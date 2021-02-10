 

Maravai LifeSciences Expands Its Intellectual Property Portfolio

Advancement Expected to Further Accelerate Development of mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a new patent, United States Patent No. 10,913,768, to the company’s TriLink Biotechnologies subsidiary.

The patent covers advancements in TriLink’s CleanCap technology for the co-transcriptional capping of messenger RNAs (mRNAs). This patent is the third U.S. patent that has issued to the company related to the CleanCap technology. Capping is an important step in the production of synthetic mRNA, which is used to develop nucleic acid vaccines and therapeutics that deliver instructions to human cells to produce proteins that may prevent or correct disease.

The technology described by United States Patent No. 10,913,768 facilitates the production of mRNAs and provides a significant improvement over legacy co-transcriptional capping methods.

“Capping is a critical process in creating viable mRNA constructs that remain biologically active without eliciting immune responses,” explains Mike Houston, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Maravai. “By changing the capping approach and streamlining the manufacturing workflow, we deliver a novel solution, whether customers purchase CleanCap in bulk for their own mRNA development programs or utilize mRNA synthesized by TriLink BioTechnologies that already incorporates this novel capping technology.”

CleanCap overcomes many drawbacks of existing approaches, enabling highly-efficient, reproducible production of capped mRNA. CleanCap technology allows capping to occur in a single reaction, streamlining the manufacturing of mRNA at large scales. Reduced manufacturing time is critical for a number of emerging applications, such as the development of personalized cancer therapeutics and during rapid vaccine responses to pandemics. CleanCap also reduces the cost of mRNA manufacturing, further accelerating the adoption of new mRNA therapeutics.

About Maravai
Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, and protein labeling and detection to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

