 

Neovasc Announces US$72 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 13:31  |  45   |   |   

Vancouver, Canada, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Neovasc Inc. (“Neovasc” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVCN / TSX: NVCN) announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain healthcare-focused institutional investors for the sale of an aggregate of 36,000,000 common shares at a purchase price of US$2.00 per common share in a registered direct offering (the “Offering”) priced at-the-market under the Nasdaq Capital Market (the "Nasdaq") rules for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately US$72 million, before deducting placement agent’s fees and estimated expenses of the Offering payable by the Company.  The Offering is expected to close on or about February 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the Offering.

Each common share is being sold with 0.50 of a common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company (each, a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of US$2.30 per share at any time prior to the date which is five years following the date of issuance. 

Neovasc intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the development and commercialization of the Neovasc Reducer (the "Reducer"), development of the Tiara (the "Tiara") and general corporate and working capital purposes. 

The common shares, the Warrants, and the Warrant Shares are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 14, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on December 16, 2020, and will be qualified for distribution in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario by way of a prospectus supplement to the Company’s base shelf prospectus dated August 12, 2020, as amended on December 14, 2020. Neovasc will offer and sell the securities in the United States only. No securities will be offered or sold to Canadian purchasers. 

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Neovasc Announces US$72 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Vancouver, Canada, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Neovasc Inc. (“Neovasc” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVCN / TSX: NVCN) announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain healthcare-focused …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Ballard Announces US$350 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
OptimizeRx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
FDA approves Libtayo (Cemiplimab-rwlc) as first immunotherapy indicated for patients with advanced ...
GENFIT Announces Publication of Positive Results from the Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating ...
JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. Completes Upsized $414,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units