Teladoc Health to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

PURCHASE, NY, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, announced that it will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results on Wednesday, February 24th, 2021, after the market closes. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review results at 4:30 p.m. E.T. on the same day.

Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1- 833-968-2101 for U.S. participants, or 1- 236-714-2089 for international participants, and referencing conference ID #1127504; or via a live audio webcast that will be available online at https://ir.teladochealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/.