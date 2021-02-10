 

Mesa Partners with United and Archer to Combat Climate Change

PHOENIX, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA), in partnership with United Airlines, announced it will be working with Archer, the world’s leading urban air mobility company, to advance the adoption of sustainable flight in regional aviation.

Since its founding, Mesa has been a leader in introducing new technology to regional aviation. Mesa’s expertise in operating regional service and navigating the regulatory process necessary to help certify new aircraft makes it well-positioned to lead an important challenge facing the industry– decarbonizing regional air travel. Integrating sustainable aircraft into its fleet continues the evolution of technology that has typified the regional aviation landscape as illustrated by the transition from five-passenger piston aircraft to turboprop and jet aircraft, and now embracing electric aircraft.

Mesa’s partnership with United Airlines and Archer is one more example of this continued commitment and represents a significant step forward in the company’s ongoing efforts to integrate green technology into regional aviation.

In place of standard jet engines, Archer’s advanced fully electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to use electric motors and can travel up to 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph. eVTOL technology permits these aircraft to quietly operate in an urban environment, significantly expanding the market for “air-taxi” connectivity, while at the same time greatly reducing carbon emissions associated with traditional transportation options.

Using today’s technology, Archer plans to debut the electric aircraft this year with production beginning in 2023 and consumer flights launching in 2024. Once operational, Mesa, together with United, would acquire a fleet of these electric aircraft and are expected to give customers a quick, economical and low-carbon way to get to United’s hub airports and commute within dense urban environments within the next five years.

“Looking at how quickly the country has adopted electric vehicles, electric aircraft are a logical next step,” said Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “It is an exciting time for Mesa as we lead the regional industry into a more environmentally friendly future and build upon the company’s long tradition of embracing new technology. We are looking forward to working with the team at Archer and our partners at United to bring this new technology to market.”

