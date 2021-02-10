Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares

in the capital at 31 January 2021

Pursuant to article L-233-8 II of the French “Code de Commerce” and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:

Total number of shares 559,871,930 Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares) 559,871,930 Theoretical number of voting rights 559,871,930 (including treasury shares*)

(*) pursuant to article 223-11 of the AMF’s General Regulations

