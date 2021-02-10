 

ISG Partners With RPA Supervisor to Help Enterprises Optimize and Scale Digital Workforces

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

ISG Automation, the pure-play intelligent automation business of Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, is partnering with RPA Supervisor, a leading hyper-automation orchestrator solution, to help clients optimize and scale their digital workforces and drive more value from their automation investments, ISG announced today.

RPA Supervisor, headquartered in Norway, is an intuitive interface for managing, dynamically scheduling and orchestrating intelligent automation processes. The solution’s advanced machine learning algorithms and configurable SLAs optimize license utilization and prioritize work, while its event-handling capabilities automatically detect and resolve issues for a more stable and responsive digital workforce. RPA Supervisor currently supports Blue Prism, Microsoft Power Automate/Flow and UiPath software, with built-in capability to connect to other intelligent automation platforms.

“Process bottlenecks are a real impediment to achieving automation at scale,” said Wayne Butterfield, director, ISG Automation. “Our partnership with RPA Supervisor is addressing this issue by allowing our clients to change their static schedules into dynamic SLA-based workflows and efficiently allocate and orchestrate automation resources for maximum utilization.”

RPA Supervisor enables clients to reduce their automation total cost of ownership (TCO) by 35 percent or more, said Erik Lien, CEO of RPA Supervisor.

“With our ‘Human in the Loop’ capability, enterprises are able to leverage various technologies to bring the benefits of automation to the masses within their organization,” said Lien. “Our solution provides automated operations and reporting, available to anyone within the organization, thereby increasing transparency and trust, enhancing digital workforce reliability and helping build commitment to automation across the enterprise.”

“Our partnership with RPA Supervisor enables our clients to get more out of their automation investments, and adds to our growing suite of automation services,” said Chip Wagner, CEO of ISG Automation. “This significant enhancement to our capabilities will help our clients escape pilot purgatory and accelerate their ability to scale automation across the enterprise for maximum impact and ROI.”

ISG Automation’s alliance with RPA Supervisor is in line with its strategy of partnering with the world’s leading automation software and service providers to bring the benefits of intelligent process automation to clients. ISG Automation clients will have immediate access to the RPA Supervisor platform and ISG Automation will be able to introduce the full range of ISG Automation services to RPA Supervisor clients.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ISG Partners With RPA Supervisor to Help Enterprises Optimize and Scale Digital Workforces ISG Automation, the pure-play intelligent automation business of Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, is partnering with RPA Supervisor, a leading hyper-automation orchestrator …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units
Indian Motorcycle Celebrates 100 Years of Chief With Completely Reimagined 2022 Indian Chief Lineup
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Pricing of Upsized $30.0 Million Underwritten ...
Tortoise Announces Distribution Increase and Continuation of Share Repurchase Program for TYG and ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
MedMen to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 16, 2021
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
Pandemic Accelerates Smart Manufacturing Trend as U.S. Companies Face Disruptions, Continue Push Into Services
05.02.21
Americas Sourcing Market Reaches New High in 2020, As Pandemic Accelerates Move to Cloud
02.02.21
ISG Honors Top Providers for 2020
01.02.21
ISG Expands Neuralify Digital Enablement Platform to Support Automation Anywhere A2019 and UiPath
29.01.21
 Unternehmen in Deutschland wenden sich an Analytik-Anbieter, um Datenflut zu managen
27.01.21
ISG GovernX Client Base Nearly Doubles as Enterprises Look to Transform Supplier Contract Management
26.01.21
2021 ISG Events to Focus on Post-Pandemic Resurgence
21.01.21
ISG Index: Outsourcing-Markt erreicht in der Region EMEA im 4. Quartal neuen Höchststand
19.01.21
More U.S. Companies Embracing Data Analytics to Improve Operations and Grow During COVID-19 Pandemic
15.01.21
Digital Partnerships That Defied 2020 Disruption Will Be Recognized by New ISG Digital Case Study Awards