 

New Study View Smart Windows Generate 68% Higher Passenger Satisfaction at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 13:30  |  35   |   |   

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), and View, the market leader in smart glass, today announced the results of a study on the impact of natural light and the airport passenger experience. The study, conducted at CLT, found that natural light enhances passenger comfort, which in turn increases passenger satisfaction with gate experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005500/en/

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) (Photo: Business Wire)

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) (Photo: Business Wire)

View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize the amount of natural light in the terminal while minimizing heat and glare, to provide a more comfortable environment for passengers. In addition, smart windows reduce energy consumption by reducing cooling requirements.

The study was conducted a year after CLT installed View Smart Windows in its Concourse A Expansion, which opened in July 2018 and houses United, Southwest, JetBlue, Air Canada, and Frontier Airlines.

Key findings from this study include:

  • Passengers were 68 percent more likely to report being “very satisfied” with their overall experience in gates with View Smart Windows than in gates with traditional windows.
  • The concourse with View Smart Windows had more natural light and less glare, and passengers rated it up to 33 percent more modern, efficient, bright and comfortable than the one with traditional windows.
  • Seats at the gates with View Smart Windows are 15 degrees cooler than at gates with traditional windows, leading to a more comfortable passenger environment.

“We pride ourselves on providing an exceptional passenger experience, and this study shows that our new facilities are helping achieve that mission,” said CLT’s Acting Aviation Director Haley Gentry. “As airports increasingly look to instill confidence in the travel experience, it is clear that concourse design is key to ensuring satisfaction.”

The nine-gate concourse mimics the aerodynamic form of an airplane wing, with curved metallic ceilings and two-story views of the aircraft activity. Exposure to natural light and providing expansive views were key drivers of the design. The glass-walled corridor’s location – adjacent to the airport’s main entry drive – provides a sweeping visual connection to both landside and runway-side activities.

“Every airport is now investing in facilities that enhance the passenger experience. Most modern airport designs incorporate multi-story glass facades that bring more natural light and provide dramatic views; however, traditional glass also creates significant passenger discomfort through increased glare and heat,” said Rahul Bammi, Chief Business Officer of View, Inc. “View Smart Windows uniquely solve this problem and deliver on the design intent of creating delightful passenger experiences, while also reducing the airport’s carbon footprint. This study validates why airports are adopting View Smart Windows at an accelerating pace.”

View Smart Windows have been installed at several airports including: Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport (DFW), San Francisco International Airport (SFO), New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Memphis International Airport (MEM), Phoenix Sky-Harbor International Airport (PHX) and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

To view the full findings from the recent study, please visit http://dx.doi.org/10.1504/IJAM.2020.10032554, and to learn more about View, visit www.view.com

Methodology

The study, led by Dr. Alan Hedge, professor emeritus in the Department of Design and Environmental Analysis at Cornell, was conducted in two concourses at CLT airport: Concourse A expansion that has View Smart Windows and Concourse E that has traditional Low-E windows. Phoenix Marketing International surveyed 575 passengers at gates on the south side of each concourse.

About View

View is a technology company creating smart and connected buildings to improve people’s health and wellness, while simultaneously reducing energy consumption. View is the market leader in smart windows that let in natural light and views and enhance mental and physical well-being by reducing headaches, eyestrain, and drowsiness. Every View installation includes a smart building platform that consists of power, network, and communication infrastructure. For more information, please visit: www.view.com

On Nov 30, View announced plans to become a publicly listed company through a merger with CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: CFII), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald. For more information, see: Smart-Windows-Press-Release.pdf (view.com).



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Study View Smart Windows Generate 68% Higher Passenger Satisfaction at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), and View, the market leader in smart glass, today announced the results of a study on the impact of natural light and the airport passenger experience. The study, conducted at CLT, found that natural …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units
Indian Motorcycle Celebrates 100 Years of Chief With Completely Reimagined 2022 Indian Chief Lineup
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Pricing of Upsized $30.0 Million Underwritten ...
Tortoise Announces Distribution Increase and Continuation of Share Repurchase Program for TYG and ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
MedMen to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 16, 2021
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
View Smart Windows Elevate Lake Nona, America’s Most Innovative Community