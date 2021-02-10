Effort to Improve Fuel Efficiency and Reduce Reduced Carbon Emissions Accelerate Global Vehicle Battery Market, Finds Fairfield Market Research

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vehicle battery market is expected to flourish as the demand for transportation is rising. This has led to the rise of government initiatives and regulations for cleaner transportation alternatives. Manufacturers are focusing on integrating better electronics to boost performance. A recent report published by Fairfield Market Research studies the numerous strategies adopted by key players to cater to the global demand for the vehicle battery market.

According to Fairfield Market Research, the global vehicle battery market is expected to be worth US$43.48 Bn by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.64% between 2021 and 2030.

Lithium-ion Batteries for Hybrid and Electric Cars to Boost Market Growth

Evolution of lithium-ion batteries is expected to a key growth factor in the rise of the vehicle battery market. These will be extensively used for onboard energy storage as efforts to manufacture electric drivetrains remain in full swing. Subsidies and investments in manufacturing of electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions are expected to have a positive impact on the global market. Additionally, the development of hybrid vehicles that partly run on conventional fuels and partly on electric charge are expected to key end users of lithium-ion batteries. Their high-energy density characteristic makes them ideal for this application. By the end of 2030, the lithium-ion battery segment is expected to be valued at US$8.3 Bn, surging at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.

Underdeveloped Infrastructure to Pose a Threat to Vehicle Battery Market

Safety risk and expensive nature of vehicle batteries are two sizeable hurdles for the global vehicle battery market. The market also faces the challenge of underdeveloped infrastructure for electric vehicles such as lack of charging points between long distances. The inability to drive electric vehicles over long distances due to poor charging infrastructure is expected to weigh down the market in the foreseeable future.