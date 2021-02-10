Wesdome Announces Kiena Deep A Zone Drilling Returns 326 G/T Gold Over 8.0 Metres

Over the past year, underground drilling was focused on definition drilling of the A Zone, which successfully upgraded a large portion of inferred resources to the indicated category, (see press release dated December 15, 2020). Drilling has since refocused on expansion drilling, not only at the A Zone and VC Zone, but at other prospective targets within the mine area. As part of this exploration focus, initial drilling via seven underground drill rigs has already successfully expanded the size of known mineralized zones (Figures 1 to 3), with follow-up drilling expected to contribute to future resource updates.

The following results are part of the 28,300 m drilled since the close-out date of the last mineral resource estimate update (September 18, 2020) and were therefore not included in that resource estimate.

A Zone Drilling

Highlights of the recent A Zone drilling are listed below and summarized in Table 1.

Hole 6740W4: 325.9 g/t Au over 8.0 m core length (46.8 g/t Au cut, 5.0 m true width) A2 Zone

Hole 6740W4: 22.8 g/t Au over 32.8 m core length (14.6 g/t Au cut, 15.0 m true width) A1 Zone

Hole 6704W3: 24.1 g/t Au over 36.5 m core length (8.4 g/t Au cut, 6.0 m true width) A2 Zone



All assays cut to 90.0 g/t Au. True widths are estimated.

VC1 Zone Drilling

Drilling of the VC1 zone has continued to return a number of high grade intersections and has now confirmed the previous interpretation that the VC1 zone is a separate structure having a different orientation than the A Zone. The mineralization of the VC1 zone has transitioned from a more sulphide-rich variety found in the upper extents of the mine, to a quartz-rich environment with visible gold present at depth. The VC1 zone extends 475 m down plunge from 67 Level to 107 Level, where development and drilling are presently being completed (Figure 2). Hole 6531 (previously released) returned 31.1 g/t Au over 5.1 m (24.3 g/t Au cut over 3.9 m TW) and illustrates the higher grade potential of the VC1 at depth. Recent drill hole 6738C confirms these results, returning 20.0 g/t Au over 4.6 m core length (20.0 g/t Au cut, 4.1 m TW). The VC1 zone remains open at depth and will be a focus for ongoing drilling.

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO, commented, “We are pleased with the many activities on-going at the Kiena Complex. The aggressive underground drilling program has transitioned from definition to exploration drilling and we are already seeing positive results. The A Zones remain open at depth and laterally as well, as shown from the recent drilling with significant intersections on the fringe of the current resource limits.

“We have many exploration targets to test this year, and have in place an aggressive program (in excess of 40,000 metres) to test these targets. Exploration will initially focus on adjacent zones, including the VC and B Zones at depth as these would be accessible from the main ramp and would enhance the current ounces per vertical metre already defined in the A Zone. The most recent drilling shows the potential of extending the high grade VC1 zone to depth. Additionally, there are a number of excellent exploration targets east of the mine area that are accessible from 33 level, and will be part of the 2021 exploration program, of which some targets contain quartz veins with visible gold. We are also currently ramping up a large surface exploration program, with the aim of unlocking additional value on the Kiena property further to the west and east of the Kiena mine initially, and later, over the entire property.

“Finally, we are very satisfied about the successful re-start of the mill to process the A zone bulk sample in December of last year, of which a total of 2,252 ounces of gold have already been poured. More gold from the mill circuit clean-up has been recovered and will be refined later in Q1, followed by the final reconciliation of the bulk sample, once all the information is available. The Kiena infrastructure has been well-maintained, and enables a quick restart once a production decision is made. The PFS is progressing well, and we expect to have it completed in Q2, with a possible re-start decision shortly thereafter. The pre-production timeframe is forecast to be less than six months, potentially driving the Kiena Mine into commercial production in Q4 of this year.”

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

The technical and geoscientific content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Bruno Turcotte, P.Geo., (OGQ #453) Senior Project Geologist of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Analytical work was performed by ALS Minerals of Val d’Or (Quebec), a certified commercial laboratory (Accredited Lab #689). Sample preparation was done at ALS Minerals in Val d'Or (Quebec). Assaying was done by fire assay methods with an atomic absorption finish. Any sample assaying >3 g/t Au was rerun by fire assay method with gravimetric finish, and any sample assaying >10 g/t Au was rerun with the metallic sieve method. In addition to laboratory internal duplicates, standards and blanks, the geology department inserts blind duplicates, standards and blanks into the sample stream at a frequency of one in twenty to monitor quality control.

