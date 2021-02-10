 

Ebix CEO Robin Raina Forecasts V-shaped Recovery With a 11% to 12% Growth Rate for India in 2021

10.02.2021, 13:38   

  • Predicts a 2-leg race between India and China in the years to come

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries, today announced that its Chairman and CEO, Robin Raina was interviewed on India’s highest watched prime time news show a few days back. In a wide ranging interview, Robin provided his views on a wide variety of topics ranging from the economic recovery and the impact of the recent budget on India’s goals of becoming a $5 trillion economy.

The interview conducted by Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and Economics Editor Bhaskar Das was telecast on prime time @8.30 pm and can be seen on https://www.ebix.com/07-02-21-nation-wants-to-grow.html

Republic TV is today rated as India’s most watched English news channel in India, with the interview and debate program conducted by Arnab Goswami having a viewership estimated at almost 77% of the total English News viewership in India at that time slot.

About Ebix

With a "Phygital” strategy that combines 320,000 physical distribution outlets in many Southeast Asian Nations (“ASEAN”) countries, to an Omni-channel online digital platform, the Company’s EbixCash Financial exchange portfolio encompasses leadership in areas of domestic & international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid & gift cards, utility payments, lending, wealth management etc. in India and other markets. EbixCash’s Forex operations have emerged as a leader in India’s airport Foreign Exchange business with operations in 32 international airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, conducting over $4.8 billion in gross transaction value per year. EbixCash’s inward remittance business in India conducts approx. $6.5 billion gross annual remittance business, confirming its undisputed leadership position in India. EbixCash, through its travel portfolio of Via and Mercury, is also one of Southeast Asia’s leading travel exchanges with over 2,200+ employees, 212,450+ agent network, 25 branches and over 9,800 corporate clients; processing an estimated $2.5 billion in gross merchandise value per year. EbixCash’s Financial Technology solutions are today deployed across prestigious financial institutions and Banks in 44 countries. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.ebixcash.com

With 50+ offices across 6 continents, Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ: EBIX) endeavors to provide On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries. In the Insurance sector, Ebix’s main focus is to develop and deploy a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis, while also, providing Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") enterprise solutions in the area of CRM, front-end & back-end systems, outsourced administration and risk compliance services, around the world. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.ebix.com

Contact:

Darren Joseph

IR@ebix.com or +1 678 281 2027

David Collins or Chris Eddy

Catalyst Global + 1 212-924-9800 or ebix@catalyst-ir.com




Wertpapier


