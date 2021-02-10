 

Awilco Drilling PLC Q4 2020 Presentation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 13:15  |  36   |   |   

Please find attached the Q4 2020 presentation to be held in the digital meeting today, 10 February, at 13:00 UK time (14:00pm CET / 08:00 EST).

To join the digital meeting, please click this link or copy and paste the following address into your browser:
https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_ZDU1M2ZkMzYtNjQ ...

Aberdeen, 10 February 2021


For further information please contact:

Eric Jacobs, interim CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Awilco Drilling PLC Q4 2020 Presentation Please find attached the Q4 2020 presentation to be held in the digital meeting today, 10 February, at 13:00 UK time (14:00pm CET / 08:00 EST). To join the digital meeting, please click this link or copy and paste the following address into your …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Ballard Announces US$350 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
OptimizeRx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
FDA approves Libtayo (Cemiplimab-rwlc) as first immunotherapy indicated for patients with advanced ...
GENFIT Announces Publication of Positive Results from the Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating ...
JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. Completes Upsized $414,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
Awilco Drilling PLC: Awilco Drilling Reports Q4 2020 Results
09.02.21
Awilco Drilling PLC: Corrrection (new time) - Invitation to Q4 2020 presentation
09.02.21
Awilco Drilling PLC: Invitation to Q4 2020 presentation
31.01.21
Awilco Drilling PLC: CEO resigns from Awilco Drilling

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.09.20
560
Awilco Drilling - zweistellige Dividendenrendite nachhaltig?