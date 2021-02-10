 

Field Trip Health Ltd. Schedules Third Fiscal Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call for Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 8 00 am ET

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (CSE: FTRP, FTRP.WT, OTCQX: FTRPF) ("Field Trip"), a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, announced today that it plans to release financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020, after market close on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

The Company will conduct a conference call and webcast to review its results the following day, Wednesday, February 17 at 8:00 am ET. To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-9716 or 1-201-493-6779 and provide conference ID 13715986. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Field Trip Health Investor Relations website or via the following link: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143376.

For those unable to attend the live call, a telephonic replay will be available until Wednesday, March 3, 2021. To access the replay of the call dial 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and provide conference ID 13715986. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the Field Trip Health Investor Relations website after the conclusion of the call.

About Field Trip Health Ltd.

Field Trip is the global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. With our Field Trip Discovery division leading the development of the next generation of psychedelic molecules and conducting advanced research on plant-based psychedelics including psilocybin-producing fungi and our Field Trip Health division building centers for psychedelic therapies opening across North America and Europe along with the digital and technological tools that will enable massive scale, we help people from those in treatment to those seeking accelerated personal growth, with a simple, evidence-based way to heal and heighten engagement with the world.

Learn more at https://www.meetfieldtrip.com, https://www.fieldtriphealth.nl and https://www.fieldtriphealth.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @fieldtriphealth

People interested in learning more about Field Trip Health’s Netherlands location and its truffle programs can do so by email (info.nl@fieldtriphealth.com) or online at www.fieldtriphealth.nl.

To receive company updates about Field Trip and to be added to the email distribution list, please sign up here.

For further information, contact Ronan Levy, Executive Chairman and a Director at Field Trip, at 1 (833) 833-1967.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information.