COVID-19

The health and safety of our employees, contractors, vendors, and consultants is the Company’s top priority. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Wesdome has adopted all public health guidelines regarding safety measures and protocols at all of its mine operations and corporate offices. In addition, our internal COVID-19 Taskforce continues to monitor developments and implement policies and programs intended to protect those who are engaged in business with the Company.

Through care and planning, to date the Company has successfully maintained operations, however there can be no assurance that this will continue despite our best efforts. Future conditions may warrant reduced or suspended production activities which could negatively impact our ability to maintain projected timelines and objectives. Consequently, the Company’s actual future production and production guidance is subject to higher levels of risk than usual. We are continuing to closely monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available.

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome Gold Mines has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Company’s strategy is to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer, producing 200,000+ ounces from two mines in Ontario and Quebec. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill. The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has approximately 139.4 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO”.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Table 1: Kiena Complex Drilling Assay and Composite Results

Composites

Hole No. From

(m) To (m) Core

Length

(m) Estimated

True width

(m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut Grade (90 g/t

Au) Name Zone 6702 338.4 344.5 6.1 3.6 7.62 7.62 VC1 Zone 6738C 516.0 520.6 4.6 4.1 20.00 20.00 VC1 Zone 6670 128.3 134.3 6.0 3.8 11.50 11.50 A Zone 6671 109.0 114.8 5.8 3.6 48.68 19.26 A Zone 6704W2 160.0 165.2 5.2 2.5 6.90 6.90 A Zone 6705 265.3 268.9 3.6 3.2 7.27 7.27 A Zone 6707 290.9 294.7 3.8 2.9 25.56 25.56 A Zone 6709 255.8 259.8 4.0 2.8 40.57 14.92 A Zone 6718 371.0 375.9 4.9 4.5 12.46 12.46 A Zone 6672 542.0 567.2 25.2 9.6 6.09 6.09 A1 Zone 6672W1 291.6 310.6 19.0 7.7 9.32 9.32 A1 Zone 6672W2 172.8 194.3 21.5 9.9 14.07 14.07 A1 Zone 6677W1 258.6 264.0 5.4 3.1 19.03 19.03 A1 Zone 6687 307.1 312.0 4.9 4.4 43.70 39.46 A1 Zone 6705 272.9 279.3 6.4 5.5 44.10 25.20 A1 Zone 6707 299.2 304.2 5.0 3.9 23.43 23.43 A1 Zone 6736 305.4 310.4 5.0 3.9 12.55 12.55 A1 Zone 6737 448.1 458.3 10.2 3.0 20.23 15.88 A1 Zone 6739 624.6 646.5 21.9 6.1 17.72 10.75 A1 Zone 6740 586.7 592.4 5.7 3.2 15.92 14.71 A1 Zone 6740W2 258.5 263.9 5.4 4.0 8.71 8.71 A1 Zone 6740W4 304.2 337.0 32.8 15.0 22.83 14.57 A1 Zone 6672W3 229.4 232.1 2.7 2 21.42 21.42 A2 Zone 6672W4 214.6 218.4 3.8 1.5 21.14 19.58 A2 Zone 6690B 670.6 673.7 3.1 1.0 36.99 26.41 A2 Zone 6690BW1 162.4 165.2 2.8 1.5 36.5 28.79 A2 Zone 6690BW2 141.2 154.5 13.3 7.0 19.83 18.7 A2 Zone 6690BW3 215.2 219.8 4.6 2.8 9.81 9.81 A2 Zone 6704W3 258.0 294.5 36.5 6.0 24.12 8.37 A2 Zone 6706 326.4 330.4 4.0 3.0 79.09 27.39 A2 Zone 6707 308.7 312.0 3.3 2.8 13.50 13.50 A2 Zone 6739 660.3 665.2 4.9 3.0 27.36 27.36 A2 Zone 6739W1 175.1 182.0 6.9 2.7 33.99 30.44 A2 Zone 6739W2 212.0 218.2 6.2 2.5 58.62 26.43 A2 Zone 6740W4 349.0 357.0 8.0 5.0 325.93 46.80 A2 Zone * Metallic Sieve Analysis Pending

