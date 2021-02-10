Nordson Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend for Fiscal Year 2021
Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq:NDSN) today announced that its board of directors declared a fiscal year 2021 second quarter cash dividend in the amount of $0.39 per common share, payable on March 9, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 23, 2021.
This amount equals the $0.39 per common share dividend paid in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure services. These products are supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at http://www.nordson.com, @Nordson_Corp, or www.facebook.com/nordson.
