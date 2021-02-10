PolyPid Ltd. Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Enrolled 100 patients in total into the two ongoing Phase 3 trials, SHIELD I and SHIELD II. SHIELD I ( S urgical site H ospital-acquired I nfection Pr E vention with L ocal D -plex) trial is the first of two Phase 3 clinical trials of D-PLEX 100 , the Company’s lead product candidate, for the prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in abdominal surgery (soft tissue). The Company plans to enroll 600-900 patients undergoing high priority operations in 60 centers in the United States, Europe and Israel. Following the enrollment of approximately 500 patients, the study design provides for a blinded sample size re-estimation.

SHIELD II, the second of two Phase 3 clinical trials for D-PLEX 100 in abdominal surgery (soft tissue), will enroll approximately 900-1,400 patients across the same number of centers as SHIELD I, and has broader eligibility criteria, including minimally invasive surgical procedures.

in abdominal surgery (soft tissue), will enroll approximately 900-1,400 patients across the same number of centers as SHIELD I, and has broader eligibility criteria, including minimally invasive surgical procedures. Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for D-PLEX 100 for the prevention of SSIs in patients undergoing elective colorectal surgery.

for the prevention of SSIs in patients undergoing elective colorectal surgery. Announced positive preclinical data from the Company’s new OncoPLEX intra-tumoral cancer therapy program. OncoPLEX utilizes PolyPid’s PLEX technology in the intra-operative tumor resection setting to provide prolonged and controlled exposure to docetaxel within the tumor resected site, which is important to prevent the local tumor reoccurrence and the potential spreading of cancer cells. In a syngeneic mouse model for solid tumors of colon carcinoma using cancer cells highly resistant to docetaxel, a single local application of OncoPLEX at the intra-operative setting post tumor resection showed improved overall survival and significantly less tumor recurrence, and reduced systemic toxicity compared to the group treated with six subsequent cycles of systemic docetaxel treatment with 2-4 days gap between cycles.

Hosted a key opinion leader webinar on D-PLEX 100 for the prevention of SSIs. The webinar featured Hartzell V. Schaff, MD, Mayo Clinic, Anthony J. Senagore, MD, formerly of UTMB at Galveston, and Oded Zmora, MD, Shamir Medical Center, Israel, who discussed the burden and challenges related to SSIs post- colorectal and cardiovascular surgeries and the opportunity for D-PLEX 100 to change the current therapeutic landscape. A recording of the KOL event can be found on PolyPid’s website http://www.polypid.com



“2020 was truly a transformative year for PolyPid,” said Amir Weisberg, Chief Executive Officer. “Most importantly, our Phase 3 program for D-PLEX 100 for the prevention of SSIs is progressing as planned. We are excited to report that we have now enrolled 100 patients collectively in our two Phase 3 programs, with the vast majority of those subjects in our ongoing SHIELD I trial. We continue to anticipate top-line results from SHIELD I by year-end 2021. Moreover, our second Phase 3 trial in abdominal surgery, SHIELD II, which was recently initiated, is advancing as anticipated. We also received regulatory validation of the potential of D-PLEX 100 to demonstrate substantial improvement in the prevention of SSIs in complex surgical settings when we were granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for D-PLEX 100 in late 2020.

“We believe our innovative PLEX technology has potential in multiple areas of medicine where locally administered extended-release and controlled therapies are most beneficial, including oncology,” continued Mr. Weisberg. “To this end, the positive preclinical data demonstrated with OncoPLEX support our belief that direct local application of this promising adjuvant therapy in the intra-operative tumor resection setting has the potential to overcome the chemotherapeutic drug resistance seen in many cancer patients across different solid tumors. We look forward to further advancing our OncoPLEX development program and potentially initiating a Phase 1 clinical trial in 2022.

“We also continue to operate from a position of significant financial strength. Our successfully completed IPO on the Nasdaq in June 2020 that generated $62.8 million in net proceeds helped extend our cash runway into 2022. We are well-positioned to complete the SHIELD I study and conduct SHIELD II, as well as prepare for the submission of a New Drug Application to the FDA. Lastly, we are proud and delighted to update that PolyPid recently joined the ARK Israeli Innovative Technology ETF designed to track listed Israeli companies who are causing disruptive innovation in their field, including life sciences,” concluded Mr. Weisberg.

Financial results for three months ended December 31, 2020

Research and development (R&D) expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were $5.0 million, compared to $3.3 million in the same three-month period of 2019, as spending increased due to the initiation of SHIELD I and SHIELD II Phase 3 clinical trials in abdominal surgery.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were $2.2 million, compared to $0.8 million for the same period of 2019, as costs increased due to being a publicly-traded company with higher D&O insurance costs, and an increase in non-cash share-based compensation.

