.0

%

G&A expenses

 

40

 

6.9

%

 

36

 

6.2

%

Other (income) expense

 

(1

)

§

 

(1

)

§

Segment profit*

$

96

 

16.8

%

$

101

 

17.5

%

__________

* Segment profit does not include amortization and certain other items.

§ Represents an amount less than 0.5%.

Revenues from our International Markets segment in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $572 million, a decrease of $6 million, or 1%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. In local currency terms, revenues increased by 5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, mainly due to higher sales in most markets, partially offset by lower sales in Japan resulting from regulatory pricing reductions and generic competition to off-patented products.

Revenues by Major Products and Activities

The following table presents revenues for our International Markets segment by major products and activities for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:

 

 

Three months ended
December 31,

 

Percentage
Change

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020-2020

 

 

(U.S. $ in millions)

 

 

Generic products

 

$

488

 

$

489

 

§

COPAXONE

 

 

15

 

 

17

 

(10

%)

Other

 

 

69

 

 

73

 

(6

%)

Total

 

$

572

 

$

578

 

(1

%)

_____________

§ Represents an amount less than 0.5%.

Generic products revenues in our International Markets segment, which include OTC products, were $488 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. In local currency terms, revenues increased by 5%, mainly due to higher revenues in most markets, partially offset by lower revenues in Japan resulting from regulatory pricing reductions and generic competition to off-patented products.

COPAXONE revenues in our International Markets segment in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by 10% to $15 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. In local currency terms, revenues increased by 5%.

International Markets Gross Profit

Gross profit from our International Markets segment in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $268 million, a decrease of 8% compared to $290 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Gross profit margin for our International Markets segment in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased to 46.9%, compared to 50.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to lower gross profit resulting from changes in the product mix in certain countries, mainly Japan.

International Markets Profit

Profit from our International Markets segment in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $96 million, compared to $101 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to lower revenues in Japan, partially offset by higher revenues from most other markets and lower S&M expenses attributed to lower marketing and travel costs attributed to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other Activities

We have other sources of revenues, primarily the sale of APIs to third parties, certain contract manufacturing services and an out-licensing platform offering a portfolio of products to other pharmaceutical companies through our affiliate Medis. Our other activities are not included in our North America, Europe or International Markets segments.

Our revenues from other activities in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by 4% to $344 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. In local currency terms, revenues increased by 1%.

API sales to third parties in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $210 million, an increase of 12% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. In local currency terms, API sales increased by 11%.

Outlook for 2021 Non-GAAP Results

2020 Actual

2021 Outlook

Revenues*

16.7

16.4 - 16.8

COPAXONE

$1,337 million

~$1,050 million

AUSTEDO

$638 million

~$950 million

AJOVY

$183 million

~$300 million

Operating Income

4.4

4.3 - 4.6

EBITDA

4.9

4.8 - 5.1

EPS ($)

2.57

2.50 - 2.70

Share Count

1,099 million shares

1,105 million shares

Free Cash Flow

2.1

2.0 - 2.3

CAPEX

0.6

0.6

Non-GAAP Tax Rate

17%

17% - 18%

___________________

* 2020 actual results include ~$240 million in revenues from generic products in Japan divested on February 1, 2021, along with a manufacturing site

Annual Report on Form 10-K

Teva's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which will be filed with the SEC, will include a complete analysis of the financial results for 2020 and will be available on Teva’s website: http://ir.tevapharm.com, as well as on the SEC’s website: http://www.sec.gov.

Conference Call

Teva will host a conference call and live webcast along with a slide presentation on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and annual 2020 results and overall business environment. A question & answer session will follow.

In order to participate, please dial the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time): United States 1-866-966-1396; Israel 1-809-203-624 or International +44 (0) 2071 928000; passcode: 5458315.

A live webcast of the call will be available on Teva's website at: http://ir.tevapharm.com/. Please log in at least 10 minutes prior to the conference call in order to download the applicable audio software.

Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours on the Company's website or by calling United States 1-866-331-1332; International +44 (0) 3333 009785; passcode: 5458315.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) has been developing and producing medicines to improve people’s lives for more than a century. We are a global leader in generic and specialty medicines with a portfolio consisting of over 3,500 products in nearly every therapeutic area. Around 200 million people around the world take a Teva medicine every day, and are served by one of the largest and most complex supply chains in the pharmaceutical industry. Along with our established presence in generics, we have significant innovative research and operations supporting our growing portfolio of specialty and biopharmaceutical products. Learn more at www.tevapharm.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain financial information that differs from what is reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures, including, but not limited to, revenues prior to revision, non-GAAP EPS, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross profit margin, EBITDA, non-GAAP financial expenses, non-GAAP income taxes, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS are presented in order to facilitates investors' understanding of our business. We utilize certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate performance, in conjunction with other performance metrics. The following are examples of how we utilize the non-GAAP measures: our management and board of directors use the non-GAAP measures to evaluate our operational performance, to compare against work plans and budgets, and ultimately to evaluate the performance of management; our annual budgets are prepared on a non-GAAP basis; and senior management’s annual compensation is derived, in part, using these non-GAAP measures. See the attached tables for a reconciliation of the GAAP results to the adjusted non-GAAP figures. Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as replacements for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. We are not providing forward looking guidance for GAAP reported financial measures or a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to:

  • our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace, including: that we are substantially dependent on our generic products; consolidation of our customer base and commercial alliances among our customers; delays in launches of new generic products; the increase in the number of competitors targeting generic opportunities and seeking U.S. market exclusivity for generic versions of significant products; our ability to develop and commercialize biopharmaceutical products; competition for our specialty products, including AUSTEDO, AJOVY and COPAXONE; our ability to achieve expected results from investments in our product pipeline; our ability to develop and commercialize additional pharmaceutical products; and the effectiveness of our patents and other measures to protect our intellectual property rights;
  • our substantial indebtedness, which may limit our ability to incur additional indebtedness, engage in additional transactions or make new investments, may result in a further downgrade of our credit ratings; and our inability to raise debt or borrow funds in amounts or on terms that are favorable to us;
  • our business and operations in general, including: uncertainty regarding the magnitude, duration, and geographic reach of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business, financial condition, operations, cash flows, and liquidity and on the economy in general; our ability to successfully execute and maintain the activities and efforts related to the measures we have taken or may take in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated costs therewith; effectiveness of our optimization efforts; our ability to attract, hire and retain highly skilled personnel; manufacturing or quality control problems; interruptions in our supply chain; disruptions of information technology systems; breaches of our data security; variations in intellectual property laws; challenges associated with conducting business globally, including political or economic instability, major hostilities or terrorism; costs and delays resulting from the extensive pharmaceutical regulation to which we are subject or delays in governmental processing time due to travel and work restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; the effects of reforms in healthcare regulation and reductions in pharmaceutical pricing, reimbursement and coverage; significant sales to a limited number of customers; our ability to successfully bid for suitable acquisition targets or licensing opportunities, or to consummate and integrate acquisitions; and our prospects and opportunities for growth if we sell assets;
  • compliance, regulatory and litigation matters, including: failure to comply with complex legal and regulatory environments; increased legal and regulatory action in connection with public concern over the abuse of opioid medications and our ability to reach a final resolution of the remaining opioid-related litigation; scrutiny from competition and pricing authorities around the world, including our ability to successfully defend against the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) criminal charges of Sherman Act violations; potential liability for patent infringement; product liability claims; failure to comply with complex Medicare and Medicaid reporting and payment obligations; compliance with anti-corruption sanctions and trade control laws; and environmental risks;
  • other financial and economic risks, including: our exposure to currency fluctuations and restrictions as well as credit risks; potential impairments of our intangible assets; potential significant increases in tax liabilities; and the effect on our overall effective tax rate of the termination or expiration of governmental programs or tax benefits, or of a change in our business;

and other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, including in the sections captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Consolidated Statements of Income
(U.S. dollars in millions, except share and per share data)
 
Three months ended
December 31, 		Year ended
December 31,

 

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Audited)
Net revenues

4,454

 

4,468

 

16,659

 

16,887

 

Cost of sales

2,405

 

2,510

 

8,933

 

9,351

 

Gross profit

2,048

 

1,958

 

7,726

 

7,537

 

Research and development expenses

293

 

232

 

997

 

1,010

 

Selling and marketing expenses

683

 

706

 

2,498

 

2,614

 

General and administrative expenses

327

 

318

 

1,173

 

1,192

 

Intangible assets impairment

224

 

