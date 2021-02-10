 

Xperi to Release Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 23, 2021

10.02.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER), ("Xperi" or the "Company") will announce its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, following the close of the market. The Company will host an earnings conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) that same day.

To access the Company's earnings conference call:

U.S. callers, please dial 800-437-2398
International callers, please dial +1 323-289-6576
Conference ID: 5453588

All participants should dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call and must use the conference ID to access the call. Due to COVID-19 and a low number of operators, wait times for the actual dial in will be long and the company suggests utilizing the webcast link to access the call at Q4 Earnings Call Webcast.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo, DTS AutoStage, DTS AutoSense, and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Source: Xperi Holding Corp

XPER – E



