 

Cantargia reports first patient treated in CANFOUR pancreatic cancer phase IIa extension cohort

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia AB today announced that the first patient with pancreatic cancer (PDAC) has started treatment in the phase IIa extension part of the CANFOUR trial, investigating combination of CAN04 and chemotherapy. The extension part has been designed to provide additional information complementing the primary cohort of 31 patients. Nine of these patients are still being treated, providing additional information on long term efficacy and safety. Important efficacy parameters such as progression free survival and duration of response are planned to be evaluated for the primary cohort during H1 2021 for presentation at a scientific conference.

Cantargia develops antibody-based pharmaceuticals against interleukin-1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP). The antibody CAN04 binds IL1RAP with high affinity and functions through both blockade of IL-1 signaling and Antibody-Dependent Cellular Cytotoxicity (ADCC). Preclinical data show that CAN04 can increase the efficacy of chemotherapy. CAN04 is investigated in an open label phase I/IIa clinical trial, CANFOUR, examining combination with two different frequently used chemotherapy regimes in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) or PDAC (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03267316) in the first line chemotherapy setting. 

In the CANFOUR part examining PDAC, 9 patients in the first cohort of 31 are currently on treatment with CAN04 in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel. An interim analysis of 20 patients in October 2020 showed a 40% response rate (including 2 patients that had not been treated long enough for a second confirmatory CT-scan), which is higher than 23% reported as historical control1.  The efficacy and safety results from the 31 patients are planned to be presented at a scientific conference and will also include other important effect parameters evaluated during H1 2021 such as progression free survival, duration of response and biomarkers.

In parallel to documenting these long-term efficacy parameters, Cantargia will, as previously communicated, study additional patients in a phase IIa extension phase. A few different dose levels will be investigated to get robust data on relationships between dose, efficacy and safety. Also, the screening procedures have been simplified, shortening the time frame from screening to first chemotherapy dose e g by not requesting biopsies prior to treatment. The first patient in this phase has started treatment and the plan is recruit 20-40 patients over 6 months. In parallel with the ongoing clinical studies, upcoming development activities of CAN04 are being implemented in accordance with previous communications, including preparations of the planned interactions with major regulatory authorities.

