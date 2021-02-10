Shift4 Payments Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payment processing solutions, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results before market open on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Management will also host a conference call on the day of the release (March 4, 2021) at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

To register for this conference call, please use this link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1462527. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call. The conference call will also be webcast live through Shift4 Payments’ website at https://investors.shift4.com/overview/default.aspx.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omni-channel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of value-added services. The company’s technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, e-commerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than 3.5 billion transactions annually for over 200,000 businesses in 2019. For additional information, visit www.shift4.com.

