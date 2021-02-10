Belden Reports Results for Fourth Quarter 2020 and Announces CFO Transition

Jeremy Parks, Chief Financial Officer of Belden Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fourth Quarter 2020

Revenues for the quarter totaled $498.5 million, compared to $549.7 million in the prior-year period. EPS totaled $0.35 compared to $0.05 in the fourth quarter 2019. EPS in the prior year period was negatively impacted by additional charges related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Adjusted EPS was $0.90 compared to $1.20 in the fourth quarter 2019. Adjusted results are non-GAAP measures, and a non-GAAP reconciliation table is provided as an appendix to this release.

Roel Vestjens, President and CEO of Belden Inc., said, “Demand trends improved in the fourth quarter, and I am pleased to report that revenues, earnings, and cash flow exceeded our initial expectations. We delivered $15 million in quarterly run rate savings associated with our SG&A cost reduction program, and we are committed to delivering the full $60 million in annual savings in 2021.”

Full Year 2020

Revenues for the year totaled $1.863 billion, compared to $2.131 billion in the full year 2019. EPS was $1.21 compared to $2.15 in 2019. Adjusted EPS was $2.75 compared to $4.52 in 2019.

Mr. Vestjens remarked, “2020 was a truly unprecedented year, with each of us facing significant challenges related to the global pandemic, both personally and professionally. I am extremely proud of the way our global workforce responded to these challenges and maintained a sharp focus on supporting our customers and executing our strategic plans while maintaining the safest possible working conditions. During the year, we took bold steps to improve our portfolio and streamline our cost structure, while continuing to fund compelling growth initiatives. We expect these actions to drive significantly improved business performance going forward.”

Outlook

“2021 will be a year of recovery in most of our key markets. During the year, we expect to complete our transformative portfolio actions and turn the focus to accelerating organic growth. To that end, we are progressing with our ongoing divestiture process, and we closed the previously-announced acquisition of OTN Systems N.V. in late January. This exciting acquisition brings innovative networking products and technologies that will provide additional opportunities for profitable growth in our Industrial Solutions business. I am encouraged by our recent order rates, and confident in our ability to achieve our financial goals and drive superior returns for our shareholders,” said Mr. Vestjens.

The Company expects first quarter 2021 revenues to be $490 - $505 million. For the year ending December 31, 2021, the Company expects revenues to be $1.990 - $2.050 billion.

The Company expects first quarter 2021 GAAP EPS to be $0.22 - $0.32. For the year ending December 31, 2021, the Company expects GAAP EPS to be $1.70 - $2.10.

The Company expects first quarter 2021 adjusted EPS to be $0.60 - $0.70. For the year ending December 31, 2021, the Company expects adjusted EPS to be $2.90 - $3.30.

CFO Transition

The Company also announced today that its Senior Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer, Henk Derksen, will be leaving Belden in March to pursue other endeavors. Mr. Derksen has been with the Company since 2000, and during that time has helped lead the Company’s transition into the leading supplier of networking solutions that it is today. Mr. Derksen’s successor will be Jeremy Parks. Mr. Parks worked with the Company from 2008 through August 2020, most recently as the Vice President of Finance for the Company’s Industrial Solutions segment, after which he joined International Wire Group, Inc. as its Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Vestjens commented, “Henk’s contributions to our success over the last 20 years are immeasurable. He has tackled every task before him with talent and determination, and he has demonstrated flawless integrity in everything that he has done. We will miss him, and wish him well as he pursues his next challenge. We are excited to have Jeremy back in the Belden family as we embark on the next chapter in our evolution.” Mr. Derksen will continue to serve as CFO through the filing of the Company’s 2020 Form 10-K, at which time Mr. Parks will assume the role. Mr. Derksen will stay on with the Company through mid-March to aid the transition.

Earnings per Share (EPS)

All references to EPS within this earnings release refer to income from continuing operations per diluted share attributable to Belden common stockholders.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted results are non-GAAP measures that reflect certain adjustments the Company makes to provide insight into operating results. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements included in this release and have been published to the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.belden.com.

BELDEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (In thousands, except per share data) Revenues $ 498,540 $ 549,688 $ 1,862,716 $ 2,131,278 Cost of sales (323,284 ) (346,916 ) (1,199,427 ) (1,337,773 ) Gross profit 175,256 202,772 663,289 793,505 Selling, general and administrative expenses (91,059 ) (118,675 ) (366,188 ) (417,329 ) Research and development expenses (25,663 ) (22,346 ) (107,296 ) (94,360 ) Amortization of intangibles (16,089 ) (18,351 ) (64,395 ) (74,609 ) Operating income 42,445 43,400 125,410 207,207 Interest expense, net (15,700 ) (13,863 ) (58,888 ) (55,814 ) Non-operating pension benefit (cost) (2,474 ) (667 ) (395 ) 1,017 Income from continuing operations before taxes 24,271 28,870 66,127 152,410 Income tax expense (8,501 ) (26,340 ) (11,724 ) (42,519 ) Income from continuing operations 15,770 2,530 54,403 109,891 Gain (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 3,882 (149,759 ) (99,513 ) (486,667 ) Loss on disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax (12,691 ) — (9,948 ) — Net income (loss) 6,961 (147,229 ) (55,058 ) (376,776 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 25 179 104 239 Net income (loss) attributable to Belden 6,936 (147,408 ) (55,162 ) (377,015 ) Less: Preferred stock dividends — — — 18,437 Net income (loss) attributable to Belden common stockholders $ 6,936 $ (147,408 ) $ (55,162 ) $ (395,452 ) Weighted average number of common shares and equivalents: Basic 44,620 45,457 44,778 42,203 Diluted 44,848 45,684 44,937 42,416 Basic income (loss) per share attributable to Belden common stockholders: Continuing operations attributable to Belden common stockholders $ 0.35 $ 0.05 $ 1.21 $ 2.16 Discontinued operations attributable to Belden common stockholders 0.09 (3.29 ) (2.22 ) (11.53 ) Disposal of discontinued operations attributable to Belden common stockholders (0.28 ) — (0.22 ) — Net income (loss) per share attributable to Belden common stockholders $ 0.16 $ (3.24 ) $ (1.23 ) $ (9.37 ) Diluted income (loss) per share attributable to Belden common stockholders: Continuing operations attributable to Belden common stockholders $ 0.35 $ 0.05 $ 1.21 $ 2.15 Discontinued operations attributable to Belden common stockholders 0.09 (3.29 ) (2.22 ) (11.53 ) Disposal of discontinued operations attributable to Belden common stockholders (0.28 ) — (0.22 ) — Net income (loss) per share attributable to Belden common stockholders $ 0.15 $ (3.24 ) $ (1.23 ) $ (9.37 ) Common stock dividends declared per share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.20 $ 0.20

BELDEN INC.

OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited) Effective January 1, 2020, we transferred our West Penn Wire business and multi-conductor product lines from the Enterprise Solutions segment to the Industrial Solutions segment, and as such, have recast the prior period segment information. Enterprise Solutions Industrial Solutions Total Segments (In thousands, except percentages) For the three months ended December 31, 2020 Segment Revenues $ 227,731 $ 270,809 $ 498,540 Segment EBITDA 26,140 47,259 73,399 Segment EBITDA margin 11.5 % 17.5 % 14.7 % Depreciation expense 5,447 5,954 11,401 Amortization of intangibles 5,396 10,693 16,089 Amortization of software development intangible assets 61 515 576 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 1,410 1,400 2,810 For the three months ended December 31, 2019 Segment Revenues $ 246,397 $ 303,291 $ 549,688 Segment EBITDA 33,852 60,854 94,706 Segment EBITDA margin 13.7 % 20.1 % 17.2 % Depreciation expense 5,137 5,282 10,419 Amortization of intangibles 5,630 12,721 18,351 Amortization of software development intangible assets 55 263 318 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 5,238 15,740 20,978 Purchase accounting effects of acquisitions 60 — 60 For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 Segment Revenues $ 872,415 $ 990,301 $ 1,862,716 Segment EBITDA 99,333 147,626 246,959 Segment EBITDA margin 11.4 % 14.9 % 13.3 % Depreciation expense 20,655 21,815 42,470 Amortization of intangibles 21,662 42,733 64,395 Amortization of software development intangible assets 245 1,576 1,821 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integrations costs 7,720 4,538 12,258 Purchase accounting effects of acquisitions 125 — 125 For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 Segment Revenues $ 946,041 $ 1,185,237 $ 2,131,278 Segment EBITDA 126,925 226,110 353,035 Segment EBITDA margin 13.4 % 19.1 % 16.6 % Depreciation expense 19,771 20,638 40,409 Amortization of intangibles 22,324 52,285 74,609 Amortization of software development intangible assets 175 350 525 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integrations costs 10,808 15,736 26,544 Purchase accounting effects of acquisitions 592 — 592

BELDEN INC.

