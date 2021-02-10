 

AtriCure to Participate at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments for atrial fibrillation (Afib) and left atrial appendage (LAA) management, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

AtriCure’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://ir.atricure.com.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 33 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications. AtriCure’s Isolator Synergy Ablation System is the first and only medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on Twitter @AtriCure.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AtriCure to Participate at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments for atrial fibrillation (Afib) and left atrial appendage (LAA) management, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming SVB Leerink 10th Annual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units
Indian Motorcycle Celebrates 100 Years of Chief With Completely Reimagined 2022 Indian Chief Lineup
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Pricing of Upsized $30.0 Million Underwritten ...
Tortoise Announces Distribution Increase and Continuation of Share Repurchase Program for TYG and ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
MedMen to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 16, 2021
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
AtriCure to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results