 

Dynex Capital, Inc. Announces 2020 Dividend Tax Information

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) today announced the tax treatment of common stock and preferred stock dividends declared in 2020.

Dividend Tax Information

We are providing the information below to assist shareholders with their tax reporting requirements relating to the dividend distributions by Dynex Capital, Inc. (“Dynex” or the “Company”). Shareholders should review the 2020 tax statements and/or Forms 1099 that they receive from their brokerage firms to ensure that the dividend distribution information reported on such statements conforms to the information set forth in this press release.

Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

As detailed below, dividends paid by Dynex on its common stock and preferred stock are treated as capital gains in 2020. No portion of the dividends is considered ordinary income or return of capital.

Dynex Capital, Inc. Common Stock (CUSIP 26817Q886)

Dividend
Record Date

Payment
Date

Dividends per
Share

Ordinary
Income

Return of
Capital

Capital Gain
Distribution

12/21/20

01/04/21

$ 0.13

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.13

11/20/20

12/01/20

$ 0.13

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.13

10/23/20

11/02/20

$ 0.13

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.13

09/24/20

10/01/20

$ 0.13

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.13

08/21/20

09/01/20

$ 0.13

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.13

07/23/20

08/04/20

$ 0.13

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.13

06/22/20

07/01/20

$ 0.13

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.13

05/22/20

06/01/20

$ 0.15

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.15

04/22/20

05/01/20

$ 0.15

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.15

03/23/20

04/01/20

$ 0.15

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.15

02/24/20

03/02/20

$ 0.15

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.15

01/24/20

02/03/20

$ 0.15

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.15

 

 

$ 1.66

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 1.66

Dynex Capital, Inc. Series A Preferred Stock (CUSIP 26817Q704)

Dividend
Record Date

Payment
Date

Dividends

per Share

Ordinary
Income

Return of
Capital

Capital Gain
Distribution

(1)

03/14/2020

$ 0.3482600 (1)

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.3482600

01/01/2020

01/15/2020

$ 0.5312500

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.5312500

 

 

$ 0.8795100

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.8795100

(1) Series A Preferred Stock was redeemed in full effective on March 14, 2020 and this amount represents the accrued dividend paid in connection with this redemption.

Dynex Capital, Inc. Series B Preferred Stock (CUSIP 26817Q803)

Dividend
Record Date

Payment
Date

Dividends per
Share

Ordinary
Income

Return of
Capital

Capital Gain
Distribution

10/01/2020

10/15/2020

$0.47656250

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.47656250

07/01/2020

07/15/2020

$0.47656250

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.47656250

04/01/2020

04/15/2020

$0.47656250

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.47656250

(2)

03/16/2020

$0.31770830 (2)

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.31770830

01/01/2020

01/15/2020

$0.47656250

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.47656250

 

 

$1.90625000

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 1.90625000

(2) Series B Preferred Stock was partially redeemed effective on March 16, 2020 and this amount represents the accrued dividend paid in connection with this partial redemption.

Dynex Capital, Inc. Series C Preferred Stock (CUSIP 26817Q878)

Dividend
Record Date

Payment
Date

Dividends per
Share

Ordinary
Income

Return of
Capital

Capital Gain
Distribution

10/01/2020

10/15/2020

$ 0.43125000

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.43125000

07/01/2020

07/15/2020

$ 0.43125000

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.43125000

04/01/2020

04/15/2020

$ 0.25900000 (3)

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.25900000

 

 

$ 1.12150000

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 1.12150000

(3) Series C Preferred Stock was initially issued on February 21, 2020 and this amount represents the initial dividend paid on April 15, 2020, for the first quarter 2020 partial dividend period.

Tax Disclaimer

The information above should not be construed as tax advice and is not a substitute for careful tax planning and analysis. Shareholders should consult their tax advisors regarding the specific federal, state, local, foreign and other tax consequences to them regarding their ownership of shares of the Company’s common and preferred stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, which invests in mortgage assets on a leveraged basis. The Company invests in Agency and non-Agency RMBS, CMBS, and CMBS IO. Additional information about Dynex Capital, Inc. is available at www.dynexcapital.com.



Wertpapier