Marketing and Business Development expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were $0.7million, compared to $0.3 million for the same period of 2019, as spending increased mainly due to an increase in marketing and business development personnel in our new offices in New Jersey.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company had a net loss attributable to ordinary shares of $7.5million, compared to a net loss of $3.9 million, in the three-month period ended December 31, 2019.

Financial results for the full-year ended December 31, 2020

R&D expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $17.0 million, compared to $14.1 million in the same period of 2019, as spending increased due to the initiation of SHIELD I and SHIELD II Phase 3 clinical trials in abdominal surgery.

G&A expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $7.7 million, compared to $3.6 million for the same period of 2019, as costs increased due to being a publicly-traded company with higher D&O insurance costs, and an increase in non-cash share-based compensation.

Marketing and Business Development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $1.6 million, compared to $0.9 million for the same period of 2019, as spending increased due to the establishment of our new offices in New Jersey, United states, with senior marketing and business development personnel.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company had a net loss attributable to ordinary shares of $39.0 million, or ($4.07) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $6.9 million, or ($23.69) per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and long-term deposits in the amount of $66.6 million, compared to $26.6 million at December 31, 2019. This reflects the completion of the Company’s IPO in June 2020, which raised net proceeds of $62.8 million, after underwriting fees and offering expenses. PolyPid expects that this cash balance will be sufficient to fund operations into 2022.



About D-PLEX 100

PolyPid’s lead product candidate, D-PLEX 100 , is a novel drug product candidate designed to provide local prolonged and controlled anti-bacterial activity directly at the surgical site to prevent SSIs. Following the administration of D-PLEX 100 into the surgical site, the PLEX technology enables a prolonged and constant release of the broad-spectrum antibiotic doxycycline, resulting in high local concentration of the drug for a period of four weeks for the prevention of SSIs, with additional potential to prevent SSIs caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria at the surgical site. D-PLEX 100 has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the prevention of SSIs in patients undergoing elective colorectal surgery. D-PLEX 100 has also received two Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designations as well as two Fast Track designations for the prevention of post-abdominal surgery incisional infection and for the prevention of sternal wound infection post-cardiac surgery.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes through locally administered, controlled, extended-release therapeutics. PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with medications, enables precise delivery of drugs at effective release rates, over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX 100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of sternal and abdominal surgical site infections (SSIs).

For additional company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands

December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,319 $ 3,924 Restricted cash 390 375 Short-term deposits 40,157 22,685 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 2,729 417 Total current assets 47,595 27,401 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 5,890 6,121 Long-term deposits 22,120 - Other long-term assets 242 230 Total long-term assets 28,252 6,351 Total assets $ 75,847 $ 33,752 CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 974 $ 1,581 Other payables and accrued expenses 1,903 998 Total current liabilities 2,877 2,579 Long-term liabilities: Other liabilities 193 251 Warrants to convertible preferred shares - 12,241 Total long-term liabilities 193 12,492 Commitments and Contingencies Convertible preferred shares: Preferred A, A-1, B, B-1, C-1, C-2, D-1, D-3, E and E-1 shares with no par value - Authorized: 0 and 17,916,412 shares at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; Issued and outstanding: 0 and 12,520,977 shares at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. - 106,313 Shareholders' equity (deficit): Share capital - Ordinary shares with no par value - Authorized: 47,800,000 and 22,520,977 shares at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; Issued and outstanding: 18,494,739 and 562,748 shares at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. - - Additional paid-in capital 205,063 5,671 Accumulated deficit (132,286 ) (93,303 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) 72,777 (87,632 ) Total liabilities, convertible preferred shares and shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 75,847 $ 33,752















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

Year ended

December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) Operating expenses: Research and development, net $ 16,954 $ 14,083 Marketing and business development expenses 1,614 887 General and administrative 7,704 3,590 Operating loss 26,272 18,560 Financial (income) expense, net 10,597 (11,655 ) Net loss $ 36,869 $ 6,905 Deemed dividend 2,114 - Net loss attributable to Ordinary shares $ 38,983 $ 6,905 Basic and Diluted net loss per Ordinary share $ 4.07 $ 23.69 Weighted average number of Ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 9,582,405 562,451











CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating expenses: Research and development, net $ 5,006 $ 3,314 Marketing and business development expenses 710 316 General and administrative 2,172 778 Operating loss 7,888 4,408 Financial income, net 339 548 Net loss $ 7,549 $ 3,860 Deemed dividend - - Net loss attributable to Ordinary shares $ 7,549 $ 3,860 Basic and Diluted net loss per Ordinary share $ 0.41 $ 6.86 Weighted average number of Ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 18,494,773 562,748







