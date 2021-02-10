Bio-Path Receives Third U.S. Patent Grant Related to Manufacture of Platform Technology

Provides Expanded Protection to Seminal Patents Related to DNAbilize

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:BPTH), a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize liposomal delivery and antisense technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted U.S. Patent No. 10,898,506 titled, "P-ethoxy nucleic acids for liposomal formulation." The new patent builds on earlier patents granted that protect the platform technology for DNAbilize, the Company’s novel RNAi nanoparticle drugs.

In addition, the United States Patent and Trademark Office has mailed an Issue Notification for a patent related to the Company’s lead product candidate, prexigebersen, in combination with either a cytidine analogue, such as decitabine, or the Bcr-Abl tyrosine kinase inhibitors dasatinib and nilotinib. Prexigebersen is a liposomal formulation containing the antisense oligodeoxynucleotide targeting growth factor receptor-bound protein 2 (Grb2). The new patent is scheduled to issue as U.S. Patent No. 10,927,379 on February 23, 2021.