 

The Movie Studio Inc. Announces Release of Moviesode 1 of the Film ‘Cause & Effect,’ Scheduling of Moviesode 2 Production

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC: MVES) (the “Company”) proudly announces the release of Moviesode 1 of the upcoming film “Cause & Effect” (https://vimeo.com/473177048/aaa0f80537), demonstrating the Company’s disruptive business model.

The Company’s Moviesode process fractures linear production of motion picture manufacturing into chapters and, when assimilated, utilizes the core movie trailer (https://vimeo.com/310897990) and completes the feature film while allowing talent integration, location and product placement to add to the value proposition during the film’s fabrication process.

The unique, disruptive process allows for content “bridges” into future Moviesodes for a potentially more structured completion of the motion picture, reducing the requirement for pickup shots using a traditional linear process, reducing the need for gearing up production, and reducing the capital expenditure associated with the traditionally linear process of motion picture manufacturing.

The Movie Studio has scheduled filming of Moviesode 2 for “Cause & Effect” to take place on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. at Piazza Italia, 904 E. Las Olas Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale, and Feb. 16 at Cigar Republic, 3337 E. Oakland Park Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale.

The Company’s partnership with Vivalivetv allows both companies to mutually benefit. The talent addition to the Company’s Moviesode is proof of that.

The next Moviesode segment for “Cause & Effect” will feature recording artists Soleil and Tito Puente Jr.

This will be Soleil’s first movie role. The talented Argentinian is taking the urban Latino market by storm. Once a disc jockey, Soleil decided to transform herself into a singer, actress, entrepreneur and brand ambassador. Her career was born in New York City. She has performed on big stages around the country and in many parts of the world, as well as collaborating with Hollywood actor Luis Guzman in her music video and with many others in the entertainment world. Soleil is scheduled to release a new song at the end of February.

“Music is my life,” Soleil stated. “I am thankful that I am allowed to do what I love. All of us in our business have a moral responsibility to go by. I will not stop till I can make a difference in a positive way.”

Also in his debut acting role, Tito Puente Jr. carries his father with him – imprinted on his physical being and locked in his soul. His 2004 album “In My Father’s Shoes” featured the classic Puente titles and was spun into a BET Jazz television special of the same name.