Assays

Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) Grade (g/t

Au) Cut Grade (90 g/t

Au) Name

Zone 6670 128.3 129.3 1.0 6.99 6.99 A Zone 6670 129.3 130.3 1.0 7.52 7.52 A Zone 6670 130.3 131.3 1.0 17.10 17.10 A Zone 6670 131.3 132.3 1.0 6.64 6.64 A Zone 6670 132.3 133.0 0.7 8.33 8.33 A Zone 6670 133.0 133.6 0.6 2.67 2.67 A Zone 6670 133.6 134.3 0.8 31.30 31.30 A Zone 6671 109.0 109.7 0.7 7.59 7.59 A Zone 6671 109.7 110.4 0.7 3.68 3.68 A Zone 6671 110.4 111.4 1.0 14.40 14.40 A Zone 6671 111.4 112.1 0.7 16.95 16.95 A Zone 6671 112.1 112.7 0.6 0.02 0.02 A Zone 6671 112.7 113.3 0.6 0.07 0.07 A Zone 6671 113.3 113.9 0.6 0.07 0.07 A Zone 6671 113.9 114.8 0.8 289.00 90.00 A Zone 6672 542.0 543.4 1.4 41.50 41.50 A1 Zone 6672 543.4 544.4 1.0 9.39 9.39 A1 Zone 6672 544.4 545.4 1.0 0.29 0.29 A1 Zone 6672 545.4 546.4 1.0 28.10 28.10 A1 Zone 6672 546.4 547.4 1.0 0.63 0.63 A1 Zone 6672 547.4 548.4 1.0 0.16 0.16 A1 Zone 6672 548.4 549.4 1.0 0.32 0.32 A1 Zone 6672 549.4 550.4 1.0 0.35 0.35 A1 Zone 6672 550.4 551.4 1.0 0.06 0.06 A1 Zone 6672 551.4 552.4 1.0 0.05 0.05 A1 Zone 6672 552.4 553.4 1.0 0.04 0.04 A1 Zone 6672 553.4 554.3 0.9 0.07 0.07 A1 Zone 6672 554.3 555.1 0.9 0.07 0.07 A1 Zone 6672 555.1 556.1 1.0 5.58 5.58 A1 Zone 6672 556.1 557.1 1.0 4.42 4.42 A1 Zone 6672 557.1 558.0 0.9 0.35 0.35 A1 Zone 6672 558.0 559.0 1.0 0.10 0.10 A1 Zone 6672 559.0 560.0 1.0 1.42 1.42 A1 Zone 6672 560.0 560.7 0.7 10.15 10.15 A1 Zone 6672 560.7 561.4 0.7 20.30 20.30 A1 Zone 6672 561.4 562.1 0.7 10.70 10.70 A1 Zone 6672 562.1 562.7 0.6 0.28 0.28 A1 Zone 6672 562.7 563.7 1.0 0.16 0.16 A1 Zone 6672 563.7 564.7 1.0 4.30 4.30 A1 Zone 6672 564.7 565.5 0.8 4.50 4.50 A1 Zone 6672 565.5 566.4 0.9 4.14 4.14 A1 Zone 6672 566.4 567.2 0.8 4.05 4.05 A1 Zone 6672W1 291.6 292.6 1.0 71.70 71.70 A1 Zone 6672W1 292.6 293.6 1.0 27.10 27.10 A1 Zone 6672W1 293.6 294.6 1.0 17.00 17.00 A1 Zone 6672W1 294.6 295.6 1.0 8.14 8.14 A1 Zone 6672W1 295.6 296.6 0.9 1.13 1.13 A1 Zone 6672W1 296.6 297.5 0.9 0.32 0.32 A1 Zone 6672W1 297.5 298.5 1.0 0.08 0.08 A1 Zone 6672W1 298.5 299.2 0.7 0.62 0.62 A1 Zone 6672W1 299.2 300.0 0.8 0.60 0.60 A1 Zone 6672W1 300.0 301.0 1.0 1.55 1.54 A1 Zone 6672W1 301.0 301.7 0.6 0.19 0.19 A1 Zone 6672W1 301.7 302.5 0.9 0.92 0.92 A1 Zone 6672W1 