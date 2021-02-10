Psyence Group Signs Collaboration Agreement with Leading Jamaican Psilocybin Retreat Provider to Conduct Observational Study

TORONTO and KINGSTON, Jamaica, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psyence Group Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Psyence Therapeutics Corp. (“Psyence”), is pleased to announce it has entered into a Research Collaboration Agreement with MycoMeditations Inc (“MycoMeditations”), a leading psilocybin retreat provider to conduct an observational study of the efficacy of naturally derived psilocybin. The Psyence Group is a leading platform in naturally derived psychedelic therapy and the development and commercialization of related technologies and products. MycoMeditations is the leading global provider of psilocybin-assisted therapeutic retreat experiences in Jamaica, with a record of more than 750 guests successfully completing psilocybin-assisted retreats.



“Based on Psyence’s experience, scientific focus, and commitment to Jamaica, we are pleased to partner with Psyence to advance research in the area of psilocybin-assisted therapy,” said Justin Townsend, CEO of MycoMeditations. “We look forward to working with the Psyence team and toward evolving into a centre of excellence in research and therapeutic retreats as well as the future expansion of our offerings in this emerging field,” he added.

The initial retrospective study will investigate a cohort of 30 people who have participated in a MycoMeditations retreat in the past 6 months and had reported suffering psychological trauma prior to their visit (the “Study”).

This is the first in a series of studies Psyence intends to carry out that investigate the efficacy of naturally derived compounds in comparison to studies undertaken using synthetically produced molecules.

The Study will be submitted for approval to the Ethics Committee of the Jamaican Ministry of Health, following which, and other relevant consents, the Study will be led by Dr. Tamika Haynes-Robinson, Senior Neuropsychologist at Psyence Group, with initial results anticipated in mid-2021. In support of this work, Dr. Haynes-Robinson attended a MycoMeditations retreat in early January 2021 as an observer in order to inform her study design and to assess areas where there are opportunities for current retreat practices to be augmented through consultation with Psyence’s team of experts via technical, scientific and medical support to bring operations into what is anticipated to be a soon-to-be regulated environment. The Study will utilize MycoMeditations’ existing data combined with Psyence generated data analysis. Following completion of the Study, the parties intend to publish the findings in a peer-reviewed academic journal and other available publication outlets.