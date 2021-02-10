 

Taysha Gene Therapies Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conferences

10.02.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced its participation in a virtual fireside chat for the Truist Fireside Chat series as well as the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference.

Conferences Details:

Event:

Truist Virtual Fireside Chat with Joon Lee, MD, PhD, Director and Senior Biotech Equity Research Analyst

Date:

Thursday, February 11, 2021

Time:

1:00 pm ET

Format:

Fireside chat

Participants:

RA Session II, President, Founder and CEO

 

Dr. Suyash Prasad, Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D

 

Kamran Alam, Chief Financial Officer

 

Dr. Kimberly Lee, SVP, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

 

 

Event:

10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference (Virtual)

Date:

Friday, February 26, 2021

Time:

8:40 am ET

Format:

Presentation

Participants:

RA Session II, President, Founder and CEO

Audio webcasts for these conferences will be available in the “Events & Media” section of the Taysha corporate website at https://ir.tayshagtx.com/news-events/events-presentations. Archived versions of the webcasts will be available on the website for 60 days.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we aim to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives. More information is available at www.tayshagtx.com.



