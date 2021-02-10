Zuora Announces Date for Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Zuora, Inc . (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended January 31, 2021, following the close of market on Thursday, March 11, 2021. On that day, Zuora’s management team will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss Zuora’s financial results and business highlights.

When: Thursday, March 11, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call: (866) 393-4306 Domestic, (734) 385-2616 International with conference ID 2976676

Replay: (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 with passcode 2976676, available through March 18, 2021

Live Webcast: https://investor.zuora.com, with replay available for 12 months

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy, the Zuora platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire subscription order-to-revenue process seamlessly across billing and revenue recognition. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, Ford, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Xplornet, and Zoom. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

