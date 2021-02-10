ISG Partners With RPA Supervisor to Help Enterprises Optimize and Scale Digital Workforces

RPA Supervisor, headquartered in Norway, is an intuitive interface for managing, dynamically scheduling and orchestrating intelligent automation processes. The solution’s advanced machine learning algorithms and configurable SLAs optimize license utilization and prioritize work, while its event-handling capabilities automatically detect and resolve issues for a more stable and responsive digital workforce. RPA Supervisor currently supports Blue Prism, Microsoft Power Automate/Flow and UiPath software, with built-in capability to connect to other intelligent automation platforms.

ISG Automation, the pure-play intelligent automation business of Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, is partnering with RPA Supervisor, a leading hyper-automation orchestrator solution, to help clients optimize and scale their digital workforces and drive more value from their automation investments, ISG announced today.

“Process bottlenecks are a real impediment to achieving automation at scale,” said Wayne Butterfield, director, ISG Automation. “Our partnership with RPA Supervisor is addressing this issue by allowing our clients to change their static schedules into dynamic SLA-based workflows and efficiently allocate and orchestrate automation resources for maximum utilization.”

RPA Supervisor enables clients to reduce their automation total cost of ownership (TCO) by 35 percent or more, said Erik Lien, CEO of RPA Supervisor.

“With our ‘Human in the Loop’ capability, enterprises are able to leverage various technologies to bring the benefits of automation to the masses within their organization,” said Lien. “Our solution provides automated operations and reporting, available to anyone within the organization, thereby increasing transparency and trust, enhancing digital workforce reliability and helping build commitment to automation across the enterprise.”

“Our partnership with RPA Supervisor enables our clients to get more out of their automation investments, and adds to our growing suite of automation services,” said Chip Wagner, CEO of ISG Automation. “This significant enhancement to our capabilities will help our clients escape pilot purgatory and accelerate their ability to scale automation across the enterprise for maximum impact and ROI.”

ISG Automation’s alliance with RPA Supervisor is in line with its strategy of partnering with the world’s leading automation software and service providers to bring the benefits of intelligent process automation to clients. ISG Automation clients will have immediate access to the RPA Supervisor platform and ISG Automation will be able to introduce the full range of ISG Automation services to RPA Supervisor clients.