302.5 303.4 0.9 6.34 6.34 A1 Zone 6672W1 303.4 304.3 0.9 2.85 2.85 A1 Zone 6672W1 304.3 305.1 0.8 0.76 0.76 A1 Zone 6672W1 305.1 306.0 0.9 1.51 1.50 A1 Zone 6672W1 306.0 307.0 1.0 3.29 3.29 A1 Zone 6672W1 307.0 307.6 0.6 1.47 1.47 A1 Zone 6672W1 307.6 308.6 1.0 4.16 4.16 A1 Zone 6672W1 308.6 309.6 1.0 17.25 17.25 A1 Zone 6672W1 309.6 310.6 1.0 12.45 12.45 A1 Zone 6672W2 172.8 173.8 1.0 76.50 76.50 A2 Zone 6672W2 173.8 174.8 1.0 4.32 4.32 A2 Zone 6672W2 174.8 175.3 0.5 14.15 14.15 A2 Zone 6672W2 175.3 176.3 1.0 72.30 72.30 A2 Zone 6672W2 176.3 177.3 1.0 16.70 16.70 A2 Zone 6672W2 177.3 178.3 1.0 18.50 18.50 A2 Zone 6672W2 178.3 179.3 1.0 3.09 3.09 A2 Zone 6672W2 179.3 180.3 1.0 0.59 0.59 A2 Zone 6672W2 180.3 181.3 1.0 42.60 42.60 A2 Zone 6672W2 181.3 182.3 1.0 1.47 1.47 A2 Zone 6672W2 182.3 183.3 1.0 0.27 0.27 A2 Zone 6672W2 183.3 184.3 1.0 7.17 7.17 A2 Zone 6672W2 184.3 185.3 1.0 0.71 0.71 A2 Zone 6672W2 185.3 186.3 0.9 8.19 8.18 A2 Zone 6672W2 186.3 187.3 1.1 0.37 0.37 A2 Zone 6672W2 187.3 188.4 1.0 1.12 1.12 A2 Zone 6672W2 188.4 189.3 1.0 0.19 0.19 A2 Zone 6672W2 189.3 190.3 1.0 5.42 5.42 A2 Zone 6672W2 190.3 191.3 1.0 0.73 0.73 A2 Zone 6672W2 191.3 192.3 1.0 5.66 5.66 A2 Zone 6672W2 192.3 193.3 1.0 11.80 11.80 A2 Zone 6672W2 193.3 194.3 1.0 18.15 18.15 A2 Zone 6672W3 229.4 230.1 0.7 60.10 60.10 A2 Zone 6672W3 230.1 231.1 1.0 0.06 0.06 A2 Zone 6672W3 231.1 232.1 1.0 15.70 15.70 A2 Zone 6672W4 214.6 215.6 1.0 0.11 0.11 A1 Zone 6672W4 215.6 216.6 1.0 0.16 0.16 A1 Zone 6672W4 216.6 217.6 1.0 2.15 2.15 A1 Zone 6672W4 217.6 218.4 0.8 97.40 90.00 A1 Zone 6677W1 258.6 259.6 1.0 3.10 3.10 A1 Zone 6677W1 259.6 260.7 1.0 4.90 4.90 A1 Zone 6677W1 260.7 261.7 1.0 27.30 27.30 A1 Zone 6677W1 261.7 263.0 1.4 48.40 48.40 A1 Zone 6677W1 263.0 264.0 1.0 1.87 1.86 A1 Zone 6687 307.1 307.9 0.8 116.00 90.00 A Zone 6687 307.9 308.7 0.8 18.25 18.25 A Zone 6687 308.7 309.5 0.8 59.80 59.80 A Zone 6687 309.5 310.1 0.6 42.70 42.70 A Zone 6687 310.1 311.0 0.9 23.70 23.70 A Zone 6687 311.0 312.0 1.0 11.95 11.95 A Zone 6690B 670.6 671.4 0.8 131.00 90.00 A2 Zone 6690B 671.4 672.7 1.3 7.16 7.16 A2 Zone 6690B 672.7 673.7 1.0 0.56 0.56 A2 Zone 6690BW1 162.4 163.4 1.0 7.12 7.12 A2 Zone 6690BW1 163.4 164.2 0.8 117.00 90.00 A2 Zone 6690BW1 164.2 165.2 1.0 