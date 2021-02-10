 

Psyence Group Signs Collaboration Agreement with Leading Jamaican Psilocybin Retreat Provider to Conduct Observational Study

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 13:30  |  42   |   |   

TORONTO and KINGSTON, Jamaica, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psyence Group Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Psyence Therapeutics Corp. (“Psyence”), is pleased to announce it has entered into a Research Collaboration Agreement with MycoMeditations Inc (“MycoMeditations”), a leading psilocybin retreat provider to conduct an observational study of the efficacy of naturally derived psilocybin. The Psyence Group is a leading platform in naturally derived psychedelic therapy and the development and commercialization of related technologies and products. MycoMeditations is the leading global provider of psilocybin-assisted therapeutic retreat experiences in Jamaica, with a record of more than 750 guests successfully completing psilocybin-assisted retreats.

Based on Psyence’s experience, scientific focus, and commitment to Jamaica, we are pleased to partner with Psyence to advance research in the area of psilocybin-assisted therapy,” said Justin Townsend, CEO of MycoMeditations. “We look forward to working with the Psyence team and toward evolving into a centre of excellence in research and therapeutic retreats as well as the future expansion of our offerings in this emerging field,” he added.

The initial retrospective study will investigate a cohort of 30 people who have participated in a MycoMeditations retreat in the past 6 months and had reported suffering psychological trauma prior to their visit (the “Study”).

This is the first in a series of studies Psyence intends to carry out that investigate the efficacy of naturally derived compounds in comparison to studies undertaken using synthetically produced molecules.

The Study will be submitted for approval to the Ethics Committee of the Jamaican Ministry of Health, following which, and other relevant consents, the Study will be led by Dr. Tamika Haynes-Robinson, Senior Neuropsychologist at Psyence Group, with initial results anticipated in mid-2021. In support of this work, Dr. Haynes-Robinson attended a MycoMeditations retreat in early January 2021 as an observer in order to inform her study design and to assess areas where there are opportunities for current retreat practices to be augmented through consultation with Psyence’s team of experts via technical, scientific and medical support to bring operations into what is anticipated to be a soon-to-be regulated environment. The Study will utilize MycoMeditations’ existing data combined with Psyence generated data analysis. Following completion of the Study, the parties intend to publish the findings in a peer-reviewed academic journal and other available publication outlets.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Psyence Group Signs Collaboration Agreement with Leading Jamaican Psilocybin Retreat Provider to Conduct Observational Study TORONTO and KINGSTON, Jamaica, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Psyence Group Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Psyence Therapeutics Corp. (“Psyence”), is pleased to announce it has entered into a Research Collaboration Agreement with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Ballard Announces US$350 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
OptimizeRx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
FDA approves Libtayo (Cemiplimab-rwlc) as first immunotherapy indicated for patients with advanced ...
GENFIT Announces Publication of Positive Results from the Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating ...
JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. Completes Upsized $414,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
Psyence Group Presenting at Canaccord Genuity Conference "New Paradigms & Treatment Approaches in Mental Health"
29.01.21
Psyence Group Completes First Cultivation Cycle of Medical Psilocybin Mushrooms at Its Commercially Licensed Facility