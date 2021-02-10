Neovasc Announces US$72 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market

Vancouver, Canada, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Neovasc Inc. (“Neovasc” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVCN / TSX: NVCN) announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain healthcare-focused institutional investors for the sale of an aggregate of 36,000,000 common shares at a purchase price of US$2.00 per common share in a registered direct offering (the “Offering”) priced at-the-market under the Nasdaq Capital Market (the "Nasdaq") rules for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately US$72 million, before deducting placement agent’s fees and estimated expenses of the Offering payable by the Company. The Offering is expected to close on or about February 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Each common share is being sold with 0.50 of a common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company (each, a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of US$2.30 per share at any time prior to the date which is five years following the date of issuance.

Neovasc intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the development and commercialization of the Neovasc Reducer (the "Reducer"), development of the Tiara (the "Tiara") and general corporate and working capital purposes.

The common shares, the Warrants, and the Warrant Shares are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 14, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on December 16, 2020, and will be qualified for distribution in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario by way of a prospectus supplement to the Company’s base shelf prospectus dated August 12, 2020, as amended on December 14, 2020. Neovasc will offer and sell the securities in the United States only. No securities will be offered or sold to Canadian purchasers.