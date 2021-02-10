Toyota Material Handling Reimagines Dealer Engagement on Infosys Platform
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 10.02.2021, 13:30 | 63 | 0 |
Columbus, Ind. and Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys
(http://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation
digital services and consulting, announced that it further enhanced its
collaboration with Toyota Material Handling (TMH), a North American leader in
material handling innovation, to deliver an immersive experience to its dealer
ecosystem on the Infosys Meridian
(https://www.infosys.com/products-and-platforms/meridian.html) platform. A part
of Infosys Cobalt (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , Infosys
Meridian enables enterprises to evolve into a remote-first, hyper-productive
anywhere workplace that deepens stakeholder engagement, streamlines work
processes and enhances productivity.
Infosys has been collaborating with TMH for about two years in multiple digital
transformation initiatives including its global telematics solution, enterprise
data strategy and hyper automation. TMH holds a premier annual event to engage
with its dealer partners. In this event, they showcase their existing offerings
and solutions and launch new products. With wide-spread social distancing, it
was very challenging for them to achieve this in an effective manner. TMH
partnered with Infosys to host this 4-day event, virtually on the Infosys
platform. Delivering hyper-personalized experiences to dealers from across North
America, the company disseminated information on the latest products and
innovations in its forklifts and advanced logistics solutions. Infosys
Meridian's observability and AI virtual assistant capabilities helped Toyota
Material Handling to engage with dealers seamlessly through highly captivating
and experiential virtual events.
Jeff Rufener, President & CEO, Toyota Material Handling , said, "During these
times of social distancing, it's challenging to make quality connections with
dealers and customers. But we were able to delight our dealers with an immersive
experience using Infosys Meridian. This platform allowed us to hold a virtual
Toyota Week, an event that brought our dealers from across North America
together for keynote sessions, breakout meetings, and a product showcase.
Infosys Meridian helped us reach more than twice as many people as we could with
a live event. We believe the platform's many features and capabilities deliver
great value in areas such as virtual training and interactive virtual
showrooms."
Jasmeet Singh, EVP and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys , said,
"Manufacturers today are looking to use technology in myriad ways to reimagine
their business processes and redefine stakeholder engagement in the new normal.
(http://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation
digital services and consulting, announced that it further enhanced its
collaboration with Toyota Material Handling (TMH), a North American leader in
material handling innovation, to deliver an immersive experience to its dealer
ecosystem on the Infosys Meridian
(https://www.infosys.com/products-and-platforms/meridian.html) platform. A part
of Infosys Cobalt (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , Infosys
Meridian enables enterprises to evolve into a remote-first, hyper-productive
anywhere workplace that deepens stakeholder engagement, streamlines work
processes and enhances productivity.
Infosys has been collaborating with TMH for about two years in multiple digital
transformation initiatives including its global telematics solution, enterprise
data strategy and hyper automation. TMH holds a premier annual event to engage
with its dealer partners. In this event, they showcase their existing offerings
and solutions and launch new products. With wide-spread social distancing, it
was very challenging for them to achieve this in an effective manner. TMH
partnered with Infosys to host this 4-day event, virtually on the Infosys
platform. Delivering hyper-personalized experiences to dealers from across North
America, the company disseminated information on the latest products and
innovations in its forklifts and advanced logistics solutions. Infosys
Meridian's observability and AI virtual assistant capabilities helped Toyota
Material Handling to engage with dealers seamlessly through highly captivating
and experiential virtual events.
Jeff Rufener, President & CEO, Toyota Material Handling , said, "During these
times of social distancing, it's challenging to make quality connections with
dealers and customers. But we were able to delight our dealers with an immersive
experience using Infosys Meridian. This platform allowed us to hold a virtual
Toyota Week, an event that brought our dealers from across North America
together for keynote sessions, breakout meetings, and a product showcase.
Infosys Meridian helped us reach more than twice as many people as we could with
a live event. We believe the platform's many features and capabilities deliver
great value in areas such as virtual training and interactive virtual
showrooms."
Jasmeet Singh, EVP and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys , said,
"Manufacturers today are looking to use technology in myriad ways to reimagine
their business processes and redefine stakeholder engagement in the new normal.
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0