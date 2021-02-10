AtriCure to Participate at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments for atrial fibrillation (Afib) and left atrial appendage (LAA) management, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

AtriCure’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://ir.atricure.com.