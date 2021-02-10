Awilco Drilling PLC Q4 2020 Presentation
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 10.02.2021, 13:15 | 36 | 0 |
Please find attached the Q4 2020 presentation to be held in the digital meeting today, 10 February, at 13:00 UK time (14:00pm CET / 08:00 EST).
To join the digital meeting, please click this link or copy and paste the following address into your browser:
https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_ZDU1M2ZkMzYtNjQ ...
Aberdeen, 10 February 2021
For further information please contact:
Eric Jacobs, interim CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900
Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0