1.49 1.49 A2 Zone 6690BW2 141.2 142.2 1.0 105.00 90.00 A2 Zone 6690BW2 142.2 143.2 1.0 40.90 40.90 A2 Zone 6690BW2 143.2 144.2 1.0 19.15 19.15 A2 Zone 6690BW2 144.2 145.2 1.0 2.24 2.24 A2 Zone 6690BW2 145.2 146.0 0.8 6.28 6.28 A2 Zone 6690BW2 146.0 147.0 1.0 16.05 16.05 A2 Zone 6690BW2 147.0 148.0 1.0 3.52 3.52 A2 Zone 6690BW2 148.0 149.0 1.0 1.45 1.45 A2 Zone 6690BW2 149.0 150.0 1.0 2.95 2.95 A2 Zone 6690BW2 150.0 151.5 1.5 4.89 4.89 A2 Zone 6690BW2 151.5 152.5 1.0 51.50 51.50 A2 Zone 6690BW2 152.5 153.5 1.0 3.00 3.00 A2 Zone 6690BW2 153.5 154.5 1.0 5.58 5.58 A2 Zone 6690BW3 215.2 216.2 1.0 1.30 1.30 A2 Zone 6690BW3 216.2 217.2 1.0 39.30 39.30 A2 Zone 6690BW3 217.2 218.4 1.2 0.57 0.57 A2 Zone 6690BW3 218.4 219.6 1.2 1.59 1.58 A2 Zone 6702 338.5 339.5 1.0 16.45 16.45 VC1 Zone 6702 339.5 340.5 1.0 5.06 5.06 VC1 Zone 6702 340.5 341.5 1.0 0.02 0.02 VC1 Zone 6702 341.5 342.5 1.0 4.19 4.19 VC1 Zone 6702 342.5 343.5 1.0 5.35 5.35 VC1 Zone 6702 343.5 344.5 1.0 14.65 14.65 VC1 Zone 6704W2 160.0 161.0 1.0 1.26 1.25 A Zone 6704W2 161.0 162.0 1.0 0.81 0.81 A Zone 6704W2 162.0 162.8 0.8 0.12 0.12 A Zone 6704W2 162.8 163.6 0.8 22.20 22.20 A Zone 6704W2 163.6 164.2 0.6 0.06 0.06 A Zone 6704W2 164.2 165.2 1.0 15.95 15.95 A Zone 6704W3 258.0 258.8 0.8 448.00 90.00 A2 Zone 6704W3 258.8 259.5 0.7 41.40 41.40 A2 Zone 6704W3 259.5 260.3 0.8 1.21 1.21 A2 Zone 6704W3 260.3 261.1 0.8 255.00 90.00 A2 Zone 6704W3 261.1 262.0 0.9 264.00 90.00 A2 Zone 6704W3 262.0 262.8 0.8 2.28 2.28 A2 Zone 6704W3 262.8 263.7 0.9 0.23 0.23 A2 Zone 6704W3 263.7 264.5 0.8 1.35 1.35 A2 Zone 6704W3 264.5 265.5 1.0 0.08 0.08 A2 Zone 6704W3 265.5 266.5 1.0 0.18 0.18 A2 Zone 6704W3 266.5 267.5 1.0 0.09 0.09 A2 Zone 6704W3 267.5 268.5 1.0 0.10 0.10 A2 Zone 6704W3 268.5 269.5 1.0 0.05 0.05 A2 Zone 6704W3 269.5 270.5 1.0 0.07 0.07 A2 Zone 6704W3 270.5 271.5 1.0 3.89 3.89 A2 Zone 6704W3 271.5 272.5 1.0 1.15 1.15 A2 Zone 6704W3 272.5 273.5 1.0 0.32 0.32 A2 Zone 6704W3 273.5 274.5 1.0 0.05 0.05 A2 Zone 6704W3 274.5 275.5 1.0 2.82 2.82 A2 Zone 6704W3 275.5 276.5 1.0 0.04 0.04 A2 Zone 6704W3 276.5 277.5 1.0 0.07 0.07 A2 Zone 6704W3 277.5 278.5 1.0 0.02 0.02 A2 Zone 6704W3 278.5 279.5 1.0 0.03 0.03 A2 Zone 6704W3 279.5 280.5 1.0 0.03 0.03 A2 Zone 6704W3 280.5 281.5 1.0 0.03 0.03 A2 