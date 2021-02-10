Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Announces the Appointment of Dr. Enoch Kariuki to its Board of Directors

“We are pleased to welcome Enoch to our Board of Directors, and believe his experience as a financial leader in the healthcare sector will offer invaluable perspective for our growing organization,” said Dr. Anthony Sun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. “Over the course of his career, Enoch has played a pivotal role in follow-on offerings and multibillion-dollar mergers and acquisitions, and we look forward to applying his guidance and learnings to Zentalis’ corporate financial strategy.”

NEW YORK & SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced the appointment of Enoch Kariuki, PharmD, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Kariuki is a highly accomplished finance executive, bringing over a decade of deep expertise in life sciences investment banking, strategic advising and business development to Zentalis.

Dr. Kariuki most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at VelosBio, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which was acquired by Merck. At VelosBio, he led all finance-related and investor relations functions. Prior to VelosBio, he served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Synthorx. During his tenure, he led the company’s IPO as well as business development efforts leading up to its acquisition by Sanofi. Previously, Dr. Kariuki was Vice President at H.I.G. Capital, where he invested in and served on the boards of multiple life sciences companies. Earlier in his career, Dr. Kariuki held various roles in investment banking at Leerink Partners and UBS Investment Bank.

He completed a Post-Doctoral Fellowship in R&D Strategy and Analytics at Bristol Myers Squibb and was a Pharmacist at CVS Caremark. Dr. Kariuki received an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and a PharmD from Texas Southern University.

“I am honored to join Zentalis’ Board and to serve as the Chair of the Audit Committee,” commented Enoch Kariuki, PharmD. “I am eager to work closely with the Zentalis team to provide collaborative and meaningful contributions as they navigate bringing potentially differentiated cancer therapeutics to patients.”

About Zentalis

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The Company is developing a broad pipeline of potentially best-in-class oncology candidates, including ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for ER+/HER2- breast cancer, ZN-c3, a WEE1 inhibitor, ZN-d5, a BCL-2 inhibitor and ZN-e4, an EGFR inhibitor. Zentalis has operations in both New York and San Diego.