Nordson Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend for Fiscal Year 2021

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq:NDSN) today announced that its board of directors declared a fiscal year 2021 second quarter cash dividend in the amount of $0.39 per common share, payable on March 9, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 23, 2021.

This amount equals the $0.39 per common share dividend paid in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.