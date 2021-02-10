Savaria Announces the Official Commencement of the Acceptance Period in Relation to its Offer to Acquire Handicare Group AB

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION ONLY AND IT IS NOT AN OFFER TO BUY OR SOLICITATION OF OFFERS TO BUY ANY SECURITIES. INFORMATION REGARDING THE OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF HANDICARE GROUP AB AS ANNOUNCED IN A SEPARATE PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO SHAREHOLDERS IN CERTAIN PERMITTED JURISDICTIONS.



LAVAL, Québec, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation (“Savaria”) (TSX: SIS) one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry, is pleased to announce that further to its press release on January 27, 2021, the offer document relating to its previously announced offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Handicare Group AB for a final price of SEK50.00 per share (the “Offer”), has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen). The acceptance period of the Offer will open on February 11, 2021 and end on March 4, 2021.