433

 

1,502

 

1,639

 

Goodwill impairment

-

 

-

 

4,628

 

-

 

Other asset impairments, restructuring and other items

75

 

161

 

479

 

423

 

Legal settlements and loss contingencies

50

 

7

 

60

 

1,178

 

Other income

(10

)

(47

)

(40

)

(76

)

Operating loss (income)

406

 

148

 

(3,572

)

(443

)

Financial expenses – net

268

 

186

 

834

 

822

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

138

 

(38

)

(4,406

)

(1,265

)

Income taxes (benefit)

(22

)

(119

)

(168

)

(278

)

Share in (profits) losses of associated companies, net

(3

)

5

 

(138

)

13

 

Net income (loss)

162

 

75

 

(4,099

)

(1,000

)

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

12

 

(34

)

(109

)

(2

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Teva

150

 

110

 

(3,990

)

(999

)

 
 
 
 
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Teva: Basic ($)

0.14

 

0.10

 

(3.64

)

(0.91

)

Diluted ($)

0.14

 

0.10

 

(3.64

)

(0.91

)

Weighted average number of shares (in millions): Basic

1,096

 

1,092

 

1,095

 

1,091

 

Diluted

1,100

 

1,094

 

1,095

 

1,091

 

 
 
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Teva:*

753

 

683

 

2,830

 

2,627

 

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Teva for diluted earnings per share:

753

 

683

 

2,830

 

2,627

 

 
Non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Teva:* Basic ($)

0.69

 

0.63

 

2.58

 

2.41

 

Diluted ($)

0.68

 

0.62

 

2.57

 

2.40

 

 
Non-GAAP average number of shares (in millions): Basic

1,096

 

1,092

 

1,095

 

1,091

 

Diluted

1,100

 

1,094

 

1,099

 

1,094

 

* See reconciliation attached.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. dollars in millions)
(Audited)
 
December 31,
2020 		December 31,
2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

2,177

1,975

Accounts receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $126 million
and $135 million as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

4,581

5,676

Inventories

4,403

4,422

Prepaid expenses

945

870

Other current assets

710

434

Assets held for sale

189

87

Total current assets

13,005

13,464

Deferred income taxes

695

386

Other non-current assets

538

591

Property, plant and equipment, net

6,296

6,436

Operating lease right-of-use assets

559

514

Identifiable intangible assets, net

8,923

11,232

Goodwill

20,624

24,846

Total assets

50,640

57,470

 
LIABILITIES & EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt

3,188

2,345

Sales reserves and allowances

4,824

6,159

Trade payables

1,756

1,718

Employee-related obligations

685

693

Accrued expenses

1,780

1,869

Other current liabilities

933

889

Total current liabilities

13,164

13,674

 
Long-term liabilities:
Deferred income taxes

964

1,096

Other taxes and long-term liabilities

2,240

2,640

Senior notes and loans

22,731

24,562

Operating lease liabilities

479

435

Total long-term liabilities

26,414

28,733

Equity:
Teva shareholders’ equity

10,026

13,972

Non-controlling interests

1,035

1,091

Total equity

11,061

15,063

Total liabilities and equity

50,640

57,470

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Year ended
December 31, 		Three months ended
December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Operating activities: (Audited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Net income (loss)

$

(4,099

)

$

(1,000

)

$

162

 

$

75

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operations:

 

 

 

 

Impairment of goodwill, long-lived assets and assets held for sale

 

6,546

 

 

1,778

 

 

232

 

 

476

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

1,557

 

 

1,722

 

 

395

 

 

416

 

Net change in operating assets and liabilities

 

(2,188

)

 

(896

)

 

(561

)

 

(112

)

Deferred income taxes — net and uncertain tax positions

 

(696

)

 

(985

)

 

(40

)

 

(333

)

Stock-based compensation

 

129

 

 

119

 

 

38

 

 

20

 

Other items

 

100

 

 

28

 

 

46

 

 

24

 

Research and development in process

 

80

 

 

-

 

 

40

 

 

-

 

Net loss (gain) from investments and from sale of long lived assets

 

(213

)

 

(18

)

 

19

 

 

(28

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

1,216

 

 

748

 

 

331

 

 

538

 

 

 

 

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Beneficial interest collected in exchange for securitized trade receivables

 

