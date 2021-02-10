L'OREAL Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital at 31 january 2021
Société anonyme au capital de 111 974 316 euros
Siège social : 14, rue Royale, 75008 Paris
632 012 100 R.C.S. Paris
Legal Entity Identifyer : 529900JI1GG6F7RKVI53
Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares
in the capital at 31 January 2021
Pursuant to article L-233-8 II of the French “Code de Commerce” and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:
|Total number of shares
|559,871,930
|Number of real voting rights
|(excluding treasury shares)
|559,871,930
|Theoretical number of voting rights
|559,871,930
|(including treasury shares*)
(*) pursuant to article 223-11 of the AMF’s General Regulations
About L'Oréal
L’Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 110 years. With its unique international portfolio of 36 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 29.9 billion
euros in 2019 and employs 88,000 people worldwide. As the world’s leading beauty company, L’Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and
drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce.
Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 4,000 people, are at the core of L’Oréal’s strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L’Oréal’s sustainability commitment for 2020 “Sharing Beauty With All” sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group’s value chain.
CONTACTS AT L'ORÉAL
Individual shareholders and market authorities
Mr. Christian MUNICH
Phone: +33.(0)1.47.56.72.06
christian.munich2@loreal.com
Financial analysts and institutional investors
Mrs. Françoise LAUVIN
Phone: +33.(0)1.47.56.86.82
francoise.lauvin@loreal.com
