Dynex Capital, Inc. Announces 2020 Dividend Tax Information

We are providing the information below to assist shareholders with their tax reporting requirements relating to the dividend distributions by Dynex Capital, Inc. (“Dynex” or the “Company”). Shareholders should review the 2020 tax statements and/or Forms 1099 that they receive from their brokerage firms to ensure that the dividend distribution information reported on such statements conforms to the information set forth in this press release.

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) today announced the tax treatment of common stock and preferred stock dividends declared in 2020.

Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

As detailed below, dividends paid by Dynex on its common stock and preferred stock are treated as capital gains in 2020. No portion of the dividends is considered ordinary income or return of capital.

Dynex Capital, Inc. Common Stock (CUSIP 26817Q886)

Dividend

Record Date Payment

Date Dividends per

Share Ordinary

Income Return of

Capital Capital Gain

Distribution 12/21/20 01/04/21 $ 0.13 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.13 11/20/20 12/01/20 $ 0.13 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.13 10/23/20 11/02/20 $ 0.13 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.13 09/24/20 10/01/20 $ 0.13 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.13 08/21/20 09/01/20 $ 0.13 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.13 07/23/20 08/04/20 $ 0.13 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.13 06/22/20 07/01/20 $ 0.13 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.13 05/22/20 06/01/20 $ 0.15 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.15 04/22/20 05/01/20 $ 0.15 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.15 03/23/20 04/01/20 $ 0.15 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.15 02/24/20 03/02/20 $ 0.15 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.15 01/24/20 02/03/20 $ 0.15 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.15 $ 1.66 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 1.66

Dynex Capital, Inc. Series A Preferred Stock (CUSIP 26817Q704)

Dividend

Record Date Payment

Date Dividends per Share Ordinary

Income Return of

Capital Capital Gain

Distribution (1) 03/14/2020 $ 0.3482600 (1) $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.3482600 01/01/2020 01/15/2020 $ 0.5312500 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.5312500 $ 0.8795100 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.8795100

(1) Series A Preferred Stock was redeemed in full effective on March 14, 2020 and this amount represents the accrued dividend paid in connection with this redemption.

Dynex Capital, Inc. Series B Preferred Stock (CUSIP 26817Q803)

Dividend

Record Date Payment

Date Dividends per

Share Ordinary

Income Return of

Capital Capital Gain

Distribution 10/01/2020 10/15/2020 $0.47656250 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.47656250 07/01/2020 07/15/2020 $0.47656250 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.47656250 04/01/2020 04/15/2020 $0.47656250 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.47656250 (2) 03/16/2020 $0.31770830 (2) $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.31770830 01/01/2020 01/15/2020 $0.47656250 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.47656250 $1.90625000 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 1.90625000

(2) Series B Preferred Stock was partially redeemed effective on March 16, 2020 and this amount represents the accrued dividend paid in connection with this partial redemption.

Dynex Capital, Inc. Series C Preferred Stock (CUSIP 26817Q878)

Dividend

Record Date Payment

Date Dividends per

Share Ordinary

Income Return of

Capital Capital Gain

Distribution 10/01/2020 10/15/2020 $ 0.43125000 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.43125000 07/01/2020 07/15/2020 $ 0.43125000 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.43125000 04/01/2020 04/15/2020 $ 0.25900000 (3) $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.25900000 $ 1.12150000 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 1.12150000

(3) Series C Preferred Stock was initially issued on February 21, 2020 and this amount represents the initial dividend paid on April 15, 2020, for the first quarter 2020 partial dividend period.

Tax Disclaimer

The information above should not be construed as tax advice and is not a substitute for careful tax planning and analysis. Shareholders should consult their tax advisors regarding the specific federal, state, local, foreign and other tax consequences to them regarding their ownership of shares of the Company’s common and preferred stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, which invests in mortgage assets on a leveraged basis. The Company invests in Agency and non-Agency RMBS, CMBS, and CMBS IO. Additional information about Dynex Capital, Inc. is available at www.dynexcapital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005529/en/