OPERATING SEGMENT RECONCILIATION TO CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (In thousands) Total Segment Revenues $ 498,540 $ 549,688 $ 1,862,716 $ 2,131,278 Deferred revenue adjustments — — — — Consolidated Revenues $ 498,540 $ 549,688 $ 1,862,716 $ 2,131,278 Total Segment EBITDA $ 73,399 $ 94,706 $ 246,959 $ 353,037 Total non-operating pension benefit (cost) (2,474 ) (667 ) (395 ) 1,017 Non-operating pension settlement loss 3,153 — 3,153 — Eliminations (78 ) (1,180 ) (480 ) (3,151 ) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1) 74,000 92,859 249,237 350,903 Amortization of intangibles (16,089 ) (18,351 ) (64,395 ) (74,609 ) Interest expense, net (15,700 ) (13,863 ) (58,888 ) (55,814 ) Depreciation expense (11,401 ) (10,419 ) (42,470 ) (40,409 ) Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs (2,810 ) (20,978 ) (12,258 ) (26,544 ) Non-operating pension settlement loss (3,153 ) — (3,153 ) — Amortization of software development intangible assets (576 ) (318 ) (1,821 ) (525 ) Purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions — (60 ) (125 ) (592 ) Income from continuing operations before taxes $ 24,271 $ 28,870 $ 66,127 $ 152,410 (1) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures for additional information.

BELDEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) (In thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 501,994 $ 407,480 Receivables, net 296,817 334,634 Inventories, net 247,298 231,333 Other current assets 52,289 29,172 Current assets of discontinued operations — 375,135 Total current assets 1,098,398 1,377,754 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation 368,620 345,918 Operating lease right-of-use assets 54,787 62,251 Goodwill 1,251,938 1,243,669 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization 287,071 339,505 Deferred income taxes 29,536 25,216 Other long-lived assets 49,384 12,446 $ 3,139,734 $ 3,406,759 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 244,120 $ 268,466 Accrued liabilities 276,641 283,799 Current liabilities of discontinued operations — 170,279 Total current liabilities 520,761 722,544 Long-term debt 1,573,726 1,439,484 Postretirement benefits 160,400 136,227 Deferred income taxes 38,400 48,725 Long-term operating lease liabilities 46,398 55,652 Other long-term liabilities 42,998 38,308 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 503 503 Additional paid-in capital 823,605 811,955 Retained earnings 450,876 518,004 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (191,851 ) (63,418 ) Treasury stock (332,552 ) (307,197 ) Total Belden stockholders’ equity 750,581 959,847 Noncontrolling interests 6,470 5,972 Total stockholders’ equity 757,051 965,819 $ 3,139,734 $ 3,406,759

BELDEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS

(Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (55,058 ) $ (376,776 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Asset impairment of discontinued operations 113,007 521,441 Depreciation and amortization 108,687 139,259 Share-based compensation 20,030 17,751 Loss on disposal of business 946 — Deferred income tax benefit (19,410 ) (23,540 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of currency exchange rate changes, acquired businesses and disposals: Receivables 70,707 22,926 Inventories (8,507 ) 44,477 Accounts payable (43,567 ) (41,527 ) Accrued liabilities 7,374 (17,654 ) Income taxes (22,823 ) 5,497 Other assets 2,018 (16,118 ) Other liabilities (40 ) 1,157 Net cash provided by operating activities 173,364 276,893 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (90,215 ) (110,002 ) Cash from (used for) business acquisitions, net of cash acquired 590 (74,392 ) Proceeds from disposal of tangible assets 3,161 25 Proceeds from disposal of business, net of cash sold 54,821 — Net cash used for investing activities (31,643 ) (184,369 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on revolver 190,000 — Payments under borrowing arrangements (190,000 ) — Payments under share repurchase program (35,000 ) (50,000 ) Payment of earnout consideration (29,300 ) — Cash dividends paid (9,029 ) (34,439 ) Withholding tax payments for share-based payment awards (1,388 ) (2,149 ) Other (194 ) (360 ) Net cash used for financing activities (74,911 ) (86,948 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 9,299 (301 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 76,109 5,275 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 425,885 420,610 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 501,994 $ 425,885

For all periods presented, the Consolidated Cash Flow Statement includes the results of the Grass Valley disposal group up to the disposal date, July 2, 2020.







BELDEN INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, we provide non-GAAP operating results adjusted for certain items, including: asset impairments; accelerated depreciation expense due to plant consolidation activities; purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions, such as the adjustment of acquired inventory and deferred revenue to fair value and transaction costs; severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs; gains (losses) recognized on the disposal of businesses and tangible assets; amortization of intangible assets; gains (losses) on debt extinguishment; certain revenues and gains (losses) from patent settlements; discontinued operations; and other costs. We adjust for the items listed above in all periods presented, unless the impact is clearly immaterial to our financial statements. When we calculate the tax effect of the adjustments, we include all current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the adjusted measure of pre-tax profitability.

