Interpublic Increases Common Stock Dividend for Ninth Consecutive Year

New York, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on IPG common stock of $0.27 per share, payable on March 15, 2021, to holders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2021. The increase in the dividend from $0.255 to $0.27 per share represents a 6 percent increase to the Company’s quarterly dividend.