1,405

 

 

1,487

 

 

303

 

 

379

 

Proceeds from sales of long-lived assets and investments

 

67

 

 

343

 

 

13

 

 

174

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

(578

)

 

(525

)

 

(176

)

 

(119

)

Purchases of investments and other assets

 

(55

)

 

(8

)

 

(9

)

 

(3

)

Other investing activities

 

24

 

 

58

 

 

10

 

 

(1

)

Net cash provided by investing activities

 

863

 

 

1,355

 

 

141

 

 

430

 

 

 

 

 

Financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Repayment of senior notes and loans and other long term liabilities

 

(1,871

)

 

(3,944

)

 

-

 

 

(2,229

)

Proceeds from senior notes and loans, net of issuance costs

 

-

 

 

2,083

 

 

-

 

 

2,083

 

Proceeds from short term debt

 

550

 

 

500

 

 

319

 

 

-

 

Repayment of short term debt

 

(559

)

 

(502

)

 

(443

)

 

(98

)

Other financing activities

 

(5

)

 

(11

)

 

(1

)

 

3

 

Tax withholding payments made on shares and dividends

 

-

 

 

(52

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

(1,885

)

 

(1,926

)

 

(125

)

 

(241

)

Translation adjustment on cash and cash equivalents

 

8

 

 

16

 

 

3

 

 

7

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

$

202

 

$

193

 

$

350

 

$

734

 

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

 

1,975

 

 

1,782

 

 

1,827

 

 

1,241

 

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of year

 

2,177

 

 

1,975

 

 

2,177

 

 

1,975

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
U.S. $ and shares in millions (except per share amounts)
GAAP Excluded for non GAAP measurement Non GAAP
Amortization
of purchased
intangible assets 		Legal
settlements
and loss
contingencies 		Impairment
of long-lived
assets 		Other
R&D
expenses 		Restructuring
costs 		Costs related to
regulatory actions
taken in facilities 		Equity
compensation 		Contingent
consideration 		Gain on
sale of
business 		Other
non
GAAP
items 		Other
items
 
COGS

2,405

 

231

7

8

34

2,126

 

R&D

293

 

34

6

-

254

 

S&M

683

 

31

11

14

627

 

G&A

327

 

15

-

312

 

Other income

(10

)

(5

)

(5

)

Legal settlements and
loss contingencies

50

 

50

-

 

Other asset impairments,
restructuring and other items

75

 

8

38

15

14

-

 

Intangible assets impairment

224

 

224

-

 

Financial expenses

268

 

33

 

235

 

Income taxes

(22

)

(162

)

141

 

Share in profits (losses) of
associated companies – net

(3

)

-

 

(3

)

Net income (loss) attributable
to non-controlling interests

12

 

(2

)

14

 

Total reconciled items

262

50

233

34

38

7

40

15

(5

)

62

(131

)

 
 
EPS - Basic

0.14

 

0.55

 

0.69

 

EPS - Diluted

0.14

 

0.55

 

0.68

 

 
 
The non-GAAP diluted weighted average number of shares was 1,100 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
U.S. $ and shares in millions (except per share amounts)
GAAP Excluded for non GAAP measurement Non GAAP
Amortization
of purchased
intangible assets 		Legal
settlements
and loss
contingencies 		Impairment
of long-lived
assets 		Other
R&D
expenses 		Restructuring
costs 		Costs related to
regulatory actions
taken in facilities 		Equity
compensation 		Contingent
consideration 		Gain on
sale of
business 		Other
non
GAAP
items 		Other
items
COGS

2,510

 

256

17

5

26

2,206

 

R&D

232

 

(8

)

4

-

237

 

S&M

706

 

34

6

1

665

 

G&A

318

 

5

5

309

 

Other income

(47

)

(38

)

(9

)

Legal settlements and
loss contingencies

7

 

7

-

 

Other asset impairments,
restructuring and other items

161

 

44

59

55

2

-

 

Intaingable assets impairment

433

 

433

-

 

Financial expenses

186

 

(11

)

198

 

Income taxes

(119

)

(274

)

155

 

Share in profits (losses) of
associated companies – net

5

 

-

 

5

 

Net income (loss) attributable
to non-controlling interests

(34

)

(54

)

19

 

Total reconciled items

290

7

477

(8

)

59

17

19

55

(38

)

