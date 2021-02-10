 

Emerita Resources Provides Update on Aznalcollar Legal Proceedings in Spain

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 13:36  |  47   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) announces that Spanish media are reporting that there has been an important ruling in the legal proceedings pertaining to the Aznalcóllar public tender. The Company has not received official documentation from the courts to review with its Spanish counsel at this point and it will provide a full update as soon as that is completed.

Major Spanish media outlets are reporting that related investigations are concluded and the case is to be sent for trial. The judge who carried out the investigation has concluded that there are enough evidences to demonstrate that prevarication took place in the Aznalcóllar Tender. There are nine individuals accused of crimes of prevarication, two were senior politicians, five were government employees and two who were principals of the competing company. According to media reports, the crime of prevarication has been proven, the next phase of the trial is to determine the level of responsibility of the individuals and assess the individual penalties accordingly as required under the law.

The significance according to Emerita’s Spanish counsel is that under Spanish law governing the public tender process, if a crime is committed in awarding a tender that bid must be disqualified and the tender must be awarded to the next qualified bidder. Emerita is the only qualified bidder in the tender process.

The above is based on reports published in major Spanish media outlets. The Company will provide a more fulsome update as soon as the official documents can be reviewed by the Company and its legal counsel.

ABOUT THE AZNALCOLLAR PROJECT

The Aznalcóllar Project (the “Project”) is a past producing property within the renowned Iberian Pyrite Belt that hosted the Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes open pit zinc-lead-silver mines. Aznalcóllar. The focus of the project is re-development of the Los Frailes deposit which was developed in the mid 1990s. The historical open pit mineral resource as calculated by the previous operator of the mine was estimated to be 71 million tonnes grading 3.86% zinc, 2.18% lead, 0.34% copper and 60 ppm silver. Reports by the operation’s mine department and a review of the diamond drilling data for the mine indicate the existence of a higher grade portion of the resource that was estimated by the previous mine operator to contain 20 million tonnes grading 6.66% zinc, 3.87% lead, 0.29% copper and 84 ppm silver. A qualified person, as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has not done sufficient work on behalf of Emerita to classify the historical estimate reported above as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and Emerita is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Emerita Resources Provides Update on Aznalcollar Legal Proceedings in Spain TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) announces that Spanish media are reporting that there has been an important ruling in the legal proceedings pertaining to the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Ballard Announces US$350 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
OptimizeRx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
FDA approves Libtayo (Cemiplimab-rwlc) as first immunotherapy indicated for patients with advanced ...
GENFIT Announces Publication of Positive Results from the Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating ...
JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. Completes Upsized $414,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units