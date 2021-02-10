Veritas Farms Announces Launch of Their New Sleep Support Product -- 1000mg Chamomile PM Tinctures

Veritas Farms Chamomile PM Tincture could not have launched at a better time. The tincture contains 1000mg of Veritas Farms’ full spectrum hemp oil and a blend of natural ingredients including chamomile, lavender and lemon balm, combining the synergy of aromatherapy and full spectrum hemp oil. The Chamomile Tincture is one of many products in the wellness arena the Company is looking to launch in 2021.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) (“Veritas Farms” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated CBD and Wellness company focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce the Company is now offering to their over 8,000 retail stores and through the online platform, the new 1000mg Chamomile PM Tincture to help promote better sleep.

The sleep support tincture offers a 30-day supply and comes with 1000mg of full spectrum hemp oil per 30ml bottle. One serving is 33.3mg of full spectrum hemp oil, offering customers a higher strength serving to experience better sleep the natural way.

Alexander Salgado, CEO and Co-Founder of Veritas Farms, said, “Our goal is to offer our consumers the best natural alternatives to support their overall wellbeing. We are excited to offer this natural alternative for sleep to complement our bestselling tinctures that our community has come to know and love as we continue to extend our wellness product lines."

About Veritas Farms, Inc .

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils, and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently owns and operates a 140-acre farm and production facility in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, skincare products, and pet products in a variety of sizes, formats, and flavors. All Veritas Farms brand products are tested for strength and purity by third-party, ISO certified laboratories. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

For additional information and online product purchase, visit www.theveritasfarms.com.

Veritas Farms, Inc. - Investor Contact

Toll-Free: 833-691-4367

E-mail: ir@theveritasfarms.com

Veritas Farms, Inc. - Social Media

Instagram: www.instagram.com/veritasfarmsofficial/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/VeritasFarmsOfficial/

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/veritasfarms/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/theveritasfarms

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company’s mission statement and growth strategy, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.