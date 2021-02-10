Fisker Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Webcast
Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR, or "Fisker") -- designer and manufacturer of the world’s most emotion-stirring, eco-friendly electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions -- announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after market close Thursday, Feb. 25. The release will be followed by a conference call at 2 p.m. PST (5 p.m. EST). Speakers on the call will be Henrik Fisker, chairman and chief executive officer; Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker, chief financial officer; and Dr. Burkhard Huhnke, chief technology officer of Fisker Inc.
The call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the Events and Presentations page of Fisker’s Investor Relations website: https://investors.fiskerinc.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call and will remain on the website for 12 months following the call.
About Fisker Inc.
California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world’s most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com – and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker’s social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.