We utilize the adjusted results to review our ongoing operations without the effect of these adjustments and for comparison to budgeted operating results. We believe the adjusted results are useful to investors because they help them compare our results to previous periods and provide important insights into underlying trends in the business and how management oversees our business operations on a day-to-day basis. As an example, we adjust for the purchase accounting effect of recording deferred revenue at fair value in order to reflect the revenues that would have otherwise been recorded by acquired businesses had they remained as independent entities. We believe this presentation is useful in evaluating the underlying performance of acquired companies. Similarly, we adjust for other acquisition-related expenses, such as amortization of intangibles and other impacts of fair value adjustments because they generally are not related to the acquired business' core business performance. As an additional example, we exclude the costs of restructuring programs, which can occur from time to time for our current businesses and/or recently acquired businesses. We exclude the costs in calculating adjusted results to allow us and investors to evaluate the performance of the business based upon its expected ongoing operating structure. We believe the adjusted measures, accompanied by the disclosure of the costs of these programs, provides valuable insight.

Adjusted results should be considered only in conjunction with results reported according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) GAAP and adjusted revenues $ 498,540 $ 549,688 $ 1,862,716 $ 2,131,278 GAAP gross profit $ 175,256 $ 202,772 $ 663,289 $ 793,505 Amortization of software development intangible assets 576 318 1,821 525 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 482 2,333 704 3,425 Purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions — 60 125 592 Adjusted gross profit $ 176,314 $ 205,483 $ 665,939 $ 798,047 GAAP gross profit margin 35.2 % 36.9 % 35.6 % 37.2 % Adjusted gross profit margin 35.4 % 37.4 % 35.8 % 37.4 % GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ (91,059 ) $ (118,675 ) $ (366,188 ) $ (417,329 ) Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 2,328 18,645 11,554 23,119 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ (88,731 ) $ (100,030 ) $ (354,634 ) $ (394,210 ) GAAP and adjusted research and development expenses $ (25,663 ) $ (22,346 ) $ (107,296 ) $ (94,360 ) GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Belden $ 6,936 $ (147,408 ) $ (55,162 ) $ (377,015 ) Interest expense, net 15,700 13,863 58,888 55,814 Loss (gain) from discontinued operations, net of tax (3,882 ) 149,759 99,513 486,667 Loss on disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax 12,691 — 9,948 — Income tax expense 8,501 26,340 11,724 42,519 Non-operating pension settlement loss 3,153 — 3,153 — Noncontrolling interest 25 179 104 239 Total non-operating adjustments 36,188 190,141 183,330 585,239 Amortization of intangible assets 16,089 18,351 64,395 74,609 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 2,810 20,978 12,258 26,544 Amortization of software development intangible assets 576 318 1,821 525 Purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions — 60 125 592 Total operating income adjustments 19,475 39,707 78,599 102,270 Depreciation expense 11,401 10,419 42,470 40,409 Adjusted EBITDA $ 74,000 $ 92,859 $ 249,237 $ 350,903 GAAP net income (loss) margin 1.4 % (26.8 )% (3.0 )% (17.7 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.8 % 16.9 % 13.4 % 16.5 % GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Belden $ 6,936 $ (147,408 ) $ (55,162 ) $ (377,015 ) Operating income adjustments from above 19,475 39,707 78,599 102,270 Loss (gain) from discontinued operations, net of tax (3,882 ) 149,759 99,513 486,667 Loss on disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax 12,691 — 9,948 — Non-operating pension settlement loss 3,153 — 3,153 — Tax effect of adjustments above 2,172 12,796 (12,515 ) (1,948 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Belden $ 40,545 $ 54,854 $ 123,536 $ 209,974 GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Belden $ 6,936 $ (147,408 ) $ (55,162 ) $ (377,015 ) Loss (gain) from discontinued operations, net of tax (3,882 ) 149,759 99,513 486,667 Loss on disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax 12,691 — 9,948 — Less: Preferred stock dividends — — — (18,437 ) GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to Belden common stockholders $ 15,745 $ 2,351 $ 54,299 $ 91,215 Adjusted net income attributable to Belden $ 40,545 $ 54,854 $ 123,536 $ 209,974 Less: Preferred stock dividends — — — (18,437 ) Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Belden common stockholders $ 40,545 $ 54,854 $ 123,536 $ 191,537 GAAP income from continuing operations per diluted share attributable to Belden common stockholders $ 0.35 $ 0.05 $ 1.21 $ 2.15 Adjusted income from continuing operations per diluted share attributable to Belden common stockholders $ 0.90 $ 1.20 $ 2.75 $ 4.52 GAAP and adjusted diluted weighted average shares 44,848 45,684 44,937 42,416