Zone 6704W3 281.5 282.5 1.0 0.10 0.10 A2 Zone 6704W3 282.5 283.5 1.0 0.51 0.51 A2 Zone 6704W3 283.5 284.5 1.0 0.55 0.55 A2 Zone 6704W3 284.5 285.5 1.0 0.54 0.54 A2 Zone 6704W3 285.5 286.2 0.7 0.04 0.04 A2 Zone 6704W3 286.2 287.0 0.8 2.00 2.00 A2 Zone 6704W3 287.0 287.7 0.7 0.52 0.52 A2 Zone 6704W3 287.7 288.7 1.0 0.10 0.10 A2 Zone 6704W3 288.7 289.7 1.0 0.09 0.09 A2 Zone 6704W3 289.7 290.7 1.0 6.09 6.09 A2 Zone 6704W3 290.7 291.7 1.0 0.92 0.92 A2 Zone 6704W3 291.7 292.7 1.0 0.92 0.92 A2 Zone 6704W3 292.7 293.7 1.0 0.27 0.27 A2 Zone 6704W3 293.7 294.5 0.8 32.90 32.90 A2 Zone 6705 265.3 266.1 0.8 278.00 90.00 A Zone 6705 266.1 267.0 0.9 10.25 10.25 A Zone 6705 267.0 267.9 0.9 0.25 0.25 A Zone 6705 267.9 268.9 1.0 0.10 0.10 A Zone 6705 272.9 273.6 0.7 71.70 73.50 A1 Zone 6705 273.6 274.6 1.0 210.00 90.00 A1 Zone 6705 274.6 275.6 1.0 1.03 1.03 A1 Zone 6705 275.6 276.6 1.0 8.58 8.58 A1 Zone 6705 276.6 277.6 1.0 1.57 1.57 A1 Zone 6705 277.6 278.6 1.0 0.11 0.11 A1 Zone 6705 278.6 279.3 0.6 13.15 13.15 A1 Zone 6706 326.4 327.5 1.1 278.00 90.00 A2 Zone 6706 327.5 328.5 1.0 10.25 10.25 A2 Zone 6706 328.5 329.3 0.8 0.25 0.25 A2 Zone 6706 329.3 330.4 1.1 0.10 0.10 A2 Zone 6707 290.9 291.9 1.0 53.70 53.70 A Zone 6707 291.9 292.9 1.0 20.30 20.30 A Zone 6707 292.9 293.9 1.0 19.70 19.70 A Zone 6707 293.9 294.7 0.8 4.27 4.27 A Zone 6707 299.2 300.2 1.0 2.28 2.28 A1 Zone 6707 300.2 301.2 1.0 72.90 72.90 A1 Zone 6707 301.2 302.2 1.0 39.20 39.20 A1 Zone 6707 302.2 303.2 1.0 0.18 0.18 A1 Zone 6707 303.2 304.2 1.0 2.57 2.57 A1 Zone 6707 308.7 309.4 0.7 62.80 62.80 A2 Zone 6707 309.4 310.0 0.6 0.04 0.04 A2 Zone 6707 310.0 311.0 1.0 0.04 0.04 A2 Zone 6707 311.0 312.0 1.0 0.53 0.53 A2 Zone 6709 255.8 256.8 1.0 2.61 2.61 A Zone 6709 256.8 257.4 0.6 261.00 90.00 A Zone 6709 257.4 258.2 0.8 0.09 0.09 A Zone 6709 258.2 259.0 0.8 0.11 0.11 A Zone 6709 259.0 259.8 0.8 3.62 3.62 A Zone 6718 371.0 372.0 1.0 4.40 4.40 A Zone 6718 372.0 373.0 1.0 0.02 0.02 A Zone 6718 373.0 374.0 1.0 0.15 0.15 A Zone 6718 374.0 375.0 1.0 3.82 3.82 A Zone 6718 375.0 375.9 0.9 58.50 58.50 A Zone 6736 305.4 306.4 1.0 10.05 10.05 A1 Zone 6736 306.4 307.4 1.0 2.33 2.33 A1 Zone 6736 307.4 308.4 1.0 13.85 13.85 A1 Zone 6736 308.4 309.4 1.0 23.90 23.90 A1 Zone 6736 309.4 310.4 1.0 