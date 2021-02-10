 

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation at 2021 BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 13:00  |  11   |   |   

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC, NASDAQ: CYCCP; "Cyclacel" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines based on cancer cell biology, today announced that the Company will present at the 2021 BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference. The conference is taking place online between February 16-18, 2021 and a prerecorded presentation by Spiro Rombotis, President & Chief Executive Officer, will provide an overview of the Company and progress in key programs. The presentation will be available to registered conference attendees for on-demand viewing beginning February 15, 2021 at 9:00AM ET via the virtual conference link.

Registered conference attendees may schedule a 1x1 meeting with Cyclacel via the conference scheduling link.

Cyclacel will host one-on-one meetings with investors and industry stakeholders during the event. Registered conference attendees may request one-on-one meetings with Cyclacel through the scheduling link.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available through the Company's website: www.cyclacel.com. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cancer medicines based on cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and mitosis biology. The transcriptional regulation program is evaluating fadraciclib, a CDK2/9 inhibitor, in solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The anti-mitotic program is evaluating CYC140, a PLK1 inhibitor, in advanced cancers. Cyclacel's strategy is to build a diversified biopharmaceutical business based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates addressing oncology and hematology indications. For additional information, please visit www.cyclacel.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the efficacy, safety and intended utilization of Cyclacel's product candidates, the conduct and results of future clinical trials, plans regarding regulatory filings, future research and clinical trials and plans regarding partnering activities. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risk that product candidates that appeared promising in early research and clinical trials do not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in larger-scale or later clinical trials, trials may have difficulty enrolling, Cyclacel may not obtain approval to market its product candidates, the risks associated with reliance on outside financing to meet capital requirements, and the risks associated with reliance on collaborative partners for further clinical trials, development and commercialization of product candidates. You are urged to consider statements that include the words "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "continues," "forecast," "designed," "goal," or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties the Company faces, please refer to our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and other filings we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available at www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts  
   
Company: Paul McBarron, (908) 517-7330, pmcbarron@cyclacel.com
Investor Relations: Russo Partners LLC, Jason Assad, (678) 570-6791, jason.assad@russopartnersllc.com

Copyright 2021 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Cyclacel logo and Cyclacel are trademarks of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 






