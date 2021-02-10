XORTX Closes Over Subscribed Private Placement

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (CSE: XRX; OTCQB: XRTXF), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, is pleased to announce that it has closed the over-subscribed private placement, initially announced on January 7, 2021, for total gross proceeds of $6.1 million (the “Offering”). In connection with the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 24,486,286 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.25 per Unit.



Each Unit comprised one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder, on exercise, to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company, at a price of $0.40 per Warrant (the “Exercise Price”) until the close of business on February 9, 2026, provided, however, that, if, at any time following the expiry of the statutory four month hold period, the closing price of the common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) is greater than $1.20 for 10 or more consecutive trading days, the Warrants will be accelerated upon notice and the Warrants will expire on the 30th calendar day following the date of such notice. In addition, the Warrants are also subject to typical anti-dilution provisions and a ratchet provision that provides for an adjustment in the Exercise Price should the Company issue or sell common shares or securities convertible into common shares at a price (or conversion price, as applicable) less than the Exercise Price such that the Exercise Price shall be amended to match such lower price.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid $171,085 in cash commissions and issued 684,340 finder’s warrants, each finder’s warrant exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.40 and having the same expiry, acceleration and anti-dilution provisions as the Warrants.

The Common Shares and Warrants comprising the Units issued pursuant to the Offering, and any Common Shares issued upon the exercise of the Warrants or the Finder’s Warrants, are subject to a four month hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.