12.60 12.60 A1 Zone 6737 448.1 449.0 0.9 47.40 47.40 A1 Zone 6737 449.0 450.0 1.0 0.06 0.06 A1 Zone 6737 450.0 451.0 1.0 0.53 0.53 A1 Zone 6737 451.0 452.0 1.0 0.10 0.10 A1 Zone 6737 452.0 453.2 1.2 0.10 0.10 A1 Zone 6737 453.2 454.5 1.3 0.16 0.16 A1 Zone 6737 454.5 455.5 1.0 5.85 5.85 A1 Zone 6737 455.5 456.5 1.0 4.28 4.28 A1 Zone 6737 456.5 457.1 0.6 0.20 0.20 A1 Zone 6737 457.1 458.3 1.2 127.00 90.00 A1 Zone 6738C 516.0 517.0 1.0 38.10 38.10 VC1 Zone 6738C 517.0 517.7 0.7 14.20 14.20 VC1 Zone 6738C 517.7 518.5 0.8 46.10 46.10 VC1 Zone 6738C 518.5 519.2 0.7 0.17 0.17 VC1 Zone 6738C 519.2 519.9 0.7 0.07 0.07 VC1 Zone 6738C 519.9 520.6 0.7 9.87 9.87 VC1 Zone 6739 624.6 625.6 1.0 43.90 43.90 A1 Zone 6739 625.6 626.6 1.0 0.33 0.33 A1 Zone 6739 626.6 627.6 1.0 12.40 12.40 A1 Zone 6739 627.6 628.6 1.0 5.13 5.13 A1 Zone 6739 628.6 629.6 1.0 0.78 0.78 A1 Zone 6739 629.6 630.6 1.0 0.11 0.11 A1 Zone 6739 630.6 631.6 1.0 3.67 3.67 A1 Zone 6739 631.6 632.6 1.0 17.20 17.20 A1 Zone 6739 632.6 633.6 1.0 1.88 1.88 A1 Zone 6739 633.6 634.6 1.0 7.34 7.34 A1 Zone 6739 634.6 635.6 1.0 0.62 0.62 A1 Zone 6739 635.6 636.6 1.0 3.12 3.12 A1 Zone 6739 636.6 637.6 1.0 1.92 1.92 A1 Zone 6739 637.6 638.4 0.8 1.82 1.82 A1 Zone 6739 638.4 639.1 0.7 308.00 90.00 A1 Zone 6739 639.1 639.7 0.6 4.83 4.83 A1 Zone 6739 639.7 640.3 0.6 0.40 0.40 A1 Zone 6739 640.3 641.3 1.0 0.92 0.92 A1 Zone 6739 641.3 642.3 1.0 0.09 0.09 A1 Zone 6739 642.3 642.9 0.6 2.35 2.35 A1 Zone 6739 642.9 643.5 0.6 8.34 8.34 A1 Zone 6739 643.5 644.5 1.0 1.49 1.49 A1 Zone 6739 644.5 645.5 1.0 6.70 6.70 A1 Zone 6739 645.5 646.5 1.0 53.90 53.90 A1 Zone 6739 660.3 661.3 1.0 0.96 0.96 A2 Zone 6739 661.3 662.3 1.0 17.05 17.05 A2 Zone 6739 662.3 663.3 1.0 2.30 2.30 A2 Zone 6739 663.3 664.2 0.9 57.40 57.40 A2 Zone 6739 664.2 665.2 1.0 62.10 62.10 A2 Zone 6739W1 175.1 176.0 0.9 23.00 23.00 A2 Zone 6739W1 176.0 177.0 1.0 108.00 90.00 A2 Zone 6739W1 177.0 178.0 1.0 1.24 1.24 A2 Zone 6739W1 178.0 179.0 1.0 3.81 3.81 A2 Zone 6739W1 179.0 180.0 1.0 0.72 0.72 A2 Zone 6739W1 180.0 181.0 1.0 96.50 90.00 A2 Zone 6739W1 181.0 182.0 1.0 3.56 3.56 A2 Zone 6739W2 212.0 212.8 0.8 185.50 90.00 A2 Zone 6739W2 212.8 213.5 0.7 1.23 1.23 A2 Zone 6739W2 213.5 214.3 0.8 244.00 90.00 A2 Zone 6739W2 214.3 214.9 0.6 