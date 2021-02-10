 

Progenity to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

globenewswire
10.02.2021, 13:30  |  25   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, today announced that Harry Stylli, Ph.D., CEO, chairman of the board, and co-founder of Progenity, is scheduled to participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • A fireside chat at the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on February 17, 2021; and

  • A fireside chat at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT on March 3, 2021.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chats will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website at progenity.com/presentations, with an archived replay available following each event.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity provides in vitro molecular tests designed to improve lives by providing actionable information that helps guide patients and physicians in making medical decisions during key life stages. The company applies a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to its molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. Progenity’s vision is to transform healthcare to become more precise and personal by improving diagnoses of disease and improving patient outcomes through localized treatment with targeted therapies. For additional information about Progenity, please visit the company’s website at www.progenity.com.

Investor Contact:
Robert Uhl
Managing Director, Westwicke ICR
ir@progenity.com
(619) 228-5886

Media Contact:
Kate Blom-Lowery
CG Life
media@progenity.com
(858) 457-2436




