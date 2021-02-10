Chargebee ranked #1 among all Finance Products in 2021 by G2 Crowd

" Being ranked #1 for Finance Products, validates our value proposition to our Customers. We are committed to simplify the revenue processes within organisations, to bring about agility and sophistication in their revenue workflows. Our Customers continue to drive our product roadmap to build the best subscription management and billing platform," says Krish Subramanian, CEO & Co-founder of Chargebee.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G2's audience of software users has ranked Chargebee #1 among the '50 Best Finance Products' list for 2021. Chargebee was also recognized on four additional G2 Best of lists including being ranked #6 in 'Best Small Business Products' and #19 in the 'Best Software Products of 2021' list. This award is significant because it's based on real Chargebee users' verified reviews against thousands of other verified reviews on G2. These reviews were written and published between January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020. A year that has changed the way people look at software.

Many companies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, needed to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and quickly adapt to newer revenue models. This meant companies in different stages of growth came to Chargebee to quickly adapt to a subscription model that promises recurring revenue & experiment with various discounts, packaging and promotional strategies. They chose Chargebee because of the platform's ease of use, robust library of pre-built integrations, powerful developer tools, and scalability across stages of growth. They were able to take quicker pivots, make informed decisions and be resilient through a world crisis. "We are proud to see our customers emerge as champions during testing times, and we feel humbled to partner with them, as enablers of change"; adds Krish.

With nearly 100,000 companies and over 1 million reviews listed on G2, only a small subset of these companies are placed by G2's audience on the top software list. Being recognized in categories such as Highest Satisfaction Products & Fastest Growing Products, adds a feather to the cap and validates why the company focuses on customer centricity as an important part of its culture and processes.

Criteria: Winners were determined based on reviews left at G2.com between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020. All scores are calculated using G2's algorithms, including for Satisfaction and Market Presence, explained in detail here. Further information on methodology is available upon request.

About Chargebee

Chargebee automates revenue operations of high-growth, subscription-based business. Its SaaS platform helps SaaS, ecommerce and subscription-based businesses manage and grow their revenue by automating subscriptions, billing, invoicing, payments and revenue recognition processes and it provides key reports, metrics and insights into their subscription business. Founded in 2011, Chargebee is used by over 2,500 companies globally including businesses like Freshworks, Calendly, Okta and Study.com.

For more information, visit www.chargebee.com or follow us on Twitter @chargebee.