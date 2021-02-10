 

CDK Global Strengthens Commitment to Philanthropic Partnerships to Support Inclusive and Equitable, Quality Education and Lifelong Learning

CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading retail automotive technology company, today announced it deepens its promise to corporate responsibility and sustainability in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Three non-profit organizations dedicated to enhancing and increasing access to education will receive a total of $70,000 pledged by CDK. These contributions will aid Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Louisiana, greenlight for girls, and the ASE Education Foundation in their efforts to support inclusive and equitable, quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all. Since announcing its main corporate philanthropy initiative last August, CDK has directed nearly 90 percent of its corporate giving to causes related to education.

“Now more than ever, we understand that not everyone has equal access to a traditional learning environment where they can receive a quality education,” said Amy Byrne, executive vice president, chief human resources and communications officer, CDK Global. “Through our corporate philanthropic partnerships, we are investing in programs that help create the next generation of leaders by improving access to knowledge and enhancing the skills of people from all backgrounds.”

Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Louisiana

Like nearly all industry events, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) converted its annual, in-person trade show to be hosted in New Orleans this year to a virtual format. While it was the safest option, this move resulted in lost revenue opportunities to spur local economic growth. CDK was passionate about finding another way to support the New Orleans community. With a $25,000 donation to Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Louisiana, CDK will be the inaugural sponsor of a new literacy program for the 2021-2022 school year. This program will serve 75 children per day for one year and is expected to benefit students by addressing social challenges, improving overall school performance, and increasing standardized test scores.

“We are thankful to have CDK Global as our inaugural sponsor for our literacy program in Southeast Louisiana,” says Deborah J. Verges, interim CEO, Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Louisiana. “Together, through this partnership, we will continue to create a rich Club Experience where all youth are effective, engaged, adaptive learners who are on track with literacy.”

