 

Forbes Names Zebra Technologies to America's Best Employers List for Fifth Year

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced it has been named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for 2021. Based on recommendations from current employees and industry professionals, Zebra made the list of top mid-sized companies by scoring positively on work-related topics such as working conditions, salary, potential for development and company image.

“At Zebra, our people are our company’s greatest asset,” said Jeff Schmitz, Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, Zebra Technologies. “We are honored to receive this recognition and will continue to cultivate an inclusive and diverse culture that drives employee engagement and development alongside business growth.”

Zebra’s diverse workforce of more than 8,200 employees globally is reinventing how businesses operate at the enterprise edge – helping them run faster, smarter, and more connected than ever before. With a strong corporate culture of respect, collaboration and inclusion along with an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners in more than 100 countries, Zebra intelligently connects people, assets and data to help our customers in a number of industries make business-critical decisions.

“Zebra has a strong focus on providing opportunities for employees to define their paths and unite with a shared purpose: serving our communities and solving our customers’ toughest challenges,” added Schmitz. “We take pride in rolling up our sleeves to get things done and ultimately bring out the best in one another by balancing an individual competitive spirit with an eagerness to work as a team.”

This marks the fifth consecutive year Zebra made the published list (no list was published in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Founded in 1969, Zebra has provided more than 50 years of technology expertise, leadership and innovation. The company invests approximately 10% of its sales on research and development and has more than 5,300 U.S. and international patents issued and pending.

Forbes and Statista selected the America’s Best Employers 2021 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of more than 50,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,000 employers have been awarded including 500 large employers and 500 mid-size employers. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Participants also evaluated other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, Zebra delivers industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions to enable every asset and worker to be visible, connected and fully optimized. The company's market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2020, Zebra made Forbes Global 2000 list for the second consecutive year and was listed among Fast Company's Best Companies for Innovators.