34

(339

)

 
EPS - Basic

0.10

 

0.52

 

0.63

 

EPS - Diluted

0.10

 

0.52

 

0.62

 

 
The non-GAAP diluted weighted average number of shares was 1,094 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.
Year Ended December 31, 2020
(U.S. $ and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
GAAP Excluded for non GAAP measurement Non GAAP
Amortization
of purchased
intangible
assets 		Legal
settlements
and loss
contingencies 		Goodwill
impairment 		Impairment of
long-lived
assets 		Other
R&D
expenses 		Restructuring
costs 		Costs related
to regulatory
actions taken
in facilities 		Equity
compensation 		Contingent
consideration 		Gain on
sale of
business 		Other
non
GAAP
items 		Other
items
COGS

8,933

 

894

23

27

63

7,925

 

R&D

997

 

37

20

-

941

 

S&M

2,498

 

126

36

14

2,322

 

G&A

1,173

 

46

12

1,115

 

Other income

(40

)

(8

)

(31

)

Legal settlements and
loss contingencies

60

 

60

-

 

Other asset impairments,
restructuring and other items

479

 

416

120

(81

)

24

-

 

Intangible assets impairment

1,502

 

1,502

-

 

Goodwill impairment

4,628

 

4,628

-

 

Financial expenses

834

 

(85

)

918

 

Income taxes

(168

)

(745

)

577

 

Share in profits (losses) of
associated companies – net

(138

)

(134

)

(4

)

Net income (loss) attributable
to non-controlling interests

(109

)

(177

)

68

 

Total reconciled items

1,020

60

4,628

1,918

37

120

23

129

(81

)

(8

)

114

(1,140

)

 
EPS - Basic

(3.64

)

6.23

 

2.58

 

EPS - Diluted

(3.64

)

6.22

 

2.57

 

 
The non-GAAP diluted weighted average number of shares was 1,099 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Year ended December 31, 2019
(U.S. $ and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
GAAP Excluded for non GAAP measurement Non GAAP
Amortization
of purchased
intangible
assets 		Legal
settlements
and loss
contingencies 		Impairment of
long-lived
assets 		Other
R&D
expenses 		Restructuring
costs 		Costs related
to regulatory
actions taken
in facilities 		Equity
compensation 		Contingent
consideration 		Gain on
sale of
business 		Other
non
GAAP
items 		Other
items
COGS

9,351

 

973

45

26

121

8,185

 

R&D

1,010

 

(15

)

20

1

1,004

 

S&M

2,614

 

139

35

1

2,438

 

G&A

1,192

 

42

5

1,145

 

Other income

(76

)

(50

)

(27

)

Legal settlements and
loss contingencies

1,178

 

1,178

-

 

Other asset impairments,
restructuring and other items

423

 

139

199

59

26

-

 

Intangible assets impairment

1,639

 

1,639

-

 

Financial expenses

822

 

(3

)

824

 

Income taxes

(278

)

(875

)

597

 

Share in profits (losses) of
associated companies – net

13

 

-

 

13

 

Net income (loss) attributable
to non-controlling interests

(2

)

(82

)

80

 

 
Total reconciled items

1,113

1,178

1,778

(15

)

199

45

123

59

(50

)

155

(959

)

EPS - Basic

(0.91

)

3.32

 

2.41

 

EPS - Diluted

(0.91

)

3.32

 

2.40

 

 
The non-GAAP diluted weighted average number of shares was 1,094 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Segment Information
 
North America Europe International Markets
Three months ended
December 31, 		Three months ended
December 31, 		Three months ended
December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 
(U.S. $ in millions) (U.S. $ in millions) (U.S. $ in millions)
 
Revenues

 

$

2,300

 

 

$

2,373

 

 

$

1,237

 

$

1,184

 

$

572

 

 

$

578

 

Gross profit

 

 

1,281

 

 

 

1,196

 

 

 

657

 

 

638

 

 

268

 

 

 

290

 

R&D expenses

 

 

167

 

 

 

155

 

 

 

67

 

 

63

 

 

19

 

 

 

21

 

S&M expenses

 

 

258

 

 

 

265

 

 

 

239

 

 

253

 

 

115

 

 

 

133

 

G&A expenses

 

 

119

 

 

 

97

 

 

 

77

 

 

