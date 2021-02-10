PolarityTE Provides Corporate Update

PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE) , a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials, is pleased to provide this update. Our focus is on building shareholder value by pursuing pre-market approval for SkinTE from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) through submission of an investigational new drug application (IND) and eventual biologics license application (BLA), and protecting our intellectual property.

Over the last several months, the Company has had meaningful interactions with the FDA regarding the Company’s planned IND for SkinTE. Through these interactions the Company gained valuable insight regarding the critical information it expects to include in the IND, and believes it remains on track to file the IND for SkinTE in the second half of 2021.

Completion of Enrollment in Diabetic Foot Ulcer Randomized Controlled Trial

On January 21, 2021 PolarityTE announced it has completed target enrollment of 100 subjects in a randomized controlled trial (RCT) evaluating SkinTE plus standard of care (SOC) versus SOC alone for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) and plans to report topline data via press release and presentation at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring 2021 to be held May 12-16, 2021, barring any unforeseen scheduling or other disruptions due to COVID-19. The Company believes this trial will provide supporting data that can be incorporated into its IND application.

Capital Formation

As previously reported, PolarityTE finished the quarter ended September 30, 2020 with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of approximately $23.19 million. The Company then raised $25.67 million (before fees and other costs) through two registered direct offerings and the exercise of warrants in December 2020 and January 2021. We believe the Company is now well funded to execute on important milestones as it pursues the preparation and filing of an IND and BLA.

Intellectual Property

On February 3, 2021, the Company reported that it has further advanced its intellectual property portfolio with the recent notice of allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for U.S. Application No. 16/165,169. This follows the allowance of U.S. Patent Application No. 14/954,335, which is scheduled to issue on February 23, 2021 as U.S. Patent No. 10,926,001. The allowed claims in these patent applications relate to methods of making compositions for regenerating functional skin tissue using the Company’s minimally polarized functional unit (MPFU) technology, as well as methods of treatment using the compositions. As a further update, the Company was granted a standard patent in Hong Kong (HK40009324) based on its UK Patent No. GB 2569056. The Company’s total number of allowed and granted utility patents is currently ten—eight internationally and two in the U.S.