Toyota Material Handling Reimagines Dealer Engagement on Infosys Platform

Columbus, Ind. and Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys(http://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generationdigital services and consulting, announced that it further enhanced itscollaboration with Toyota Material Handling (TMH), a North American leader inmaterial handling innovation, to deliver an immersive experience to its dealerecosystem on the Infosys Meridian(https://www.infosys.com/products-and-platforms/meridian.html) platform. A partof Infosys Cobalt (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , InfosysMeridian enables enterprises to evolve into a remote-first, hyper-productiveanywhere workplace that deepens stakeholder engagement, streamlines workprocesses and enhances productivity.Infosys has been collaborating with TMH for about two years in multiple digitaltransformation initiatives including its global telematics solution, enterprisedata strategy and hyper automation. TMH holds a premier annual event to engagewith its dealer partners. In this event, they showcase their existing offeringsand solutions and launch new products. With wide-spread social distancing, itwas very challenging for them to achieve this in an effective manner. TMHpartnered with Infosys to host this 4-day event, virtually on the Infosysplatform. Delivering hyper-personalized experiences to dealers from across NorthAmerica, the company disseminated information on the latest products andinnovations in its forklifts and advanced logistics solutions. InfosysMeridian's observability and AI virtual assistant capabilities helped ToyotaMaterial Handling to engage with dealers seamlessly through highly captivatingand experiential virtual events.Jeff Rufener, President & CEO, Toyota Material Handling , said, "During thesetimes of social distancing, it's challenging to make quality connections withdealers and customers. But we were able to delight our dealers with an immersiveexperience using Infosys Meridian. This platform allowed us to hold a virtualToyota Week, an event that brought our dealers from across North Americatogether for keynote sessions, breakout meetings, and a product showcase.Infosys Meridian helped us reach more than twice as many people as we could witha live event. We believe the platform's many features and capabilities delivergreat value in areas such as virtual training and interactive virtualshowrooms."Jasmeet Singh, EVP and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys , said,"Manufacturers today are looking to use technology in myriad ways to reimaginetheir business processes and redefine stakeholder engagement in the new normal.