65

 

 

40

 

 

 

36

 

Other income (loss)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(7

)

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(1

)

Segment profit

 

$

738

 

 

$

686

 

 

$

273

 

$

258

 

$

96

 

 

$

101

 

Segment Information
 
North America Europe International Markets
Year ended
December 31, 		Year ended
December 31, 		Year ended
December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 
(U.S. $ in millions) (U.S. $ in millions) (U.S. $ in millions)
 
Revenues

$

8,447

 

 

$

8,542

 

 

$

4,757

 

 

$

4,795

 

 

$

2,154

 

 

$

2,246

 

Gross profit

 

4,489

 

 

 

4,350

 

 

 

2,666

 

 

 

2,704

 

 

 

1,096

 

 

 

1,167

 

R&D expenses

 

622

 

 

 

652

 

 

 

247

 

 

 

262

 

 

 

70

 

 

 

88

 

S&M expenses

 

1,013

 

 

 

1,021

 

 

 

830

 

 

 

890

 

 

 

427

 

 

 

481

 

G&A expenses

 

443

 

 

 

439

 

 

 

261

 

 

 

239

 

 

 

136

 

 

 

138

 

Other income (loss)

 

(10

)

 

 

(14

)

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(11

)

 

 

(3

)

Segment profit

$

2,421

 

 

$

2,252

 

 

$

1,331

 

 

$

1,318

 

 

$

474

 

 

$

464

 

Reconciliation of our segment profit
to consolidated income before income taxes
Three months ended
December 31,

2020

2019

 
(U.S.$ in millions)

 

 

North America profit

$

738

 

$

686

 

Europe profit

 

273

 

 

258

 

International Markets profit

 

96

 

 

101

 

Total segment profit

 

1,107

 

 

1,044

 

Profit (loss) of other activities

 

33

 

 

17

 

 

1,140

 

 

1,061

 

Amounts not allocated to segments:

 

 

Amortization

 

262

 

 

290

 

Other asset impairments, restructuring and other items

 

75

 

 

161

 

Intangible asset impairments

 

224

 

 

433

 

Loss from divestitures, net of divestitures related costs

 

(5

)

 

(38

)

Other R&D expenses (income)

 

34

 

 

(8

)

Costs related to regulatory actions taken in facilities

 

7

 

 

17

 

Legal settlements and loss contingencies

 

50

 

 

7

 

Other unallocated amounts

 

87

 

 

51

 

Consolidated operating income (loss)

 

406

 

 

148

 

Financial expenses - net

 

268

 

 

186

 

Consolidated income (loss) before income taxes

$

138

 

$

(38

)

Reconciliation of our segment profit
to consolidated income before income taxes
Year ended
December 31,

2020

2019

 

 

(U.S.$ in millions)

 

 

North America profit

$

2,421

 

$

2,252

 

Europe profit

 

1,331

 

 

1,318

 

International Markets profit

 

474

 

 

464

 

Total segment profit

 

4,225

 

 

4,034

 

Profit (loss) of other activities

 

163

 

 

108

 

 

4,388

 

 

4,142

 

Amounts not allocated to segments:

 

 

Amortization

 

1,020

 

 

1,113

 

Other asset impairments, restructuring and other items

 

479

 

 

423

 

Goodwill impairment

 

4,628

 

 

-

 

Intangible asset impairments

 

1,502

 

 

1,639

 

Gain on divestitures, net of divestitures related costs

 

(8

)

 

(50

)

Other R&D expenses (income)

 

37

 

 

(15

)

Costs related to regulatory actions taken in facilities

 

23

 

 

45

 

Legal settlements and loss contingencies

 

60

 

 

1,178

 

Other unallocated amounts

 

219

 

 

252

 

Consolidated operating income (loss)

 

(3,572

)

 

(443

)

Financial expenses - net

 

834

 

 

822

 

Consolidated income (loss) before income taxes

$

(4,406

)

$

(1,265

)

Revenues by Activity and Geographical Area
(Unaudited)

 

Three months ended

 

December 31,

Percentage
Change

2020

2019

2019-2020

(U.S.$ in millions)

 

North America segment

 

Generics products

$

1,206

$

1,137

6%

AJOVY

 

36

 

25

42%

AUSTEDO

 

185

 

136

36%

BENDEKA/TREANDA

 

