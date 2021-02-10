Aramark Named a Top 50 Employer for People With Disabilities for the Seventh Consecutive Year

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, has again been named a Top 50 employer by CAREERS & the disABLED magazine, for providing a positive working environment for people with disabilities. This is the seventh year in a row the Company is being recognized with this honor.

“We are pleased to, once again, be honored by CAREERS & the disABLED magazine for our diversity and inclusion efforts,” said Ash Hanson, Aramark’s Chief Diversity and Sustainability Officer. “As an employer of choice, our goal is to hire, retain and develop people of all abilities, and advance awareness and inclusion for people with unique challenges.”

The readers of CAREERS & the disABLED magazine selected the top companies in the country for which they would most prefer to work or believe provide a positive working environment for people with disabilities.

Aramark’s Thrive employee resource group (ERG) is dedicated to team members who self-identify as having a disability and for caretakers and advocates of those with disabilities. Through Aramark Thrive, the company is embracing personal connections to advance awareness and inclusion for people with unique challenges and providing them and their support network with opportunities to share their stories. Aramark Thrive encourages self-identification and transparency, so that employees will take advantage of what Aramark offers, gain support, and/or provide coaching.

Aramark’s commitment to people is a core part of the company’s sustainability plan, Be Well. Do Well., focused on positively impacting people and the planet. Aramark’s people priority is to facilitate access to opportunities that will improve the well-being of the Company’s employees, consumers, communities and people in its supply chain. Building on current work, Aramark continues to help people develop careers and livelihoods; access, choose and prepare healthy food; and grow communities, businesses and local economies. The Company’s diversity and inclusion efforts have been recognized by many notable organizations like the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, Diversity Inc., the Disability Equality Index, Equal Opportunity, Diversity Best Practices (DBP) and Black Enterprise.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. We deliver innovative experiences and services in food, facilities management and uniforms to millions of people every day. We strive to create a better world by making a positive impact on people and the planet, including commitments to engage our employees; empower healthy consumers; build local communities; source ethically, inclusively and responsibly; operate efficiently and reduce waste. Aramark is recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Human Rights Campaign (LGBTQ+), DiversityInc, Equal Employment Publications and the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005083/en/