BELDEN INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

We define free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash from operating activities adjusted for capital expenditures net of the proceeds from the disposal of tangible assets. We believe free cash flow provides useful information to investors regarding our ability to generate cash from business operations that is available for acquisitions and other investments, service of debt principal, dividends and share repurchases. We use free cash flow, as defined, as one financial measure to monitor and evaluate performance and liquidity. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only in conjunction with financial measures reported according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Our definition of free cash flow may differ from definitions used by other companies.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (In thousands) GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 134,675 $ 187,376 $ 173,364 $ 276,893 Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from the disposal of tangible assets (33,335 ) (35,928 ) (87,054 ) (109,977 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 101,340 $ 151,448 $ 86,310 $ 166,916

BELDEN INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

2021 Earnings Guidance Year Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 April 4, 2021 (In thousands) GAAP income from continuing operations per diluted share attributable to Belden common stockholders $1.70 - $2.10 $0.22 - $0.32 Amortization of intangible assets 0.67 0.20 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 0.45 0.10 Purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions 0.08 0.08 Adjusted income from continuing operations per diluted share attributable to Belden common stockholders $2.90 - $3.30 $0.60 - $0.70

Our guidance for income from continuing operations per diluted share attributable to Belden common stockholders is based upon information currently available regarding events and conditions that will impact our future operating results. In particular, our results are subject to the factors listed under "Forward-Looking Statements" in this release. In addition, our actual results are likely to be impacted by other additional events for which information is not available, such as asset impairments, purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions, severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs, gains (losses) recognized on the disposal of tangible assets, gains (losses) on debt extinguishment, discontinued operations, and other gains (losses) related to events or conditions that are not yet known.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release and any statements made by us concerning the subject matter of this release may contain forward-looking statements, including our expectations for the first quarter and full-year 2021 and the results of our restructuring program. Forward-looking statements also include any statements regarding future financial performance (including revenues, expenses, earnings, margins, cash flows, dividends, capital expenditures and financial condition), plans and objectives, and related assumptions. In some cases these statements are identifiable through the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “guide,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “target,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those suggested by any forward-looking statements for a number of reasons, including, without limitation: the lack of certainty as to the duration and magnitude of the impact of COVID-19 and the economic recovery from that impact; the results of the Company’s impairment analysis, which could reduce EPS, adjusted EPS, and various other financial metrics; the presence of substitute products in the marketplace; the inability of the Company to develop and introduce new products and competitive responses to our products; the increased prevalence of cloud computing; the inability to execute and realize the expected benefits from strategic initiatives (including revenue growth, cost control, and productivity improvement programs); the inability to achieve our strategic priorities in emerging markets; the inability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions in furtherance of the Company’s strategic plan; foreign and domestic political, economic and other uncertainties, including changes in currency exchange rates; changes in tax laws and variability in the Company’s quarterly and annual effective tax rates; the impact of a challenging global economy or a downturn in served markets; the impact of changes in global tariffs and trade agreements; difficulty in forecasting revenue due to the unpredictable timing of orders related to customer projects; the competitiveness of the global markets in which we operate; volatility in credit and foreign exchange markets; the cost and availability of raw materials including copper, plastic compounds, electronic components, and other materials; the inability to obtain components in sufficient quantities on commercially reasonable terms; disruptions in the Company’s information systems including due to cyber-attacks; perceived or actual product failures; risks related to the use of open source software; disruption of, or changes in, the Company’s key distribution channels; the inability to retain senior management and key employees; assertions that the Company violates the intellectual property of others and the ownership of intellectual property by competitors and others that prevents the use of that intellectual property by the Company; the impact of regulatory requirements and other legal compliance issues; the impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets and the resulting impact on financial performance; disruptions and increased costs attendant to collective bargaining groups and other labor matters; and other factors.

For a more complete discussion of risk factors, please see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on February 11, 2020, as well as enhancements made to our risk factors throughout the year, including as disclosed in our first quarter 2020 Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 4, 2020. Although the content of this release represents our best judgment as of the date of this report based on information currently available and reasonable assumptions, we give no assurances that the expectations will prove to be accurate. Deviations from the expectations may be material. For these reasons, Belden cautions readers to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Belden disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com or follow us on Twitter @BeldenInc.