102

 

125

(19%)

COPAXONE

 

213

 

264

(19%)

ProAir*

 

67

 

80

(17%)

QVAR

 

40

 

67

(40%)

Anda

 

321

 

412

(22%)

Other

 

131

 

128

2%

Total

 

2,300

 

2,373

(3%)

 

 

Three months ended

 

December 31,

Percentage
Change

2020

2019

2019-2020

(U.S.$ in millions)

 

Europe segment

 

Generic medicines

$

920

$

871

6%

AJOVY

 

13

 

2

639%

COPAXONE

 

106

 

106

§

Respiratory products

 

90

 

86

5%

Other

 

107

 

120

(11%)

Total

 

1,237

 

1,184

4%

 

* Does not include revenues from the ProAir authorized generic, which are included under generic products.

 

Three months ended

 

December 31,

Percentage
Change

2020

2019

2019-2020

(U.S.$ in millions)

 

International Markets segment

 

Generics products

$

488

$

489

§

COPAXONE

 

15

 

17

(10%)

Other

 

69

 

73

(6%)

Total

 

572

 

578

(1%)

Revenues by Activity and Geographical Area
(Unaudited)

 

Year ended

 

December 31,

Percentage
Change

2020

2019

2019-2020

(U.S.$ in millions)

 

North America segment

 

Generics products

$

4,010

 

3,963

1%

AJOVY

 

134

 

93

45%

AUSTEDO

 

637

 

412

55%

BENDEKA/TREANDA

 

415

 

496

(16%)

COPAXONE

 

884

 

1,017

(13%)

ProAir*

 

241

 

274

(12%)

QVAR

 

179

 

250

(28%)

Anda

 

1,462

 

1,492

(2%)

Other

 

485

 

546

(11%)

Total

 

8,447

 

8,542

(1%)

 

* Does not include revenues from the ProAir authorized generic, which are included under generic products.

 

Year ended

 

December 31,

Percentage
Change

2020

2019

2019-2020

(U.S.$ in millions)

 

Europe segment

 

Generic medicines

$

3,513

$

3,470

1%

AJOVY

 

31

 

3

852%

COPAXONE

 

400

 

432

(7%)

Respiratory products

 

353

 

354

§

Other

 

459

 

536

(14%)

Total

 

4,757

 

4,795

(1%)

 

 

Year ended

 

December 31,

Percentage
Change

2020

2019

2019-2020

(U.S.$ in millions)

 

International Markets segment

 

Generics products

$

1,792

$

1,893

(5%)

COPAXONE

 

53

 

63

(16%)

Other

 

309

 

291

6%

Total

 

2,154

 

2,246

(4%)

Free cash flow reconciliation
(Unaudited)
 
Three months ended
December 31,

2020

2019

 
(U.S. $ in millions)
 
Net cash provided by operating activities

 

331

 

 

538

 

Beneficial interest collected in exchange for securitized accounts
receivables, included in investing activities

 

303

 

 

379

 

Capital investment

 

(176

)

 

(119

)

Proceeds from sale of long lived assets

 

13

 

 

176

 

Free cash flow

$

471

 

$

974

 

Free cash flow reconciliation
(Unaudited)
 
Year ended
December 31,

2020

2019

 
(U.S. $ in millions)
 
Net cash provided by operating activities

 

1,216

 

 

748

 

Beneficial interest collected in exchange for securitized accounts
receivables, included in investing activities

 

1,405

 

 

1,487

 

Capital investment

 

(578

)

 

(525

)

Proceeds from sale of long lived assets and companies

 

67

 

 

343

 

Free cash flow

$

2,110

 

$

2,053

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today reported results for the year and the quarter ended December 31, 2020. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Cyclo Therapeutics Presents Positive Data from Clinical Development Program for Lead Candidate, ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
Indian Motorcycle Celebrates 100 Years of Chief With Completely Reimagined 2022 Indian Chief Lineup
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Pricing of Upsized $30.0 Million Underwritten ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
Teva Announces Launch of a Generic Version of NuvaRing (etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol) Vaginal Ring in the United States
13.01.21
5 Buffett-Aktien, die 2021 starke Käufe sind

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13:14 Uhr
4.914
Teva
11.12.20
36
Krisengeschüttelter Generika-Hersteller Teva erneut mit Verlust