6.39 6.39 A2 Zone 6739W2 214.9 215.8 0.9 8.34 8.34 A2 Zone 6739W2 215.8 216.7 0.9 0.86 0.86 A2 Zone 6739W2 216.7 217.4 0.7 7.39 7.39 A2 Zone 6739W2 217.4 218.2 0.8 2.16 2.16 A2 Zone 6740 586.7 587.7 1.0 6.32 6.32 A1 Zone 6740 587.7 588.7 1.0 0.66 0.66 A1 Zone 6740 588.7 589.7 1.0 21.60 21.60 A1 Zone 6740 589.7 590.3 0.6 101.50 90.00 A1 Zone 6740 590.3 591.4 1.1 0.12 0.12 A1 Zone 6740 590.3 591.4 1.1 1.16 1.16 A1 Zone 6740W2 258.5 259.4 0.9 14.55 14.55 A1 Zone 6740W2 259.4 260.3 0.9 1.84 1.84 A1 Zone 6740W2 260.3 261.3 1.0 31.20 31.20 A1 Zone 6740W2 261.3 262.6 1.3 0.51 0.51 A1 Zone 6740W2 262.6 263.9 1.3 0.31 0.31 A1 Zone 6740W4 304.2 305.4 1.2 12.40 12.40 A1 Zone 6740W4 305.4 306.6 1.2 5.97 5.97 A1 Zone 6740W4 306.6 307.8 1.2 1.14 1.14 A1 Zone 6740W4 307.8 309.0 1.2 0.15 0.15 A1 Zone 6740W4 309.0 310.2 1.2 1.53 1.53 A1 Zone 6740W4 310.2 311.4 1.2 6.26 6.26 A1 Zone 6740W4 311.4 312.6 1.2 34.50 34.50 A1 Zone 6740W4 312.6 313.5 0.9 391.00 90.00 A1 Zone 6740W4 313.5 314.5 1.0 59.40 59.40 A1 Zone 6740W4 314.5 315.5 1.0 23.30 23.30 A1 Zone 6740W4 315.5 316.5 1.0 30.80 30.80 A1 Zone 6740W4 316.5 317.5 1.0 23.70 23.70 A1 Zone 6740W4 317.5 318.5 1.0 20.70 20.70 A1 Zone 6740W4 318.5 319.5 1.0 10.55 10.55 A1 Zone 6740W4 319.5 320.5 1.0 13.65 13.65 A1 Zone 6740W4 320.5 322.0 1.5 1.86 1.86 A1 Zone 6740W4 322.0 323.5 1.5 3.54 3.54 A1 Zone 6740W4 323.5 325.0 1.5 5.18 5.18 A1 Zone 6740W4 325.0 326.5 1.5 2.78 2.78 A1 Zone 6740W4 326.5 327.6 1.1 3.45 3.45 A1 Zone 6740W4 327.6 328.4 0.8 0.93 0.93 A1 Zone 6740W4 328.4 329.2 0.8 2.00 2.00 A1 Zone 6740W4 329.2 330.0 0.8 14.65 14.65 A1 Zone 6740W4 330.0 331.0 1.0 2.04 2.04 A1 Zone 6740W4 331.0 332.0 1.0 2.54 2.54 A1 Zone 6740W4 332.0 333.0 1.0 11.30 11.30 A1 Zone 6740W4 333.0 334.0 1.0 81.60 81.60 A1 Zone 6740W4 334.0 335.0 1.0 1.43 1.43 A1 Zone 6740W4 335.0 336.0 1.0 1.73 1.73 A1 Zone 6740W4 336.0 337.0 1.0 4.93 4.93 A1 Zone 6740W4 349.0 350.1 1.1 11.40 11.40 A2 Zone 6740W4 350.1 350.9 0.8 0.43 0.43 A2 Zone 6740W4 350.9 351.9 1.0 5.82 5.82 A2 Zone 6740W4 351.9 353.0 1.1 0.01 0.01 A2 Zone 6740W4 353.0 354.0 1.0 395.00 90.00 A2 Zone 6740W4 354.0 355.0 1.0 385.00 90.00 A2 Zone 6740W4 355.0 356.0 1.0 1400.00 90.00 A2 Zone 6740W4 356.0 357.0 1.0 413.00 90.00 A2 Zone * Metallic Sieve Analysis Pending

